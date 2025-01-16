UKG Teams Up with Dell Technologies to Launch Solar Community Hub in Mexico. 

UKG has teamed up with Dell Technologies, Tecnológico de Monterrey, and Computer Aid International to launch a solar community hub in Mexico.

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play.

UKG and Dell Technologies Launch Solar Community Hub in Mexico

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Dell Technologies to open a Dell Technologies Solar Community Hub sponsored by UKG in Los Pinos Park, Mexico, benefitting the hillside neighborhoods of Campana and Altamira.

According to UKG, the Dell Technologies Solar Community Hub developed with local partners, Tecnológico de Monterrey and Computer Aid International, will give about 20,000 local residents access to technology, education, healthcare, and vital infrastructure, addressing the unique needs of the local community.

Brian K. Reaves, executive vice president and chief belonging, equity, and impact officer at UKG, said, “At UKG, we believe talent is distributed equitably but opportunity is not. This hub empowers the community to access essential services like education, healthcare and career training while securing much needed infrastructure for public transportation, water and electricity. It’s an investment that helps families thrive and has the power to transform lives for generations to come.”

Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dell Technologies, commented, “Partnerships are at the heart of driving meaningful, lasting change for our communities. Through the Dell Solar Community Hub program, we collaborate closely with local partners to deeply understand community needs and deliver tailored digital resources. Together, with partners like UKG, we’re empowering individuals to sustainably build digital skills and advance professionally, while paving the way for real impact and progress.”

Adrián Flores, Vice President of Monterrey and General Director of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Monterrey Campus Mario, remarked, “As a community, we have a great responsibility, and thanks to the combined efforts of Dell, UKG, Computer Aid International, NIC, FEMSA Foundation and Tecnológico de Monterrey, today we are pioneering the first phase of a vision for the Campana-Altamira community. This encounter will allow us to continue with our resolution. I hope that everyone participates in the courses, workshops and activities that will be offered to promote the social and economic development of our entity.”

