Why More People Are Choosing Paper Over Pixels After Work

For most people, work doesn’t end at 5 PM. It just moves from one screen to the next. You’ve closed your work laptop, but are still replying to emails on your phone. You sit in front of your TV and mindlessly consume content until bedtime, only to start it all over again the next day.

It’s exhausting. And it’s for this reason that more people are trying to move in the opposite direction. Not in an anti-tech way, but just with less digital noise when away from work. Notebooks for shopping lists, puzzles instead of TV, and real books instead of tablets.

Paper is quietly becoming a way for people to switch off.

For instance, reading a book on a tablet makes it too easy to get distracted by a sudden notification. Within minutes, you find yourself checking your emails or scrolling through TikTok. With a real book, you can distance yourself a bit more and try to enjoy the experience, and truly get invested in the story.

When using a physical notepad to write down plans, they feel more tangible. The page is filled with circled items and crossed-out ideas. Your mind flows faster when you’re not limited by a digital keyboard. And these notes are way more memorable than the 100 other notes that are currently stored on your phone that have never been reopened.

Paper-based activities also go beyond simply reading and writing. Some of the most engaging ones are interactive. They make you connect ideas and solve problems step by step. Structured experiences like murder mystery case files give you the excitement of books and movies, but without the constant screen time.

You’re required to use the provided evidence to solve multiple objectives that eventually lead to solving a fictional murder. You’re provided with secret codes to decipher and suspect interrogations that can only be solved with careful reasoning and out-of-the-box thinking. It’s more interactive than any movie and way more immersive.

Doing anything on paper, in a very digital world, makes them feel more grounded. You can spread out information and work on multiple sheets at a time, instead of scrolling through a PDF trying to find bits of information that you need. This kind of quiet, notification-free engagement is what many people are missing after a long work day.

Paper is also much easier on your eyes. Laptops and phones now have apps that limit the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes. While this is a good start, it still falls far short in terms of healthy living and especially healthy sleeping. The number of insomnia cases has been rising sharply as we spend more time on gadgets every night. Working on paper gives our mind and eyes a break and signals that things are slowing down for the day. Shifting to using paper at night can help you to relax more in the evenings and improve your sleep.

Again, it’s not that people are rejecting technology in any form. At this point, it’s impossible to separate anyone from their devices. It’s simply about balance. In fact, this move to paper after work can lead to more productivity and better results during work hours by improving sleep and lessening stress.