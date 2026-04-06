Ursula Jones-Dickson: Alameda DA’s Office Shows Contempt for City Council Resolution 87731

In a city celebrated for its progressive values and commitment to social justice, the actions of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office under Ursula Jones-Dickson have raised significant concerns among advocates for religious freedom. The ongoing legal battle against the Ritual Church of Community Ceremony, a pioneering minority-run psychedelic church, has become a focal point in the struggle for spiritual liberties in Oakland, California. As the DA’s office continues its aggressive pursuit of charges against this vibrant community, it increasingly appears that Jones-Dickson’s office is demonstrating a blatant contempt for City Council Resolution 87731, which aims to protect the rights of religious practices involving entheogenic substances.

The Significance of Resolution 87731

City Council Resolution 87731 is not merely a legal document; it represents a critical acknowledgment of the importance of entheogenic plants and fungi in spiritual practices. Enacted to decriminalize the use of these substances, the resolution recognizes their role in promoting healing, personal growth, and spiritual enlightenment for many communities. The Ritual Church of Community Ceremony, founded by the visionary Mr. Bliss, has emerged as a leading advocate for these rights, serving as a sanctuary for individuals seeking to explore their spirituality through psychedelic sacraments.

Yet, despite the clear intent of Resolution 87731, the Alameda DA’s office has shown remarkable disregard for its provisions. Under Jones-Dickson’s leadership, the office has chosen to target the Ritual Church, employing legal tactics that not only threaten the church’s existence but also challenge the fundamental principles of religious freedom in Oakland.

The Raid: A Misguided Assault

The conflict escalated dramatically on May 20, 2024, when the Oakland Police Department (OPD), under the guise of a robbery investigation, executed a forceful raid on the Ritual Church. Armed with little more than dubious testimony from a violent immigrant, the OPD disrupted a sacred gathering, scattering the church’s sacraments and desecrating a space dedicated to healing and spiritual exploration.

This act of aggression was not merely a misguided enforcement action; it was a profound violation of the church’s rights. The raid sent shockwaves through the community, raising critical questions about the motivations behind such an aggressive display of force against a minority faith. Instead of fostering public safety, the OPD’s actions served to alienate and target a community that stands for peace and healing.

Legal Charges: A Flawed Strategy

In the aftermath of the raid, the Alameda DA’s office wasted no time in filing charges against Mr. Bliss. The initial charges were rooted in California’s Health & Safety Code sections 11390 and 11391—both felonies that the DA believed would solidify its case against the church.

Count Four alleged that Mr. Bliss violated Health & Safety Code section 11390 by cultivating mushroom spores and mycelium with the intent to produce controlled substances. This charge implied that he engaged in the cultivation of spores capable of yielding psilocybin mushrooms.

Count Five accused him of violating Health & Safety Code section 11391, focusing on the transportation and sale of these spores and mycelium. The prosecution claimed he unlawfully transported and sold these substances to facilitate a violation of section 11390.

A Pattern of Incompetence

The unfolding legal saga revealed a troubling pattern of incompetence within the Alameda DA’s office. During the preliminary hearing held on April 3-4, 2025, Judge Delia Trevino found insufficient evidence to support the cultivation charge under section 11390, effectively dismantling the DA’s case. This was a significant setback, yet rather than reassessing their approach, the DA’s office doubled down on pursuing the transportation charge.

On April 14, 2025, the DA’s office filed an Information charging Mr. Bliss with a felony violation of section 11391, focusing on transportation for sale of psilocybin and related substances. However, the defense filed a motion to set aside this Information on September 25, 2025, revealing a shocking lack of evidence to support the prosecution’s claims. The DA’s office admitted that the evidence for section 11391 was lacking, demonstrating not only a failure to present a coherent case but also a shocking disregard for the principles of justice.

Instead of dropping the case entirely, the DA’s office requested to amend the charges to a misdemeanor violation under Health & Safety Code section 11377(a) for possession of psilocybin. This chaotic evolution of charges illustrates a disturbing commitment to pursuing a case that should have never been pursued in the first place.

A Waste of Taxpayer Resources

The financial implications of this legal debacle are staggering. The Ritual Church, which dedicates its resources to community support and spiritual healing, has been forced to divert funds to mount a defense against these baseless charges. This is a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars by the city of Oakland, which should be focusing its resources on addressing real public safety issues, such as rising rates of gun violence and homelessness.

As Oakland grapples with pressing social issues, the question remains: why is the DA’s office so intent on targeting a peaceful religious institution rather than addressing the real threats facing the community? The commitment to pursuing this misguided case not only undermines the credibility of the DA’s office but also raises ethical questions about the motivations of those in power.

A Mockery of Justice

The actions of the OPD and the Alameda DA’s office have effectively made a mockery of the Ritual Church, reducing a sacred institution to a target for legal harassment. The disrespect exhibited during the raid, where sacraments were carelessly tossed aside, reflects a larger pattern of systemic bias against minority faiths. This treatment is not merely an affront to the Ritual Church; it is a threat to the core values of diversity and inclusion that Oakland professes to uphold.

If the same aggressive tactics were employed against a mosque or synagogue, the outcry would be immediate and fierce, with community leaders demanding accountability. Yet, the silence surrounding the plight of the Ritual Church is deafening. Where are the advocates for justice? Where are the community leaders who should be standing up against this egregious overreach?

The Broader Implications

The implications of the DA’s actions extend beyond the Ritual Church. The pursuit of charges against this minority faith raises critical questions about the treatment of religious institutions in our society. If a government entity can target a church based on its practices involving entheogenic substances, what does that mean for the rights of all religious groups?

Jones-Dickson’s office stands as a barrier to the progress that Resolution 87731 was designed to achieve. In a city that prides itself on its commitment to social justice and equity, the actions of the DA’s office represent a troubling regression. They threaten not only the existence of the Ritual Church but also the broader movement advocating for the recognition of psychedelic substances as legitimate religious sacraments.

A Call for Accountability: Considering a Federal RFRA Lawsuit

As the Ritual Church considers pursuing a federal lawsuit against the city of Oakland and the OPD, the stakes have never been higher. This is not merely a legal battle; it is a fight for the fundamental right to practice one’s beliefs without fear of persecution. The blatant disregard for City Council Resolution 87731 and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) cannot be overlooked; it demands our collective attention and action.

The RFRA was enacted to protect individuals from government actions that substantially burden their exercise of religion. The actions of the Alameda DA’s office represent a clear violation of these principles. If the DA can pursue baseless charges against a church engaged in legitimate religious practices, what precedent does that set for all faiths?

The Ritual Church is prepared to fight back, not just for its own rights but for the rights of all citizens seeking to practice their faith freely. By considering a federal RFRA lawsuit, the church aims to shine a light on the injustices perpetrated by the Alameda DA’s office and to hold those in power accountable for their actions.

Conclusion: A Stand for Justice

In this critical moment, we must stand in solidarity with the Ritual Church of Community Ceremony. The challenges they face are emblematic of a larger struggle for justice, equity, and respect for diversity in the spiritual landscape. The blatant disregard for City Council Resolution 87731 and the RFRA cannot be ignored; it calls for immediate action from community leaders and advocates of justice.

As we move forward, let us not forget the lessons of history. Let us not allow the injustices of the past to seep into our present. The Ritual Church deserves the same respect and protection that any other religious institution would receive. It is time for the city of Oakland to recognize the value of diversity in its spiritual landscape and to uphold the rights of all its citizens—especially those who have been marginalized and oppressed.

The fight for religious freedom is far from over. As Mr. Bliss stands ready to face the consequences of standing up for his faith, we must rally behind him. Together, we can demand accountability from our leaders and insist that the rights of all citizens are protected. The time for action is now, and the stakes have never been higher.