Vegeta Makes a Bold Stellar Price Prediction: New ATH Break? LNEX and PEPE Rally Continues

The crypto market is heating up again, and analyst Vegeta is foreseeing a new breakout for Stellar (XLM) to an ATH. Meanwhile, Lunex Network (LNEX) and Pepe (PEPE) are picking up steam with a combined price growth of over 350%. While PEPE is one of the top meme coins, LNEX is a presale star already selling millions of tokens.

Since this rookie could disrupt the entire DeFi market, which Statista predicts may be worth $376B by 2025, experts remain bullish with many foreseeing a potential 30x jump for LNEX in 2025.

Vegeta: The Price of Stellar (XLM) May Reach a New ATH

Stellar (XLM) is rising on the price charts as one of the top crypto coins. CoinMarketCap shows that the Stellar price has jumped nearly 450% in the past month alone. During that time, its value moved between $0.093 and $0.489.

Crypto analyst Vegeta made a bullish Stellar price prediction. According to his X post, this altcoin may see a new break to an ATH. In other words, this altcoin could surge past the $0.94 level soon.

The technicals for the Stellar crypto are also positive. TradingView shows that this altcoin is valued above its 10-day EMA ($0.48) and 30-day EMA ($0.36). Plus, its momentum indicator sits at 0.008, which is in the buy zone, suggesting this bullish trend will continue.

Lunex Network (LNEX) Soars 200% in Ongoing Crypto ICO Event

Lunex Network (LNEX) is quietly becoming one of the best new ICOs this year. The value of this DeFi coin has already increased by 200%, giving early buyers a big return. Given that this price will rise on a three-day basis, the percentage will continue growing as well.

LNEX will be the native token of the Lunex Network – an upcoming non-custodial crypto exchange that will connect all isolated blockchains. On it, people will get to experience:

Privacy: No sign-up KYC checks or the need to connect a crypto wallet.

Full Transparency: All orders will be processed through smart contracts and no AMM.

Multicurrency Staking: The ability to stake different crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

Currently, LNEX is worth just $0.0036, a 200% rise from its starting presale price. Those looking to earn passive income via staking, governance voting rights, and more are now stocking up on this DeFi crypto. Plus, a Tier-1 CEX listing may push its value to $0.0216 – a 500% return for all who buy it now.

Analyst Remains Optimistic for the Pepe (PEPE) Price Movement

Pepe (PEPE) also has some green price charts. Over the past month alone, the price of Pepe has increased from $0.0000085 to $0.000022 as per CoinMarketCap. In other words, over a 150% surge in just a few short weeks.

The technical analysis for Pepe (PEPE) also shows some good signs. This meme coin is currently valued above its 10-day EMA of $0.000020 as per TradingView. Also, its momentum indicator sits at 0.0000030, suggesting that this bullish trend may continue.

Market expert Davie Satoshi also made a bold statement about the Pepe coin. According to his X post, the next leg up for this meme coin could lead to an ATH. This Pepe price prediction has excited many traders.

Stellar (XLM) vs. Lunex Network (LNEX) vs. Pepe (PEPE) – Which Crypto Coin Could Surge First?

Experts think Stellar (XLM), Lunex Network (LNEX), and Pepe (PEPE) could all see big price gains soon. However, they think the DeFi coin Lunex Network may stand out. This crypto will have a smaller market cap than its peers, which means it will need less money for its price to surge. Therefore, many experts think its value could soar by 30x in 2025.

