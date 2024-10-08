UAE Removes Taxes for Crypto Transactions; Analysts Expect Adoption of Chainlink, Ethereum, and IntelMarkets To Pump

According to news reports, the UAE announced it would exempt crypto conversion and transfer from the VAT beginning November 15, 2024. Such a move will foster the growth and development of cryptocurrencies in the region.

Analysts believe the adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), and IntelMarkets (INTL) could skyrocket in the coming weeks. Such potential makes them the best cryptos to buy now.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Forecast

Chainlink (LINK), the number one RWA token, is among those analysts believe will see more adoption in the next few weeks. Besides, Chainlink (LINK) has made a name for itself in the crypto market and in the world of tokenization.

Many platforms have adopted their Data Price Feeds and CCIP tools to increase flexibility and scalability. Also, the Chainlink coin is up 16% on the monthly chart, a sign that bulls are back. The token has crossed the 50-SMA ($11.29) and is now heading for higher levels.

SatoshiFlipper forecast that the Chainlink crypto would continue to retest the $13 region till there is a breakout. Another analyst, Chill_trader99, says that the value of Chainlink (LINK) could skyrocket to $15 soon.

However, the Chainlink price must cross the resistances at $11.73, $12.518, and $14.553. Failure to do so could lead to a retest of the support at $10.818.

Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Converts Memecoins To ETH

Ethereum (ETH) is consolidating between $2.2k and $2.7k on the monthly timeframes. Despite the recent upsurge in the market, bulls lacked the buying force to push the Ethereum price outside this range. However, whales have pulled the brakes on their recent sell-off.

Recent information from SpotOnChain revealed that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 341K worth of memecoins DEGEN, NEIRO, MOODENG, KABOSU, and stablecoin USDT for 140.67 ETH. This move to buy Ethereum (ETH) was well-received by many members of the community.

Going forward, analysts are hoping that the value of the Ethereum coin might surpass the 200-SMA at $3,085.28. VECTORCP forecast the price of the Ethereum crypto could pump to $4k in the coming months.

New Investors Bet Big on IntelMarkets (INTL)

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a large shift in the behavior of investors as they move towards new projects like IntelMarkets (INTL). They have helped the project in raising $917k and selling out the first two stages of its presale. Currently priced at $0.027364, analysts forecast the price of IntelMarkets could pump by 10x before the year ends.

IntelMarkets plan is to build a trading platform with the help of artificial intelligence. It will have a dual-chain structure with support for Ethereum and Solana platforms, unlike most blockchains that run only on one platform.

Additionally, it will provide advanced instruments such as omnichannel analysis, over 1000x leverage for more profits, 100,000 tradable assets, and, most importantly, Rodeum AI-powered trading robots.

Unlike other platforms that provide confusing signals, IntelMarkets has an advanced tool called the Intell-Array monitoring system. This system can check all the displayed indicators in order to produce a sound and complete signal that is supported by more than one hundred thousand points.

The Best Coins To Invest In Now: Chainlink, ETH, and IntelMarkets

The UAE’s move to remove taxes on crypto transactions is set to reposition the market and drive an uptick in the use of cryptocurrencies. Analysts believe altcoins like Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), and IntelMarkets could be part of these coins. So, investors looking for cryptocurrencies that might see gains in the future should consider these three.

