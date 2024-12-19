VTIS 2024 Conference: A Comprehensive Look at the Future of Technology and Finance

The Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024 (VTIS 2024) officially kicked off at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on December 3, 2024.

Focused on four main topics – AI, Fintech, Blockchain, and Gaming – VTIS 2024 shared insights into trends, strengths, and the potential of future technologies.

The conference took place over two days, December 3 – 4, 2024, in Hanoi. Attendees at the opening ceremony included Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy, along with leaders from various ministries, central government agencies, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Central Propaganda Department, the State Securities Commission, and both Vietnamese and international media organizations. The event also welcomed over 500 domestic and international businesses, focusing on the four core areas of the conference and 20,000 participants. Revolving around 4 main topics: Fintech, AI, Blockchain and Game, VTIS 2024 has the participation of more than 100 leading speakers in the world from JP Morgan Chase, Qualcomm, Google, AWS, Binance, Kucoin, Bitget, MEXC, OKX, Bingx, Tether, Strant, U2U Network, Holdstation, Maxx Capital, AIxBlock, Lbank, Aethir, Coinex, ATX, Din, Weatfit AI, Beatvn, SightSea, Flipster, along with famous domestic speakers from SSI Digital, SSIAM, VinAI, Zalopay, FPT, VietinBank, Axie Infinity, Aura Network,…

Organized by SSI Digital, VTIS 2024 is a premier technology event hosted by two leading enterprises: FPT Corporation in technology and SSI Securities Corporation in finance.

The event featured a main program of over 20 discussion sessions and keynote speeches, a tech exhibition, and more than 50 side activities such as fashion shows, cosplay competitions, and musical performances.

Over 20 Discussion Panels Focus on Technology and Finance

The main event at VTIS 2024 featured prominent leaders from top companies, including Nguyen Duy Hung (Chairman of SSI Securities Corporation), Truong Gia Binh (Chairman of FPT Corporation), Don Lam (Chairman of VinaCapital), and representatives from global organizations like Binance, OKX, JP Morgan Chase, Qualcomm, Google, AWS, as well as local companies such as SSI Digital, SSIAM, VinAI, and Zalo.

The discussions centered on the intersection of technology, investment, and business strategies for Vietnamese enterprises to unlock emerging tech markets. Speakers also addressed key challenges that need solutions to achieve strategic goals.

Additionally, the conference provided in-depth perspectives on future technology trends, exploring the power and potential of each field. Topics for discussion included: “Generative AI – Business Impact and Future Potential”, “The Legal Boundaries of Digital Assets: Benefits, Challenges, and Global Experience”, “Blockchain and Its Applications”, “The Future of Fintech in the Next 5-10 Years”, “Investment Funds in the Web2 and Web3 Eras”, etc. These discussions promised to deliver valuable and actionable insights.

The VTIS 2024 tech exhibition gathered leading companies in finance, technology, and digital assets from Vietnam and around the world. Notable was SSI’s booth with the theme “Think Digital – Think Beyond”, offering engaging experiences for attendees, including demonstrations of SSI’s tech products and consultations on leveraging technology in investments to improve trading efficiency. Participants had the chance to win valuable prizes, including tickets to the most anticipated music festival in December.

The event also featured more than 50 side activities, including workshops with industry experts, fashion shows, cosplay competitions, musical performances, etc. ensuring an engaging and diverse experience for attendees.

Join us at VTIS 2024 and be part of a game-changing event that will shape the future of tech innovation in Vietnam and beyond!

