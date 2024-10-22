Why Investors from Ripple (XRP) and Zcash (ZEC) are Looking Towards Zig Network (ZIG)

In the rapidly developing world of cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) and Zcash (ZEC) have long been trusted choices for investors. Recently, with the ongoing concerns about these established coins, their holders have started eyeing a new potential player called Zig Network (ZIG).

Zig Network’s unique revenue sharing blockchain model has appealed to people looking for new sources of growth and passive income. Let’s break down why this shift is happening and what makes Zig Network (ZIG) so appealing.

Ripple’s (XRP) Legal War Creating Market Uncertainty

Ripple’s ride in the market has not been so easy so long ever since it continued fighting its legal war with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The newest appeal of the SEC towards the sales of XRP tokens by Ripple created confusion in the market. Investors are keen and aware of the fact that the Ripple (XRP) may continue to do so until the last quarter of 2024, wherein they will remain volatile and may drop between $0.50 and $0.80.

It continues to move with the updated innovative inputs like the RLUSD stablecoin. However, a major negative issue in case of Ripple (XRP) is the heavy burden of judicial verdicts that are scheduled to continue till 2025. In this regard, the Ripple (XRP) holder may have to wait and watch for any favorable judgment that can see its value grow once more.

Zcash (ZEC) Rides the Bullish Wave

Zcash (ZEC) has had a good trend lately, with the price now above 24% in the last month alone. Zcash (ZEC) is trading near $38 and this time, it is reaching an important resistance of around $43. If it can go through the range, there’s a big chance it might even push it towards the $53 level. So far, it has caught the eyes of investors in terms of short term views.

However, with this building momentum on Zcash (ZEC), there is always the question of how long the trend can keep running. For investors seeking more secure and sustainable growth, investment in projects like Zig Network (ZIG) might be the right direction for diversification.

Zig Network (ZIG) Offers a New Way to Earn

Zig Network (ZIG) introduces a new revenue sharing model to the market, offering many possibilities to investors seeking new opportunities. This implies that with Zig Network (ZIG), users may earn part of the revenue generated by a platform, which goes to reward, either through staking, holding tokens or participating in the governance system.

Zig Network (ZIG) has an entry price of just $0.01. It is expected to make a significant jump with its community driven approach, staking rewards, VIP programs and governance model, which empowers the holders to decide the platform’s direction. At a time when more demand for passive income and long term growth is noted, Zig Network (ZIG) will be in a better position to gain greater acceptance in the crypto world. Definitely keep an eye on this investment.

To find out more about the Zig Network (ZIG) use the links below:

Participate in the Zig Network

Read the Zignet Whitepaper