What to Do if You Were Hurt by a Drunk Driver

Being involved in an accident with a drunk driver can be a traumatic and overwhelming experience. Knowing what steps to take afterwards can help ensure your safety, protect your rights, and facilitate your recovery.

Immediate Steps After the Accident

Ensure Safety

If possible, move your car to a safe location to stop further accidents. Turn your hazard lights on to warn other motorists.

Assess your condition and that of your passengers. Call 911 immediately if anyone is injured.

Call the Authorities

Report the accident to the police and inform them that you suspect the other driver is intoxicated. A police report is crucial for your insurance claim and any legal action.

Even if you feel fine, get checked by medical professionals. Some injuries may not be immediately apparent.

Collecting Evidence

At the Scene

Gather Information : Exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver. Collect the names and contact details of any witnesses. Document the Scene : Take photos and videos of the accident scene, including car damage, road conditions, and any visible injuries. Note Observations : Write down your observations about the other driver’s behavior, appearance, and anything they say that indicates intoxication.

Medical Documentation

Keep detailed records of all medical treatments, diagnoses, and expenses. These documents are essential for your injury claim.

Attend all follow-up appointments and adhere to your doctor’s recommendations.

Reporting and Filing Claims

Notify Your Insurance Company

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible to report the accident. Provide them with the police report and any evidence you have gathered.

Review your policy to understand your coverage for uninsured/underinsured motorists, medical expenses, and property damage.

Filing a Claim

File a claim with the drunk driver’s insurance company. Provide them with all relevant information and documentation.

If the drunk driver is uninsured or underinsured, file a claim with your insurance under the appropriate coverage.

Legal Action

Consult an Attorney

Hire an Atlanta car accident attorney with experience in drunk driving cases. They can advocate on your behalf.

Many attorneys offer free initial consultations. Use this opportunity to discuss your case and understand your options.

Pursuing Compensation

Seek compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and property damage. If the insurance settlement is insufficient, your attorney may advise filing a personal injury lawsuit against the drunk driver.

Dealing with the Aftermath

Emotional and Psychological Support

Seek counseling or therapy to help cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the accident.

Join support groups for accident victims to share experiences and gain support from others in similar situations.

Financial Planning

Create a budget to manage medical expenses and any loss of income during your recovery.

Explore financial assistance options, such as disability benefits or temporary financial aid programs.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Engage in physical therapy or rehabilitation programs to aid in your physical recovery. Continue to follow your healthcare provider’s advice and attend all necessary follow-up appointments.

Protecting Yourself and Seeking Justice

Ensure your immediate safety, gather evidence, and seek medical attention promptly. Consult with an experienced attorney to navigate the legal process and pursue the compensation you deserve.