Why Will XRP Inevitably Fall back To $1 – Why Can 1Fuel Be A 100X Option To Portfolios

XRP had done quite well since early November, with a roughly 5X rally in under three months. However, while XRP has some recent notable developments in its technology and business side, the XRP price might be on track for a severe retracement. Let’s discuss why this pullback is very plausible and why 1FUEL could 100X as this happens.

XRP: A seasoned veteran in cross-border payments

One of the major narratives underpinning the XRP rally is the announcement of a partial win in their longstanding case with U.S. regulators. Considering that the case had dragged on for a long time, XRP price action became very influenced by the outcome of this case.

We are now at a time when many are still investing based on the partial win. However, they are yet to realize that other factors, such as technical developments, take more time to mature. Innovations like the Interledger Protocol still have to be adopted by other networks, some of which are already working on similar solutions.

Additionally, XRP as a bridging currency, wasn’t going to be as competitive as stablecoins. No wonder Ripple eventually came up with RLUSD. Unfortunately, RLUSD is barely two months old, and centralized alternatives like USDT and USDC and decentralized ones like DAI have a significant head start.

It’s going to be quite hard for this stablecoin to get anywhere near the market cap (currently around $53.1 million), trading volume and overall transaction activity of the top stablecoins any time soon. Remember, USDT and USDC are both already available on 17 blockchains. It will take massive innovation on the user experience side and incentives to get them to switch to RLUSD.

This means RLUSD may not manage to spur lots of transactions and the accompanying XRP gas fee payments. So, those who have been stacking XRP tokens, hoping that demand will rise due to the need for XRP as gas for RLUSD transactions, might be shocked by an XRP price reversal.

1FUEL (OFT): A decentralized trading and payments blend

1FUEL‘s crypto exchange and wallet are showing signs of being a suitable alternative for XRP. Firstly, this exchange will enable cross-chain trading. Secondly, it will have a native multi-currency wallet that users can plug into different networks and use their stored tokens in those dApps.

Thirdly, 1FUEL will offer a crypto debit card that streamlines the user experience for those who want to spend their crypto in places where regular bank cards are allowed. Additionally, 1FUEL will offer a P2P exchange function, allowing users to choose who they want to trade with.

1FUEL will also provide AI-powered features that can optimize investment portfolios and continuously increase returns with each trading strategy refinement. Lastly, 1FUEL will offer privacy and security features like mixing and military-grade cold storage to keep your coins safe.

Why you should join the 1FUEL presale

1FUEL currently costs $0.017 per token, and the presale offers a 20% bonus on all purchases. Once the DEX is live, large 1FUEL holders will be better positioned to earn rewards from staking and reap more as trading activity increases and more fees are collected.

Therefore, your purchases shouldn’t be short-sighted and focused only on price rally gains on launch. You should consider the additional earnings available for those who hold more 1FUEL tokens.

Conclusion: Should 1FUEL replace your XRP holdings?

Even with a looming pullback, the XRP rally has a bright long-term future. But, 1FUEL has the advantage of not being limited to internal growth. 1FUEL’s tokenomics are less dependent on the success of a specific stablecoin or inter-blockchain protocol. Instead, 1FUEL can benefit from any market’s increase in activity. This is why you should hurry up and get the remaining 1FUEL presale tokens at a discount.

