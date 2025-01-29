From Underground to Mainstream: Regulator Teams Up with Hip-Hop Legends Snoop Dogg & Eminem From Humble Beginnings in New Mexico

Roy Sandoval, known by his stage name Regulator, grew up in the historic town of Ruidoso. Deeply influenced by the lore of Lincoln County—home to the legendary outlaw Billy the Kid and the Regulators—Roy’s stage name is a homage to the wild west heritage of his upbringing.

Regulator discovered his passion for music at just 13 years old, initially starting as a Christian rapper. Disillusioned by the political influence on the church, he shifted his focus to creating politically charged and socially conscious hip-hop. His journey is a testament to perseverance, resilience, and the belief that anyone can achieve their dreams without compromising their values.

Building an Independent Empire

In 2012, Regulator signed a lifetime distribution deal with JMD Distribution/Ingrooves/Universal Music Group and founded his independent label, Regulator Recordings INC. Over the years, he has released seven albums, including War Games, Classified, Still Smoking, and The Ghost and The Darkness. His work has been featured in eight international magazines, including the prestigious High Times Magazine.

Unlike many in the industry, Regulator has carved a path as an independent artist, achieving milestones typically reserved for major-label acts. His collaborations with hip-hop icons like Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as Eminem’s protégés Bizarre and Obie Trice, have set him apart.

Stronger: The Single That Shook the Industry

Recently, Regulator released his single Stronger, featuring none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. This collaboration has garnered significant attention, showcasing his ability to bridge the gap between underground artistry and mainstream success.

Following this monumental release, Regulator is preparing to drop Shady Intentions 2, a track featuring Eminem. The anticipation for this release underscores his position as an independent artist achieving what many consider unattainable.

Faith, Resilience, and Hard Work

Regulator’s journey is deeply rooted in faith and dedication. He credits his success to a combination of hard work, humility, and an unshakable belief in God’s plan. His favorite quote, “What they saw as insignificant, God has called extraordinary… Stand firm, for your time is now, and no one can stop what God has ordained,” embodies his ethos.

He hopes to inspire others by proving that dreams can come true without compromising morals. As he puts it, “Through faith, hard work, and dedication, your dreams can and will become true.”

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

While the music industry has faced challenges, including economic downturns, Regulator has thrived by leveraging the changing landscape. The affordability of PR services and a focus on digital platforms have allowed him to amplify his reach and influence.

Vision for the Future

Regulator envisions taking Regulator Recordings to new heights, with aspirations to work in Eminem and Dr. Dre’s studios. His ultimate goal is to create a lasting legacy in the hip-hop world, blending his independent roots with mainstream acclaim.

Connect with Regulator

To stay updated on Regulator’s journey and new releases, follow him on Spotify and Instagram.

Regulator’s story is one of grit, passion, and the pursuit of dreams. From the small-town streets of Ruidoso to collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Eminem, his journey is nothing short of extraordinary.