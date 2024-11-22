VTIS 2024: Unlocking the Gateway to Emerging Tech Markets

What must investors and businesses do to seize opportunities in the rapidly evolving technology landscape? Answers will be unveiled at the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024 (VTIS 2024).

A Visionary Platform for Technology Advancement

VTIS 2024, co-hosted by FPT Corporation and SSI Securities Corporation, is Vietnam’s premier tech summit. It is set to illuminate how innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, big data, and virtual reality are reshaping industries-healthcare, education, retail, finance, and more.

A recent Forrester report estimates the global technology market has surpassed $1 trillion, with projections reaching $2 trillion by 2028. As this transformation unfolds, startups, corporations, and investors worldwide are racing to capture the immense opportunities brought by this technological revolution. This industry not only generates trillions of dollars but also redefines societal progress and human interaction.

For example, Fintech has emerged as a dominant sector with a market value poised to hit $1 trillion globally. In Vietnam, fintech is booming, expected to grow at an annual rate of 20.23%, reaching nearly $42 billion by 2029.

Vietnam’s Strategic Push in Tech Development

Vietnam is rapidly positioning itself as a technology hub. On October 24, 2024, the Prime Minister signed a national strategy on blockchain application and development, aiming for leadership in this field by 2030. Earlier, in April 2024, the Ministry of Science and Technology proposed a national AI strategy to establish Vietnam as a beacon of artificial intelligence by 2030.

The presence of global tech giants like Apple’s Tim Cook and NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang underscores Vietnam’s growing prominence in technology. With both global market potential and a robust local strategy, Vietnam presents itself as a “land of opportunity” for businesses and investors in technology.

To equip stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of emerging tech markets and future trends, VTIS 2024 will serve as a platform to chart this transformative journey.

What to Expect from VTIS 2024

Taking place on December 3-4, 2024, VTIS 2024 is hosted by Vietnam’s leaders in technology and finance, FPT Corporation and SSI Securities Corporation. This event marks a unique collaboration between these billion-dollar enterprises, led by Chairman Trương Gia Bình of FPT and Chairman Nguyễn Duy Hưng of SSI, uniting at a technology-driven summit that aims to shape future innovations.

Organized by SSI Digital, a subsidiary of SSI Securities founded in 2022, VTIS 2024 focuses on pioneering digital solutions in finance, securities, and enterprise digital transformation. With a mission to elevate Vietnam’s status in the global digital race, SSI Digital consistently innovates to connect businesses and customers through groundbreaking tech solutions.

A Gathering of Visionaries

VTIS 2024 isn’t just an exhibition; it’s a hub for innovation, showcasing breakthroughs and sharing stories of transforming the world through technology. The summit’s mission is to bring together forward-thinking leaders to accelerate the growth of the tech industry.

The summit will feature four main themes: AI, Fintech, Blockchain, and Gaming. Through panel discussions and keynote presentations, attendees will explore transformative AI applications in gaming and finance, blockchain’s revolutionary role in financial systems, and cutting-edge fintech advancements.

Over 100 Speakers from leading global organizations like JP Morgan Chase, Qualcomm, Google, AWS, Binance, Kucoin, Bitget, MEXC, OKX, Bingx, Tether, U2U Network, Strant, Lbank, Aethir, Coinex, ATX, Din, Weatfit AI, Beatvn, SightSea, Flipster and Strategic Partners like U2U Network, Holdstation, Maxx Capital, AIxBlock and prominent Vietnamese entities such as SSI Digital, SSIAM, VinAI, Zalopay, FPT, VietinBank will share their expertise. The event will also welcome representatives from 500+ companies and 20,000+ attendees.

Beyond the Summit

In addition to the main conference, including workshops with industry experts, fashion showcases, cosplay competitions, and musical performances, creating a dynamic and engaging experience.

With Vietnam embracing blockchain and decentralized technologies as key economic drivers, VTIS 2024 is set to be the ultimate platform for businesses, investors, and innovators to connect, collaborate, and catalyze the future of technology

