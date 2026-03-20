Unlock Faster Cloud Workflows With Nubbo, the Unified Storage Manager

Managing files across multiple cloud storage platforms can feel like juggling too many apps at once. Whether you’re a photographer sending high-res images to clients, a developer deploying builds, or a creative agency organizing campaign assets, switching between AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, and Cloudflare R2 dashboards is time-consuming, confusing, and inefficient.

That’s where Nubbo comes in.

Nubbo is a smart, secure, and user-friendly cloud storage manager that brings all your professional cloud storage accounts into one clean, unified interface. Think of it as your personal command center for cloud files, no more logging in and out of different services, no more lost links, and definitely no more worrying about where your data actually lives.

Best of all? Nubbo never stores your files. Everything stays in your cloud accounts. Nubbo simply helps you manage them better.

Why Professionals Are Switching to Nubbo

Freelancers, creatives, developers, and teams all face the same problem: their work lives scattered across multiple cloud providers. One project might use AWS S3 for backups, another relies on DigitalOcean Spaces for static hosting, and a client deliverable gets uploaded to Cloudflare R2. Each platform has its own login, interface, and quirks.

With Nubbo, users connect all these services once, securely, and then manage everything from a single dashboard. Upload, download, preview, share, organize, and even create stunning photo galleries, all without leaving Nubbo.

This isn’t just about convenience. It’s about control, security, and efficiency.

For example, a photographer can upload a full session to their Cloudflare R2 bucket, then instantly generate a branded, password-protected gallery to share with a client. No email attachments, no third-party file-sharing tools, just a sleek, professional experience that reflects their brand.

Or imagine a development team using AWS S3 for staging environments and DigitalOcean Spaces for production assets. Instead of toggling between consoles, they use Nubbo to browse, compare, and deploy files across both providers in seconds.

How Nubbo Works (Without Touching Your Files)

One of the biggest concerns with any cloud management tool is privacy. Where do your files go? Who sees them?

Nubbo takes a radically different approach: it never touches your data.

When you connect a cloud provider, like AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, or Cloudflare R2, Nubbo securely stores your access credentials using AES-256-GCM encryption, one of the strongest encryption standards available. These credentials are never stored in plain text, and the encryption key never touches the database. Even if someone breached Nubbo’s systems, they couldn’t access your cloud accounts.

Once connected, Nubbo acts as a secure bridge between your browser and your cloud storage. When you upload a file, it uses presigned URLs, a secure method that lets your browser send files directly to your cloud provider, bypassing Nubbo’s servers entirely. The same goes for downloads and previews. Your data flows straight from point A to point B, with Nubbo only facilitating the connection.

This means:

No middlemen

No file caching

No risk of accidental exposure

Full ownership and privacy

It’s like having a remote control for your cloud storage, powerful, but never holding the actual files.

Features That Make Your Workflow Faster and Easier

Nubbo isn’t just another file manager. It’s built for professionals who need speed, security, and simplicity.

1. Browse All Your Cloud Files in One Spot

Browse all your buckets and folders from AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, and Cloudflare R2 in one place. Switch between grid and list views, use keyboard shortcuts, and navigate like a pro, no more digging through separate dashboards.

2. Upload Instantly with Drag-and-Drop

Upload large files or entire folders with a simple drag-and-drop. Thanks to presigned URLs, transfers happen directly between your browser and your cloud provider, fast, secure, and private.

3. Secure Sharing with Granular Controls

Share any file or folder with a custom link, no account required for recipients. Add password protection, set expiration dates, limit download counts, and monitor activity. Revoke access anytime. Perfect for sending client deliverables or sharing project assets with contractors.

4. Let Clients and Team Upload Directly

Need clients or collaborators to upload files to your cloud storage? Create a “File Request” link with optional password protection, file type restrictions, size limits, and expiration. They upload directly to your bucket, no accounts, no hassle.

5. Professional Photo & Video Galleries

Turn any folder into a beautiful, branded gallery. Choose from masonry (Pinterest-style), grid, or slideshow layouts. Add your logo, apply watermarks, customize colors, and let visitors “like” their favorites. Great for photographers, designers, and agencies showcasing work.

6. Built-in Media Preview

Preview images, videos, audio files, and PDFs right in your browser, no need to download first. The video player supports playlists, playback speed control, and picture-in-picture mode.

7. Security You Can Trust

Beyond AES-256-GCM encryption for credentials, Nubbo supports two-factor authentication (2FA), bcrypt-hashed passwords, and session tracking with automatic expiration. All communications use HTTPS/TLS. Shared links can be locked down with passwords and time limits.

8. Dark Mode, Keyboard Shortcuts & Multi-Language Support

Work comfortably with dark or light themes. Speed up your workflow with keyboard shortcuts. And whether you speak English or Spanish, Nubbo speaks your language.

Who Will Benefit Most From Nubbo

Nubbo is designed for anyone who uses professional cloud object storage, and wants a better way to manage it.

Freelancers & Creatives: Deliver polished galleries and share large files without relying on email or consumer cloud services.

Photographers & Videographers: Organize shoots, create client galleries, and protect work with watermarks and passwords.

Developers & Tech Teams: Manage deployments, documentation, and static assets across multiple environments.

Companies & Agencies: Streamline file sharing, improve collaboration, and maintain brand consistency across projects.

Anyone tired of juggling cloud dashboards: If you use AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, or Cloudflare R2 (or plan to), Nubbo simplifies your workflow.

Works With the Cloud Platforms You Already Use

Right now, Nubbo works seamlessly with leading S3-compatible platforms:

AWS S3: The gold standard for scalable, durable object storage.

DigitalOcean Spaces: Simple, affordable cloud storage with built-in CDN, ideal for startups and small teams.

Cloudflare R2: Zero egress fees, global performance, and strong privacy, perfect for media-heavy workflows.

More providers are on the roadmap, but these three cover the vast majority of professional use cases.

Pricing: Free to Start, Premium Coming Soon

The best part? Nubbo is completely free to use right now.

You can connect your cloud accounts, upload files, share links, create galleries, and manage everything, at no cost.

Premium features for individuals and teams (like advanced search, version history, and client-side encryption) are in development and will be available soon. For organizations needing custom integrations or private deployments, Nubbo offers tailored solutions on request.

No hidden fees. No surprise charges. Just powerful tools to help you work smarter.

How People Actually Use Nubbo

Let’s look at how real users benefit from Nubbo:

Case 1: A Wedding Photographer

After a shoot, she uploads hundreds of RAW images to her Cloudflare R2 bucket. Using Nubbo, she creates a password-protected gallery with her studio’s branding and watermark. She shares the link with the couple, who can view, like, and download their favorites, all without creating an account.

Case 2: A Web Development Agency

Their team uses AWS S3 for staging and DigitalOcean Spaces for production. With Nubbo, they preview builds side-by-side, deploy assets faster, and share demo links with clients using expiring, download-limited URLs.

Case 3: A Freelance Designer

He receives logo concepts from a client via a File Request link. The client uploads directly to his DigitalOcean Space, and he reviews the files in Nubbo’s built-in previewer, no email clutter, no lost attachments.

Security Isn’t an Afterthought, It’s Built In

Nubbo was designed with security from the ground up. Credentials are encrypted with AES-256-GCM. Passwords are hashed with bcrypt. Sessions expire automatically. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection.

And because file transfers use presigned URLs, your data never passes through Nubbo’s servers. That means lower risk, better performance, and true peace of mind.

Plus, Nubbo is GDPR-compliant. Users can request access, correction, or deletion of their data at any time.

The Future of Nubbo

The team behind Nubbo is actively improving the platform. Upcoming features include:

Code and Markdown preview

Advanced search filters

Version history browsing

Copy/move files between buckets

Basic image editing tools

These enhancements will make Nubbo even more powerful for developers, content creators, and teams.

Start Managing Your Cloud in Minutes

Ready to simplify your cloud storage?

Visit nubbo.app and sign up for free. Connect your AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, or Cloudflare R2 account in seconds. Start browsing, uploading, sharing, and creating galleries, all from one place.

No downloads. No setup. No commitment.

Whether you’re managing client deliverables, backing up projects, or sharing media with the world, Nubbo gives you the control, speed, and security you deserve.

Stop switching between dashboards. Stop worrying about file limits. Stop compromising on privacy.

With Nubbo, your cloud storage finally works for you, not the other way around.

Try it today at nubbo.app and see how much easier cloud management can be.