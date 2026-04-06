Unique Stress-Busters: Entrepreneurs Share Their Secret Weapons

I stopped trying to manage stress. I started treating it as data.

Most entrepreneurs are trying to get rid of stress faster. I got curious about where it was living in my body instead.

After 16 years in corporate, Jetstar, ANZ, Virgin Australia, I’d become extremely good at overriding my nervous system to keep performing. Efficient, yes. Sustainable, no.

The shift happened when I started working with somatic practice. Not meditation apps. Not cold plunges. Actually learning to read what my body was signalling before my mind had a story about it.

What changed in my decision-making: I stopped confusing urgency with importance. A lot of what felt like “critical decisions” was just unprocessed activation, my nervous system in a state it had learned to default to under pressure.

When I could tell the difference between a genuine signal and a stress response masquerading as instinct, my decisions got quieter and more accurate. Less reactive. More mine.

The unconventional part? I now treat nervous system state as a business metric. If I’m dysregulated, I don’t make the call. Full stop. That single rule has saved me from more bad decisions than any framework I’ve ever used.

It’s the work I now build entire programs around at The Coherence Lab because once you’ve experienced the difference, you can’t unknow it.