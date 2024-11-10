Uniswap & Tron In for Competition As Lunex Network Boasts World’s First Revenue Sharing DEX

The crypto market has been hurtling upwards over the last few quarters as the public begins to see the huge potential that digital assets possess. This change in perception has led to even more competition in the space, and with new protocols popping up all over the place, it can be hard to make a good spot. Amid the action, analysts have highlighted Uniswap (UNI) and Tron (TRX) as solid picks going into 2025. So what is the next quarter likely to have in store for these cryptocurrencies?

Uniswap v4 Introduces Customizable Hooks

Uniswap (UNI) has rolled out major technological updates to its decentralized exchange platform. The launch of Uniswap v4 brings customizable hooks, enabling developers to craft specialized liquidity pools with unique fee structures and on-chain limit orders. This enhancement is designed to boost capital efficiency and offer users more adaptable trading options.

Uniswap (UNI) has also introduced a singleton design architecture, streamlining all pools into a single contract. This move aims to lower gas fees and increase transaction efficiency, which has been well received by Uniswap enthusiasts.

With Uniswap introducing a new dynamic fee model in v4, fees can now change depending on market conditions. Though this has the potential to trip up traders in certain situations, it could also increase profitability depending on the scenario.

In terms of market performance Uniswap (UNI) has seen some volatility but remains a good play for investors given its large share of the market capitalization and its trend upwards over time.

Tron (TRX) Releases The Sun Network

Tron (TRX) has been progressively updating its blockchain to support decentralized applications and smart contracts. A major step forward is the Sun Network integration, which enables scalability via side chains running alongside the main Tron blockchain.

Additionally, Tron (TRX) has rolled out the GreatVoyage-v4.7.2 upgrade, featuring dynamic energy model adjustments and improved cross-chain communication protocols to support more efficient operations.

With Stake 2.0, Tron users have flexible staking options that may increase network participation.

Tron (TRX) still holds a gigantic share of the market capitalization, which is now nearing $14 billion.

Lunex Network ($LNEX) Appeals To Privacy-Conscious Investors

Lunex Network ($LNEX) is a relative newcomer in the DeFi space but one that is drawing attention. This is a protocol that offers traders a lot of interoperability, with swaps available on over 50,000 assets. It is also a protocol that has a stern focus on privacy, omitting the usual know-your-customer requirements. This has made it a hit with privacy-conscious investors.

Tokens are currently available to early investors at a discounted price of $0.002 for Lunex Network ($LNEX). With industry analysts anticipating steep growth of 1800% in the token’s value before its launch, Lunex Network ($LNEX) presents a solid opportunity for investors who get in early.

The next quarter is shaping up to be critical for Uniswap (UNI) and Tron (TRX) as they continue to release new features and strengthen their ecosystems. With Uniswap’s focus on refining user experience through v4 upgrades, and Tron’s development of side-chain scalability and enhanced cross-chain communication, both platforms are positioning themselves to capture more of the growing market interest in DeFi and blockchain solutions.



Analysts expect these developments to increase user engagement and potentially drive price growth as both projects target capital efficiency and network expansion. These advancements, combined with each platform’s established market position, make UNI and TRX attractive to investors who see DeFi as a promising long-term space for growth.



