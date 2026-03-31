What to Expect from the New Duster Car in India

The Renault Duster has been an icon in India since its launch in 2012, admired for its practicality, versatility, and long-distance capability. The first-generation Duster quietly became a favourite among SUV enthusiasts, carving a unique space in the segment. Its thoughtful features made it an ideal choice for families, delivering comfort and convenience on both city roads and highways.

Now, the all-new Renault Duster has officially launched in India on 26 January 2026, marking its highly anticipated return. The new Duster car brings a refreshed design, upgraded technology, and a more refined driving experience while retaining its practicality and ruggedness.

Curious to explore all the features and specs of the new Duster? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Why Renault Duster Still Matters: A Brief History of an SUV Icon

The Renault Duster transformed the Indian SUV market when it arrived. Before its launch, hatchbacks and sedans dominated the roads, and SUVs were mostly niche vehicles. By offering high ground clearance, spacious interiors, and reliable engines, the Duster gave drivers the confidence to handle both city and highway driving with ease. Its compact yet commanding design allowed it to navigate urban streets as easily as rural routes.

Over the years, the Duster earned a loyal following for its simplicity, durability, and versatility. Each update improved comfort and performance while maintaining the practical features that made it so popular. The first-generation Duster’s legacy demonstrates how automobile manufacturers can create vehicles that combine everyday functionality with aspirational appeal, establishing a strong bond with Indian buyers.

What the New Duster Car Brings to India: Key Features to Expect

While Renault has kept most details under wraps, enthusiasts can expect several upgrades and refinements in the new Duster. Early hints suggest improvements in comfort, technology, and driving experience, along with subtle design changes. Here’s what buyers might look forward to in the upcoming model:

Bold Design and Practical Exterior

The new Duster car has full Light Emitting Diode (LED) headlamps and LED daytime running lights, giving it a modern and distinctive look. At the rear, a horizontal LED light bar connects the tail lamps, enhancing its strong stance.

The SUV rides on 45.72 cm (18″) adventure black alloy wheels and offers roof bars with a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg. This is perfect for extra luggage or outdoor gear. With a ground clearance of 212 mm, it’s designed to tackle Indian roads with ease, from city streets to rougher terrain.

Advanced Dashboard and Digital Experience

Inside, technology takes centre stage with dual openR screens, including a 26.03 cm digital driver display with map replication. This car also have 25.65 cm openR link multimedia system with Google built-in.

Real-time navigation, voice control, access to the Play Store, and all your favourite apps are at your fingertips, ensuring a connected and intuitive driving experience. The openR link multimedia screen and digital cluster place technology at the heart of every journey.

Smart Connectivity and Remote Features

The new Duster car keeps you connected even when away from your car. Features include remote lock/unlock, remote status checks, pre-conditioning for cabin temperature, and the ability to locate and share your car’s position.

You can also monitor tyre pressure, receive system updates via Firmware Over-The-Air, and benefit from stolen vehicle tracking for added security.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is enhanced with 360° around-view 3D cameras, active emergency braking, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. These systems work together to provide confidence on every journey, whether navigating busy city streets or long highways.

Adaptive cruise control with a Stop-and-Go function further improves comfort on extended drives.

Comfort and Cabin Technology

The new Duster car offers a premium cabin experience with automatic dual-zone air conditioning and an air cabin filter with a PM 2.5 display. A host of convenience features, including wireless smartphone charging and an e-shifter on the elevated centre console. Rear passengers enjoy ample space and ergonomic seating, making long trips more comfortable.

Powerful and Efficient Engines

For performance, the new Duster car offers two potent turbo petrol options. The TCe 160 engine produces 163 ps and 280 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT with a wet clutch. This delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance.

The TCe 100 engine offers 100 ps and 160 Nm torque with a 6-speed manual transmission, ideal for city driving while still performing well on open roads.

The New Duster is Ready to Take Centre Stage in India

The new Duster car is poised to reclaim attention in India’s mid-size SUV segment. With possible improvements in cabin space, driving comfort, and technology features, it presents a compelling choice for families, professionals, and drivers who value versatility.

Automobile manufacturers like Renault are showing that legacy models can return stronger when they combine established strengths with thoughtful upgrades. The new Duster car reflects careful engineering, practical enhancements, and reliable performance, making it a vehicle worth considering in the competitive SUV market.

For anyone exploring SUV options, the Renault Duster should be on every shortlist and is likely to generate significant interest.