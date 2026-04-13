A wave of capital just rotated into one corner of the market that most xrp news followers have not connected to presales. XRP attracted $120 million in weekly ETF inflows, its strongest week since December 2025, right as the CLARITY Act returns to the Senate. Pepeto has pulled in over $8.8 Million during extreme fear, confirming big wallets act when the signal is clear. This article covers where XRP and SOL sit today and why the presale gap matters more than either chart.

XRP News as ETF Inflows Hit $120 Million and the CLARITY Act Returns

XRP led all crypto ETF inflows last week with approximately $120 million, more than half the global total, perCoinShares data via CoinDesk on April 7. Nearly all capital came from European products rather than US spot ETFs. The Senate returns from recess on April 13 with the CLARITY Act headed for markup, a bill that would permanently classify XRP as a digital commodity per DL News. If that vote passes, billions in new allocation open for XRP, and the xrp news cycle shifts from speculation to confirmed regulatory clarity.

Tokens Drawing Capital as Regulation Takes Shape

Pepeto

The ETF data confirms where institutional capital flows, but the entry with the largest gap before listing fills in a space most xrp news readers missed. Pepeto is a presale marketplace that channels token trading activity into real exchange access open to every holder at ground level. By giving buyers contract scoring and free execution, the marketplace becomes essential for holders who need protection before they trade.

A group of trading tools, all running and processing live transactions, carry out different jobs and connect as one marketplace. When someone checks a new token, the risk scorer scans the contract for hidden traps, and PepetoSwap handles the trade at zero cost so the full amount stays working inside the position. Whoever locks in at current presale pricing gains an edge listing removes permanently, which is why the entry pace has pulled in over $8.8 Million during extreme fear.

The presale price stands at $0.000000186, building a gap to listing that large caps cannot create. Holders who stake earn 184% APY on every token while the Binance listing approaches, growing each position without a single extra trade.

A former Binance specialist built the exchange layer on the same 420 trillion supply as the original Pepe coin that hit $11 billion with nothing behind it, and analysts see the gap from presale to a matching valuation at over 150x for wallets that secured the entry before trading opened.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.34 as of April 13, still down from $2.40 in early January after six consecutive monthly losses per 24/7 Wall St.. The $120 million ETF week encourages, but a monthly close above $1.50 is needed to confirm any reversal. April targets sit between $1.45 and $1.60, meaning the best xrp news outcome still delivers 15% while presale holders multiply that by staying inside the entry the listing will reprice.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades near $83.60 after losing 4.2% on the week, making it the worst performing major over seven days per CoinDesk. The Alpenglow consensus upgrade is in progress, but timelines remain unclear and price reflects that. A recovery to $100 gives holders 22% over months, a fraction of what presale wallets expect from one listing event.

Conclusion

The xrp news this week confirmed institutional money returning at the fastest rate since December, and the CLARITY Act could unlock billions more. The original Pepe coin turned modest positions into fortunes with nothing behind it, and Pepeto carries the same supply with a working marketplace Pepe never had. Zero products reached $11 billion, so more products logically reaches further, and wallets entering through the Pepeto official website now bet on that logic before the crowd confirms it.

The xrp news cycle brought the reader here for the right move, and the move that matters locks in before the Binance listing erases the presale price, because missing this entry while watching XRP grind for 15% could cost more than any ETF inflow ever returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the latest xrp news mean for token prices this month?

XRP drew $120 million in ETF inflows and the CLARITY Act returns April 13, while Pepeto captures presale capital at a pace that confirms the listing gap is closing fast.

Is SOL a better entry than XRP right now based on current trends?

SOL trades at $83.60 with unclear upgrade timelines, and XRP needs $1.50 to confirm recovery, but Pepeto at presale pricing offers a confirmed listing gap neither large cap can match today.

Why are analysts watching Pepeto alongside the xrp news cycle?

Analysts project matching the original Pepe coin price on 420 trillion supply exceeds 150x from the current entry, and full presale details are live at the Pepeto official website.