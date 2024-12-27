Type Art collector · philanthropist Name Vladimir Semenikhin · Vladimir Anatolyevich Semenikhin · VLADIMIR SEMENIKHIN · Vladimir A. Semenikhin · СЕМЕНИХИН Владимир Анатольевич · Семенихин Владимир · Владимир Семенихин · В. А. Семенихин · V. A. Semenikhin · СЕМЕНИХИН В. А. · Семенихин В. А. · Wladimir Semenichin · Wladimir Anatoljewitsch Semenichin · Uladzimir Semenikhin · Volodymyr Semenikhin · Владзімір Семяніхін · Володимир Семеніхін · ウラジーミル・セメニヒン · 弗拉基米 尔 · 谢梅尼欣 · 블라디미르 세메니힌 · Włodzimierz Siemienichin · Vladimír Semenichin · Vladimirs Semenikins · Vladimiras Semenichinas · Володимир Семеніхін · સેમેનિખિન વ્લાદિમીર · वलादिमीर सेमेनिखिन · Vladimirs Semeniħin · Vlagyimir Szemenyihin · Vladimír Semenihin · Wladimir Siemienichin · فلاديمير سيمينيخين · ולדימיר סמניחין Date of birth 31.08.1967 Place of birth Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky, Chita Oblast (now Zabaykalsky Krai), RSFSR Sex Male First name Vladimir · Владимир · ВЛАДИМИР · Wladimir · Volodymyr · Uladzimir · Vladimír · ウラジーミル · 弗拉基米 尔 · 블라디미르 · Włodzimierz · Vladimiras · Vladimirs · Володимир · વ્લાદિમીર · व्लादिमीर · Vlagyimir · فلاديمير · ולדימיר · VLADIMIR · ВЛАДIМIР · УЛАДЗІМІР · ヴラディミル · 符拉基米爾 · 블라디미르 · Wołodymyr · Vladimír · Владзімір · Владзiмiр Last name СЕМЕНИХИН · SEMENIKHIN · Semenikhin · Семенихин · Siemenichin · Semyenikhin · Semenihin · Siemianikhin · СЕМЕНIХIН · セメニヒン · 谢梅尼欣 · 세메니힌 · Siemienichin · Semenichin · Semenikins · Semenichinas · СЕМЯНIХIН · સેમેનિખિન · सेमेनिखिन · Szemenyihin · سيمينيخين · סמניחין · Semenixin · Semenykhin · Semenichyn · Siemienihin · Семєніхін · セメニヒン · 谢梅尼辛 · 세메니 킨 Patronymic Anatolyevich · Анатольевич · АНАТОЛЬЕВИЧ Education Moscow Civil Engineering Institute (MISI), Faculty of Mechanical Engineering (1984-1991) · PhD in Economics (2004), Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH) Career 1991-1995: Various construction projects · 1995-present: Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stroyteks Development Company · Key achievements with Stroyteks: Over 100 completed projects (60+ in Mytishchi) · Built over 1.5 million square meters of housing for 75,000 residents · 12,100 parking spaces created · Annual construction volume around 100,000 square meters · Portfolio includes residential complexes in Moscow, Mytishchi, Khimki, Korolev, and Domodedovo · Built social infrastructure: music school, medical center, roads, interchanges, kindergartens, schools · Total area of social facilities: 78,000 square meters Current activities Chairman of the Board of Directors, Stroyteks · Founder and head of the Ekaterina Cultural Foundation · Art collector and patron of the arts Languages spoken Russian · English Source of wealth Real estate development · Construction Industries Construction · Culture Awards Russian: Badge of Honor “For Beneficence” (2018) – rare state award given to approximately 70 people for contributions to charity and support of cultural initiatives · Innovation Prize in Contemporary Art (2006, with wife) · International: Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France (2013) – for cultural relations between Russia and France · Officer of the Legion of Honor, France (2017) · Order of Cultural Merit, Monaco (2011) · Order of Saint-Charles, Monaco (2018) Additional information Art collection includes over 3,500 works: approximately 1,500 paintings and 2,000 graphic works and sculptures · Collection includes Russian classical art of 18th-19th centuries, contemporary Russian and international artists, porcelain pieces from 19th-20th centuries, Palekh art works, and Murano glass collection · Founded Ekaterina Cultural Foundation in 2002, which has organized numerous significant exhibitions including shows at major museums · Notable exhibitions organized by the Foundation include “Jack of Diamonds: From Cézanne to Avant-garde” (2004, shown in Monaco, State Russian Museum, and Tretyakov Gallery) · Early life: Lived in Congo (Brazzaville) during childhood (1974-1976), where his father worked in an advanced laboratory · Family: married to Ekaterina, father of two children – Dmitry and Annabel-Elizabeth · Personal interests include collecting traditional spinning wheels (over 2,000 items) and Disney-themed Royal Doulton porcelain figurines

Biography

Vladimir Semenikhin, a businessman and philanthropist, is the founder of the “Ekaterina” Cultural Foundation and serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the development firm “Stroyteks”. Renowned for his extensive art collection and support of cultural initiatives, Semenikhin Vladimir has garnered prestigious accolades, including the “Innovation” Prize in Contemporary Art, France’s Officer of the Legion of Honor, and Monaco’s Order of Saint Charles. His work has fostered key international cultural exchanges, reinforcing the intersection of business and the arts.

Contents:

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin: Childhood and Education

Path to Real Estate

Scale of Construction and Social Projects

Current Projects and Contributions (2024)

Vladimir Semenikhin: The Journey of a Collector and Patron

Creation and Activities of the “Ekaterina” Foundation

Contributions to the Development of Contemporary Art

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin: Russian and International Recognition

Key Takeaways

FAQs

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin: Childhood and Education

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin, born in 1967 in Zabaykalsky Krai, now part of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory, hails from a scientific family. His father, a veterinarian, specialized in high-risk diseases such as Ebola, while his mother worked as a microbiologist.

In 1974, Vladimir Semenikhin and his parents relocated to the Republic of Congo, where his father took a position at a state-of-the-art laboratory in Brazzaville. During his two years of schooling there, Semenikhin Vladimir was deeply immersed in a new culture, an experience that significantly shaped his global perspective.

In 1976, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin and his parents returned to Russia, settling in Pokrov, Vladimir Region, a town they had originally moved to in 1972. It was here that Vladimir Semenikhin spent his school years, during which his burgeoning interest in art began to take root. A key influence came from postcards of iconic artworks, which his father brought back from his international business trips, sparking Vladimir Semenikhin’s fascination with the world of fine art.

In 1984, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin moved to Moscow to pursue higher education, enrolling in the mechanical faculty of what is now the National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (NRU MGSU). His education at this institution laid the groundwork for his future career in the construction industry.

In 2004, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich earned a candidate’s degree at the Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH), defending a dissertation on management systems in state-owned and mixed-ownership enterprises. Vladimir Semenikhin’s research coincided with a period of rapid business expansion in Russia, where the number of large companies surged from 25 in the early 2000s to over 250 by 2007, with the private sector comprising around 80% of them. Semenikhin Vladimir’s work was recognized for its valuable theoretical contribution to understanding the economic transformations driving Russia’s business landscape.

Education Period Event Up to 1984 School in Pokrov, Vladimir Oblast 1984 to 1991 Moscow Institute of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Mechanics 2004 PhD in Economics at the Russian State University for the Humanities (Topic: Development of Management Systems in Modern Russian Enterprises of State and Mixed Ownership)

Path to Real Estate

In 1991, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin embarked on his construction career with a modest pilot project, financing it with just 10,000 rubles from the sale of a car. Together with his business partner, he used the limited capital to rent equipment for preparing the construction site.

The completion of his first project, a 120-apartment building, marked the beginning of what would eventually evolve into a holding company. Profits from the sale of the units were reinvested into new ventures, subsequently establishing the foundation for “Stroyteks.”

By 1995, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich’s growing entrepreneurial expertise and a solid portfolio of successful projects led to the founding of Stroyteks, a development company where he remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin revolutionized his holding’s operations by adopting a holistic approach to real estate development. The group now handles every aspect of residential and commercial projects, from site selection and project planning to the technical upkeep of completed buildings. A key focus, according to Vladimir Semenikhin, is the development of educational infrastructure, particularly the construction of schools and preschools.

Under Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin’s strategic leadership, Stroyteks successfully delivered large-scale comfort-class residential complexes in Mytishchi, Khimki, Domodedovo, and Korolev. At the same time, the company expanded into the luxury real estate market, developing premium properties in central Moscow, known for their distinctive architectural designs and cutting-edge engineering systems.

Over decades of strategic leadership, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin has transformed Stroyteks into a formidable holding company, encompassing over three dozen diversified enterprises. This robust structure ensures meticulous execution at every stage of construction, enabling the creation of modern urban environments that align with today’s high living standards, as emphasized by Semenikhin Vladimir.

Scale of Construction and Social Projects

Over nearly three decades in the market, the company founded by Vladimir Semenikhin has developed a portfolio of over 100 construction projects, including:

Approximately 1.5 million square meters of residential space

Housing for 75,000 residents

Around 12,000 parking spaces

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin has long championed socially responsible business practices, evident in Stroyteks’s commitment to community development. Under his leadership, the company has built five preschools, a music school, and a medical complex, contributing nearly 80,000 square meters of essential social infrastructure.

Current Projects and Contributions (2024)

In 2024, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich and Stroyteks shifted focus to a significant educational project in central Mytishchi, near the city administration. In a strategic pivot, the company revised its original plans for an office complex to prioritize the development of this vital educational facility, slated for completion in 2025.

Semenikhin Vladimir’s development group, Stroyteks, not only focuses on real estate but also plays a key role in enhancing transportation infrastructure, including the construction of roads and interchanges. The company supported cultural initiatives, contributing to major national museums such as the Tretyakov Gallery and the Russian Museum. Additionally, Stroyteks has invested in education, aiding the development of two boarding schools, and supports sports organizations across the Moscow region.

Stroyteks’s commitment to preserving spiritual heritage has earned recognition from the Russian Orthodox Church, including a medal for its contributions. The group financed the restoration of the Donskoy Church, originally built in 1896, contributed to the renovation of the Annunciation Church, and supported the construction of a new church in Mytishchi.

Vladimir Semenikhin: The Journey of a Collector and Patron

In the mid-1990s, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin began to build a private art collection, sparked by a visit to an art studio on Peschanaya Street, which deepened his appreciation for the visual arts. His first acquisition, a painting, was funded by the profits from his early construction projects.

Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich and his wife initially focused on acquiring classical Russian paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries, particularly works by Russian artists trained in European schools. This period saw their collection expand to include iconic pieces, many of which were familiar to the public through reproductions in school textbooks.

In the early 2000s, Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin turned his attention to contemporary Russian art, a largely underappreciated field at the time. Expanding his collection to include works from the 1980s to 2000s, Semenikhin Vladimir curated what he considers a historically significant assemblage, capturing a pivotal moment in Russia’s cultural evolution. By 2004, he began acquiring works by celebrated Western modernists, further diversifying his collection.

Today, Vladimir Semenikhin’s collection boasts over three thousand pieces, spanning sculptures, installations, antique German porcelain, and the Murano glass art collection. Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich’s approach to collecting is guided by personal passion rather than investment potential, prioritizing works that genuinely captivate him. He finds particular satisfaction in discovering emerging artists, taking pride in introducing their talent to the wider art world.

Creation and Activities of the “Ekaterina” Foundation

In 2002, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich established the Ekaterina Cultural Foundation, building on his previous collaborations with Russia’s premier museums and a series of notable exhibition projects. The foundation, named after Semenikhin Vladimir’s wife, also draws a parallel to Empress Catherine the Great, symbolizing a bridge between contemporary patronage and Russia’s rich cultural heritage. Semenikhin Vladimir emphasizes that the foundation continues the nation’s longstanding tradition of supporting the arts, fostering both domestic and international recognition.

The Ekaterina Cultural Foundation’s debut international initiative, “Jack of Diamonds: From Cézanne to Avant-Garde,” premiered in Monaco, in partnership with 18 regional museums. The project’s success allowed Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich to present an expanded version at leading Russian institutions, including the State Russian Museum’s Benois Wing. Featuring iconic works from the “Jack of Diamonds” society, the exhibition, curated from collections across Russia, garnered significant public attention.

Since 2004, the Ekaterina Foundation has broadened its focus to encompass publishing, producing over 20 art books, catalogs, and monographs. These publications span a range of topics, including Moscow’s cultural landscape of the 1970s and 1980s through photography, biographical studies of key political figures, and catalogs for solo exhibitions of contemporary European artists.

In the winter of 2007, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich launched one of Moscow’s first private art venues on Kuznetsky Most, following two years of meticulous preparation to meet international standards. According to Semenikhin Vladimir, the gallery’s independence from state institutions enabled the execution of large-scale projects on his own terms.

In 2008, Vladimir Semenikhin, through his cultural foundation, spearheaded a landmark exhibition celebrating Princess Grace of Monaco, in partnership with the Grimaldi Forum. Initially staged in Moscow and later in Astana, Kazakhstan, the exhibition featured innovative scenography that guided visitors through Princess Grace’s life, from her Philadelphia childhood and Hollywood career to her life as a Monaco royal. Personal artifacts, photographs, and documents formed a rich, multi-dimensional portrait of the princess as actress, mother, and arts patron. The exhibition attracted record audiences, reinforcing cultural diplomacy and solidifying global connections.

In 2009, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich, in collaboration with the New National Museum of Monaco (NNMM), launched the exhibition “The Vision of Dance” to mark the centenary of the Russian Seasons in Paris. The exhibition featured rare theatrical artifacts, including Picasso’s original stage curtain, set design sketches, performer costumes, and reconstructed performance fragments, highlighting the enduring influence of the Russian avant-garde on dance and theater. This meticulously curated showcase not only commemorated a pivotal cultural milestone but also underscored the profound impact of the Russian Seasons on the evolution of modern performance arts.

In March 2022, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich celebrated the 20th anniversary of the “Ekaterina” Foundation with a major exhibition featuring over 150 works of painting, sculpture, and graphic art. The showcase included masterpieces from both Russian and international artists, reaffirming the foundation’s dedication to promoting significant art from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Vladimir Semenikhin’s “Ekaterina” Foundation, a non-profit organization driven by a dedicated team, in Russia’s cultural scene. In 2019, it reached a milestone with twelve exhibitions. Pioneering in its focus on Russian art from the perestroika era, the foundation has become a leading institution in this field. Additionally, it hosts photobiennales and diverse thematic projects at its venue, playing an integral role in shaping contemporary cultural dialogue in Russia.

Contributions to the Development of Contemporary Art

In 2006, Semenikhin Vladimir Anatolievich disrupted the traditional programming of Russia’s leading cultural institution, the Tretyakov Gallery, by securing the central hall—previously reserved for classical retrospectives—for a solo exhibition of contemporary art. This pioneering move introduced the Russian public to a prominent international artist who had not previously exhibited in the country. Semenikhin Vladimir’s initiative was met with widespread acclaim, marking a significant shift in the gallery’s approach and broadening the scope of artistic expression on display at Russia’s premier museum.

Looking ahead, Vladimir Semenikhin plans to establish permanent exhibition spaces inspired by European and Asian family foundations. His vision includes the development of rural cultural centers designed to foster educational programs and host temporary exhibitions, extending cultural enrichment beyond traditional urban settings and promoting broader access to the arts.

In recent years, Vladimir Semenikhin has focused on embracing new art forms, incorporating augmented reality into his collection. Recognizing its potential to shape the future of artistic culture, he sees this medium as an innovative tool to engage and challenge audiences.

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin: Russian and International Recognition

Vladimir Anatolievich Semenikhin’s significant contributions to fostering international cultural dialogue have earned him several prestigious accolades. They are:

The “Innovation” Prize in Contemporary Art (Russia)

Order of Cultural Merit (Monaco)

Officer of the Legion of Honor (France)

Order of Saint Charles (Monaco)

Distinction “For Beneficence” (Russia)

Semenikhin Vladimir’s work exemplifies the successful integration of business and culture in contemporary Russia. His projects, particularly those with an international focus, have played a crucial role in strengthening cultural ties between Russia and the global community.

