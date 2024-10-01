Veolia has boosted decarbonization efforts with waste-powered heating in London.

Takeaway Points

Veolia boosts decarbonization efforts with waste-powered heating in London.

in partnership with Southwark Council.

The network will supply nearly 5,000 homes in 11 social housing units and schools in the area.

Veolia will be responsible for the design, construction, commissioning, and operation of the network.

This new network will build on the success of the existing district heating network powered by SELCHP.

Veolia builds a new heating network in London.

Veolia, the European leader in local decarbonising energy, said on Tuesday that it will build a new heating network in London that will supply heat from the SELCHP waste-to-energy plant, in partnership with Southwark Council. Using 75 GWh per year of low-carbon heat from the process of generating electricity from non-recyclable household waste, the network will supply nearly 5,000 homes in 11 social housing units and schools in the area.

The company said that almost half of the energy consumed in the UK is used as heat. The domestic, commercial, and public sectors account for two-thirds of this energy consumption, which still largely comes from fossil fuels. This heating network, using heat from the nearby UVE, represents an efficient, affordable, and decarbonised alternative to providing households with cleaner energy.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia, while commenting said, “Developing local decarbonization helps to end reliance on fossil fuels and provide reliable heat to support communities and address energy price volatility. Our new district heating network in London will enable the UK to further progress towards its decarbonization targets by 2035. Veolia benefits from a unique and differentiated positioning thanks to its combined expertise in waste and energy, making us the reference in local decarbonizing energy. This segment is a major accelerator of our strategic GreenUp program, which will meet the decarbonization needs of our customers while ensuring energy security at an affordable price.”

About the heating network

According to the report, Veolia will be responsible for the design, construction, commissioning, and operation of the network. Once operational, it will provide energy with a renewable content of around 60% thanks to the biogenic component of the treated waste, and will save 14,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year compared to current heat supplies from natural gas or oil heating.

This new network will build on the success of the existing district heating network powered by SELCHP, which already provides low-carbon heat to 3,000 homes, and has saved around 95,000 tonnes of CO2 over the last ten years, Veolia said.

ABOUT VEOLIA

The Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful and concrete solutions for water, waste and energy management that contribute to radically changing the situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources and renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 terawatt hours of energy and recovered 63 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of €45.3 billion in 2023.