Analysts Tout Toncoin and Shiba Inu Price Rally Imminent, but Should You Be Looking At Lunex Network Instead?

Major price rallies could be imminent for both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Toncoin (TON). On the other hand many investors are now paying attention to a newer, more promising project that could revolutionize the DeFi space: Lunex Network (LNEX). Analysts are especially bullish on Lunex Network, which they expect to surge by 1,700% before its presale closes, making it a tempting opportunity for early birds.

Shiba Inu’s Burn Strategy Ignites Market Optimism

Shiba Inu (SHIB) started the week with all major indicators in the green, boosting bullish forces. Currently valued at $0.00001845, SHIB has risen by 6.64% in the past 24 hours, trimming its previous week’s losses to just 1.64%.

The latest Shiba Inu burn activity has been instrumental in changing Shiba Inu’s market sentiment. While the burns have been modest, they’ve still significantly reduced the token’s supply. With 410.7 trillion SHIB already burned, the current circulating supply stands at roughly 583.5 trillion SHIB. These burns aim to reduce Shiba Inu’s supply and trigger a price rise.

Is Toncoin (TON) Poised for a Breakout?

Recently, Toncoin’s price dropped sharply from $6.13 to $5.20, a 15% loss, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated. Toncoin’s fall followed a pattern of prices pulling back from a key resistance level, pushing many to continue with the “sell the bounce” approach.

But there’s reason for optimism in Toncoin’s potential. The money locked in Toncoin’s decentralized finance (DeFi) system increased to $404 million in September from $317.2 million in August. This shows that investors still believe Toncoin is stable and has long-term potential.

There’s also growing talk that Toncoin could make a strong comeback, possibly reaching $7.26, with hopes of even hitting $8.20 by Q1 2025.

Why Lunex Network (LNEX) is the Game-Changer in Crypto Exchanges

Lunex Network (LNEX) is a non-custodial DeFi crypto exchange which has implemented a revenue share feature in which users will be given a portion of weekly profit. These features position Lunex Network as the next big crypto, outperforming Shiba Inu and Toncoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, Lunex Network eliminates the hassle of trading between different blockchains. With just one click, traders can execute multi-chain transactions at the lowest possible cost, all while maintaining complete privacy as they have no KYC registration required.

Privacy isn’t the only advantage, Lunex Network is also designed for businesses offering institutional-grade services like a B2B payment gateway. With custom API keys, companies can accept crypto payments and easily convert them to fiat, accelerating real-world crypto adoption. Businesses and retail users can also use Lunex Network’s Portfolio Tracker to manage their crypto portfolios.

What makes Lunex Network (LNEX) special is its revenue-sharing model. $LNEX Holders receive 18% of the platform’s profits (derived from trading fees and Lunex Pro subscriptions). This unique feature gives $LNEX holders a chance to directly benefit from Lunex Network’s success.

$LNEX tokens are currently valued at $0.0015 in stage 3 of its presale. Industry experts predict that the $LNEX presale event will record a staggering 1,700% growth at the end. This is why there has never been a better time to buy into $LNEX potential as an acute investor seeking entry points into diverse and sustainable crypto assets.

