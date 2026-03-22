Crypto markets are shaking hard despite growing regulatory support, with Bitcoin trading near $68,700 as selling pressure from the Iran conflict and rising oil prices accelerates. Monero slides amid the broader rout while sentiment tests every investor’s conviction. The xrp news shows XRP holding near $1.39 after its digital commodity classification, but the volatility is creating an opening that smart money is rushing to exploit.

History shows that moments like this often set the foundation for the next massive crypto rally. As fear peaks and weak hands exit, attention is shifting toward early stage opportunities built for the next cycle. The xrp news conversation is expanding beyond XRP itself as Pepeto gains traction with its presale drawing intense interest from investors looking to position before exchange listings bring this project to the wider market.

Bitcoin rebounds as the xrp news cycle intensifies

According to CoinDesk, the xrp news showed XRP holding near $1,39 after the SEC commodity classification. Bitcoin held near $68,700 as oil surging 50% from the Iran conflict pressured all risk assets across every exchange.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin’s $1.33 trillion market cap remained stable as Strategy purchased $1.57 billion in BTC. The xrp news benefits from the commodity classification but needs sustained inflows to break higher.

Pepeto: Catch the wave the xrp news crowd is missing

Now that Pepeto’s presale has raised $8.2 million at $0.000000186, investors are witnessing momentum unlike anything seen in the presale market this year. The PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three are close to ready for public launch. There is real scarcity building as exchange listings approach. Waiting risks higher prices and lower returns once public trading begins.

The SolidProof audited smart contract with over 4 billion tokens burned creates continuous deflationary pressure that pushes value as demand grows. Staking at 195% APY rewards early holders while tightening supply further. As more wallets commit capital, the presale fills and exchange listings draw closer. This is the structured approach to distribution that makes Pepeto not just another token, but one engineered for the kind of growth momentum that the xrp news cycle cannot deliver from a $75 billion market cap.

What matters here is timing, not portfolio size. A $1,000 allocation at presale pricing gives you access to the same growth mechanics as larger investors. Early participants gain before the premium that arrives with hype. This phase rewards decisiveness and clarity. When the crowd arrives following the xrp news cycle, that efficiency disappears and the entry window shuts permanently.

XRP holds $1.39 as digital commodity status strengthens the outlook

XRP trades near $1.39 with a $75 billion market cap and now benefits from its official digital commodity classification. Cross border payment partnerships continue expanding, and institutional ETF products are drawing fresh capital into the token. The xrp news is constructive for long term holders. But for investors seeking the kind of returns that create millionaires from modest investments, the xrp news at a $75 billion market cap offers limited percentage upside. The presale math at $0.000000186 works on a completely different scale.

Monero slides to $355 amid broader market pressure

Monero trades near $355, down sharply as broader selling pressure hits privacy focused tokens alongside every sector. With a $3.3 billion market cap, XMR faces selling momentum as traders reassess exposure during heightened uncertainty. The xrp news alongside Monero’s decline highlights how even strong projects with real use cases suffer during corrections. But the presale opportunity does not live in established $3 billion tokens. It lives in Pepeto at $0.000000186 where exchange listings can generate returns these mature assets simply cannot deliver.

The bottom line

Investors who let this correction pass without buying Pepeto at $0.000000186 will spend the rest of 2026 watching others celebrate returns they could have had while reading the xrp news. The presale has raised $8.2 million with a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch. The best presale opportunities are rare, and when they align with real utility and a proven founder, they produce massive outcomes. Missing this window means missing the moment entirely.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest xrp news? XRP holds $1.39 after commodity classification. Pepeto offers presale math XRP cannot match.

Is the crash good for presales? Yes. Corrections create the best entry windows before the next bull run begins.

Is Pepeto audited? SolidProof audited with over 4 billion tokens burned and a proven PEPE cofounder.