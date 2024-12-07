Avalanche Forms a Bullish Cup-and-Handle While Chainlink Targets $50 – Experts See Lunex Network Surging To $1 Post-Presale

Targeting new highs, Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) both show outstanding growth. Could Lunex Network (LNEX) be ready to outperform them both in the next few months? Investors anticipate further rallies as Avalanche (AVAX) forms a bullish cup-and-handle pattern and Chainlink (LINK) looks at a possible breakout above $50.

Still, Lunex Network distinguishes itself in the DeFi sector. Just $0.0036 in the presale phase, this creative DeFi platform is drawing early investors with a 200% ROI and projections showing an amazing 2,000% increase at launch. Read on to discover why Lunex Network might simply be the next major crypto prospect, possibly rallying to the anticipated $1 mark post-presale.

Why Lunex Network (LNEX) is Your Next Big Investment Opportunity

Lunex Network’s creative ideas and emphasis on user security and privacy are redefining the decentralized exchange (DEX) sector. Lunex Network provides a non-custodial crypto wallet, unlike conventional DEXs like Uniswap and PancakeSwap, therefore ensuring users keep complete control over their assets when trading.

Its cross-chain transaction function allows flawless swaps of over 50,000 cryptocurrencies across 40+ blockchains. For both long-term investors and active traders, Lunex Network’s multicurrency staking choices also offer a special chance for passive income. Lunex Network has rapidly become the preferred platform for optimizing portfolios with a Portfolio Tracker that allows users to track multiple assets including stocks, bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Lunex Network offers an interesting prospect for early investors now in its presale stage. Currently valued at just $0.0036, the LNEX coin has great growth potential; early adopters who purchased at $0.0012 have seen 200% ROIs. Lunex Network is positioned for explosive growth based on forecasts showing a stunning 2,000% ROI when the token launches at $0.0216. Rapid presale investor interest shows over $4.5 million raised and over 2 billion tokens sold in weeks.

Avalanche (AVAX) Soars 120% in a Month

The altcoin has been on an incredible upward trajectory and passed the significant $50 barrier as the Avalanche price increased more than 25% in the previous week alone. Rising an amazing 120%, the Avalanche price has displayed even more remarkable bullish momentum over the past month.

The altcoin has lately produced a sequence of higher highs and higher lows according to the Avalanche price chart, therefore showing continuous purchasing pressure and investor confidence. Avalanche’s (AVAX) consistent rise over the past month has attracted attention from investors, which positions the altcoin as among the ones likely to provide appreciable returns.

Although Avalanche (AVAX) is still more than 60% away from its ATH of $146 achieved in 2021, analysts are hopeful that in this bull cycle, a new ATH might be attained. Technical indicators indicate the momentum is most likely to remain constant on the Avalanche price chart with the MACD, Awesome Oscillator, and Moving Averages all flashing strong buy recommendations.

Is a New All-Time High Within Reach For Chainlink (LINK)?

With the Chainlink price surging by more than 50% in the previous week alone, the altcoin has been on an amazing rising trajectory. After a period of consolidation ranging from $16 to $20, the Chainlink price broke out and went above the $25 barrier, boosting investor sentiment. Showing increasing momentum, Chainlink’s (LINK) price jumped by 130% over the past month.

The obviously rising trend of higher highs and higher lows in the Chainlink price chart points to further rallies. Though Chainlink (LINK) is still more than 50% away from its all-time high (ATH) of $52 achieved in 2021, there is increasing expectation that a new ATH could be within grasp during this bull cycle.

Technical signals on the Chainlink price chart including the MACD, Momentum Oscillator, and MAs all suggest continuous purchasing activity. As it approaches surpassing its historical highs and maybe creating new milestones soon, Chainlink (LINK) is a promising altcoin to monitor. Its strong basis in the decentralized oracle field and growing investor interest help support this.

Lunex Network Attracts Avalanche and Chainlink Investors

Lunex Network is subtly establishing itself as a prominent competitor in the DeFi market as Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) keep their amazing rallies. Investors are fast diversifying into Lunex Network because of its emphasis on user privacy, creative cross-chain transactions, and passive income prospects.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Lunex Network (LNEX) Presale Today!

