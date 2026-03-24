What Is Outset Media Index, Who Is It For, and How It Helps Teams Analyze Media Performance

Outset Media Index (also referred to as OMI) is the world’s first standardized index for benchmarking media outlets. OMI uses structured media intelligence to bridge the gap between how publications look on paper and how they behave in practice. It responds to the growing challenge of understanding what each outlet can realistically deliver.

Advertisers, PR teams, media buyers, publishers, and communications professionals use OMI to make sense of media data in a more consistent way, whether they are:

selecting outlets for a campaign,

reviewing the competitive market,

or building media lists that need to hold up beyond surface metrics.

The need for this comes from how media decisions are still made today, often shaped by separate inputs like traffic estimates, SEO indicators, pricing sheets, and past experience, which rarely align or provide a complete picture on their own.

Bringing these signals into one structure changes how those decisions are approached. Instead of relying on partial indicators, teams can work from a clearer view of media performance and make choices that improve campaign execution and results.

What Is Outset Media Index (OMI)?

Outset Media Index is a standardized way to look at media outlets side by side, using the same set of signals instead of mixing data from different tools and assumptions. It currently covers more than 340 publications across crypto-native media, as well as finance, tech, and broader news websites that report on cryptocurrency, organizing them through 37 metrics so each outlet can be understood within the same frame of reference.

What makes it different is not just the amount of data, but how that data is arranged. Instead of separating traffic, engagement, pricing, and distribution into different places, OMI puts them next to each other, which makes it easier to see how a publication performs as a whole.

It also sits as a standalone product within the wider Outset PR ecosystem, alongside Outset Data Pulse (ODP), which adds context around how media trends happen over time. That connection makes it possible to read individual outlets not in isolation, but as part of a broader media landscape.

What Problems Does Outset Media Index Solve?

Outset Media Index helps solve the problem of making high-stakes media decisions without a clear way to weigh all the factors that actually matter.

In practice, teams often rely on indicators that answer different questions but are used side by side without a clear relationship between them, such as:

Traffic numbers show volume but not engagement

SEO rankings reflect visibility but not post-publication performance

Distribution signals (reprints, aggregators) are rarely tracked systematically

Pricing and turnaround time affect execution but are checked separately

All of this makes it possible to spot which outlets are actually strong and which ones underdeliver in practice, and when less obvious options do consistently better across campaigns.

Who Uses Outset Media Index?

Outset Media Index is used by several types of teams:

PR and marketing agencies that need to compare outlets, justify media selections, and build data-backed outreach strategies for clients

Media buyers and advertisers that need to assess price-to-reach efficiency and identify placements that deliver measurable value

In-house marketing and communications teams that need to filter and shortlist outlets based on specific campaign goals, regions, or audiences

Publishers that need to benchmark their performance against competitors and understand how their audience and distribution compare within the market

While each group approaches the platform from a different angle, they all use the same structured dataset to make more informed and defensible decisions.

How Do PR and Media Teams Use Outset Media Index?

PR and media teams use Outset Media Index to narrow a broad set of outlets into a shortlist that actually fits a campaign. The process usually starts by filtering for:

geography,

language,

traffic range,

and performance scores,

which quickly removes options that don’t match the target audience or scope.

From there, users can move from the broader table view into individual outlet profiles to look at how each publication behaves, including time spent on page and pages per visit, traffic consistency over time, and how often content is republished.

Practical factors come into play alongside performance. Pricing ranges, turnaround time, and editorial flexibility help determine not just how far a story might reach, but how smoothly it can be executed.

Taken together, these inputs make it easier to choose outlets that match a specific campaign. For example, when allocating a fixed budget across five placements, a team can compare price bands against engagement metrics and reprint rates to avoid paying for reach that doesn’t translate into actual audience interaction.

What Metrics Does Outset Media Index Use?

OMI evaluates media outlets using a combination of standard industry metrics such as:

Traffic (visits, unique users)

Engagement (time on page, pages per visit, bounce rate)

SEO signals (domain authority, visibility)

and proprietary metrics that capture how content performs beyond basic traffic:

Unique Score (readership consistency over time)

Composite Score (traffic trend direction: growth, stability, decline)

Reading Behavior (depth of audience engagement)

Reprint Score (content redistribution and republication reach)

Traffic Depth Ratio (TDR) (balance between loyal and one-time visitors)

Editorial Rigidity (level of editorial control over external content submissions).

To make these signals easier to interpret, OMI summarizes them through two scoring frameworks that reflect different aspects of how an outlet performs:

OMI’s General Score shows how strong a publication is as a media channel, based on factors like audience consistency, engagement quality, traffic trends, and how widely content is distributed. It answers a simple question: how much attention and visibility does this outlet actually generate over time?

OMI’s Convenience Score reflects how practical the outlet is to work with. It takes pricing, turnaround time, editorial flexibility, and other execution-related factors into account and answers how easy it is to place and manage content with this publication under real campaign conditions.

What Data Sources Does Outset Media Index Rely On?

Outset Media Index relies on a combination of external data providers and internal research to capture both measurable performance and how content behaves after publication.

Key data sources include:

Similarweb (traffic patterns, audience size, visit behavior)

Moz (domain authority)

Outset PR’s internal datasets (content distribution, republication activity, and outlet-specific workflow factors).

This captures the comprehensive scope of variables that shape media performance across different dimensions. It makes it easier to see how different signals interact so teams can understand which outlets hold up when all factors are considered together.

How Reliable Is Outset Media Index?

Outset Media Index is reliable because all outlets are analyzed using the same set of metrics, scoring logic, and update cycles, rather than changing or subjective criteria.

The data is normalized before being used, which helps reduce distortions and avoids inflated metrics that can appear when sources are interpreted separately. Scores are then calculated based on predefined inputs, without manual adjustments or paid influence.

OMI is continuously updated as new information becomes available and additional outlets are reviewed, allowing the index to reflect changes in traffic, engagement, and distribution over time.