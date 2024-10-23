Despite the largely chaotic activity in the cryptocurrency market, patterns still emerge, particularly in the long term. Shiba Inu (SHIB) offers a new airdrop opportunity to users following its price jump in the past month while BitTorrent launches a new upgrade.

Market sensation, Zig Network (ZIG), is attracting investors from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and BitTorrent (BTT) communities, thanks to the juicy returns and passive income it promises.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) offers 10M airdrop to users

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 25% in the past month with community sentiment recorded at 88% bullish. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most valuable meme coin with a market capitalization of $10.69B. This places it at 13th among the top cryptocurrencies by value.

While meme coins often start as a joke, the successful ones typically develop utility over time. Recently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) announced a new airdrop for token holders who have owned the token since August 28, 2024. Qualified holders will have the opportunity to earn from a pool of 10 million Phil Tokens. Another project providing significant value to holders is Zig Network (ZIG), thanks to its revenue sharing program.

BitTorrent (BTT) launches BTFS v2.5.1 despite underwhelming market trends

BitTorrent’s price has seen minimal growth over the past month, rising just 0.25%. This occurred despite an initial increase of 16% earlier in the month. Its trading volume trend shows no signs of a price trend reversal having declined by 20% in the past few days.

BitTorrent (BTT) was launched in 2021 as a peer to peer (P2P) file sharing and torrent platform. Its BTT token was introduced in 2019 following its acquisition by TRON (TRX). While BitTorrent’s market trends are underwhelming, numerous developments are occurring on its platform. Just last week, BTFS (BitTorrent File System) v2.5.1 was launched, introducing important security upgrades.

Zig Network (ZIG) is projected to deliver 100x returns

Zig Network (ZIG) introduces revenue sharing into the market through its layer 1 blockchain. It exploits a hybrid consensus model that combines Proof of Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). Zig Network (ZIG) creates a decentralized ecosystem that rewards every participant fairly and transparently. Revenue is generated from various sources including partnerships and transaction fees and distributed to token holders based on their holdings.

Zig Network is built on a modular architecture that enables the integration of new features and adaptation to evolving market trends and technological advancements. Zig Network (ZIG) is already planning the integration of layer 2 solutions which will further enhance transaction speeds and reduce fees.

With these standout features, Zig Network (ZIG) is increasingly regarded as a top investment pick, with projections indicating a potential 100x return by 2025. Investors looking for substantial returns and passive income are flocking to Zig Network, especially from the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and BitTorrent (BTT) communities.

With its strong fundamentals and innovative approach, Zig Network (ZIG) is poised to reshape the future of blockchain investments, making it a key contender in the market.

With all these features and more, Zig Network (ZIG) is projected to be the leading investment for 2025.

