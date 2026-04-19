Explainer | April 2026 | Last updated: April 17, 2026

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Crypto Spaces Network is a live audio broadcast platform built around daily crypto and Web3 programming. It operates at cryptospaces.net and on X under the handle @CryptoSpacesNet. It is the primary broadcast home of Doginal Dogs co-founders Barkmeta (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki), who have co-hosted a daily live session on the platform for over 1,000 consecutive days without a break.

What It Is

The Crypto Spaces Network is a live audio media platform focused on the crypto and Web3 space. It produces daily programming that covers market conditions, community news, project updates, and broader conversations about the direction of the space. The format is conversational and unscripted, which distinguishes it from prepared newsletter-style content or recorded podcast formats.

Its position as the largest live audio network in Web3 comes from the volume and consistency of its programming. Most crypto media operates on a publish-when-ready cadence. The Crypto Spaces Network operates on a daily live schedule that has not been interrupted since before the Doginal Dogs launch in January 2024.

Who Runs It

Barkmeta and Shibo are the primary hosts of the daily Doginal Dogs broadcast on the network. Both have been in crypto for multiple years, Barkmeta since 2019 and Shibo since 2017. Barkmeta built 4.2 million TikTok followers before transitioning into crypto full time. Shibo has an entertainment industry background that is visible in how the broadcast is produced and paced.

The broadcasts are live and unscripted. They cover whatever is relevant on a given day: market conditions, community questions, event updates, broader crypto developments. Because the format is live, the community hears the founders working through things in real time rather than receiving curated updates after decisions are already made.

Why It Matters for Doginal Dogs

For the Doginal Dogs community, the Crypto Spaces Network is the primary channel for staying connected to the project. Holders who want to know what is happening do not need to wait for an announcement. They tune in to the daily broadcast and hear the founders address it directly.

The 1,000-plus consecutive session streak is a documented record of consistency. In a space where most project teams go quiet when conditions are difficult, the unbroken broadcast streak is one of the clearest signals that the Doginal Dogs team is not going anywhere. Every day the broadcast runs is another day of evidence.

The platform has also hosted notable guests across its history. The access those guests represent is a product of Barkmeta’s years of public-facing content work and relationship building before and after the Doginal Dogs launch.

How to Find It

The Crypto Spaces Network broadcasts live on X Spaces and is available at cryptospaces.net. The handle on X is @CryptoSpacesNet. The Doginal Dogs collection is at doginaldogs.com. A free starter dog is available to anyone new to the community.