What Crypto Should You Track Now? Experts Highlight This $0.04 Altcoin

The third week of March 2026 is marking a high-velocity shift in how capital moves across the decentralized sector. While established market leaders are navigating a period of sideways momentum, a fresh wave of interest is hitting a specific pocket of the Ethereum network. This movement is foreshadowing a period where the market rewards technical delivery and verified utility over simple social media trends.

As the industry matures, the search for high-capacity engines and early entry points has become a central theme for those tracking the next phase of growth. This transition suggests that the era of early discovery is giving way to a period where the market focuses on protocols that move from conceptual plans into active testing. One specific project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is now drawing intense interest as it enters a critical window of visibility.

Detailed Presale Facts: The 300% Surge and Beyond

Mutuum Finance is currently moving through a specialized stage of its community distribution. The project began its journey in early 2025 with an initial entry price of just $0.01. Since that starting point, the native MUTM token has recorded a 300% increase in value, reaching its current Phase 7 price of $0.04. This steady appreciation is not based on hype but is tied to the successful completion of technical milestones on the roadmap.

The financial data highlights a massive level of global trust. To date, the project has successfully secured over $20.8 million in funding. This capital has been provided by a rapidly expanding community that now exceeds 19,200 individual holders. With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, exactly 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens are reserved specifically for these early community phases. Current reports show that over 850 million tokens have already been claimed, meaning nearly half of the available allocation is gone. As each phase sells out, the price increases toward the confirmed official launch price of $0.06, creating a sense of urgency for those still watching from the sidelines.

The Architecture of a High-Capacity Engine

What Mutuum Finance is building is a professional-grade hub for non-custodial borrowing and lending. The protocol utilizes a dual-market system to handle different liquidity needs. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) side uses automated pools where lenders receive mtTokens. These receipts are interest-bearing and grow in value as the system collects fees from borrowers. For example, if you supply USDT to a pool, your mtUSDT balance increases over time to reflect the interest earned.

The second market is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for direct agreements where users can set their own custom terms and specific collateral types. To keep the entire system stable, the protocol uses a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. Every borrow request must be backed by a higher value of collateral, typically capped at 75%. This ensures that the protocol remains over-collateralized even during periods of high market volatility. If the value of a user’s collateral drops too low, an automated system handles the position to protect the lenders.

V1 Protocol and Testnet Success

Unlike many projects that stay in the planning phase, Mutuum Finance has moved straight into technical execution. The V1 protocol is already active on the Sepolia testnet, providing a working environment for the community to verify the code. This version includes liquidity pools for major assets like ETH, WBTC, LINK, and USDT. The testnet has already processed an incredible $270 million in simulated volume, proving that the smart contracts can handle high-volume activity without failure.

The success of the V1 engine is a major driver of the current “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO). Participants can see the engine working in real-time before the move to the main Ethereum network. This testing phase allows the team to refine interest rate models and collateral rules, ensuring a smooth transition to a live environment. To keep the community engaged during this final stretch, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard. This system provides a $500 bonus to the top daily contributor, keeping the funding momentum consistent as the remaining tokens in Phase 7 disappear.

Security Verification: Audited and Hardened

In the current market, technical safety is the most important factor for long-term growth. Mutuum Finance has addressed this by completing a full manual code audit with Halborn Security. A manual review is much more thorough than a simple scan; it involves experts checking every line of code for logical flaws. By clearing this milestone, the protocol has demonstrated that its core mechanisms are built on a stable and verified foundation.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the project holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. This score is based on a comprehensive scan that monitors contract transparency and code consistency. To further protect the network, a $50,000 bug bounty program is in place, encouraging independent researchers to monitor the code constantly. This multi-layered approach to safety is designed to build lasting trust. Accessing the project is simple for a global audience, as the secure portal supports various cryptocurrencies and direct card payments. As the protocol prepares for its next steps—including a native stablecoin and Layer-2 expansion—the window to participate at the $0.04 level is closing fast.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance