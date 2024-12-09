TreatmentRehabCenters.org, a leading advocacy organization, has purchased NewBeginningsLakeCharles.com to increase access to addiction and behavioral health resources.

This is a significant move to help the organization provide a verified, all-inclusive directory of the top-rated addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs.

By doing so, TreatmentRehabCenters.org will honor New Beginnings at Lake Charles and expand its reach in Louisiana and the US.

Honoring a Legacy of Hope

New Beginnings at Lake Charles

For years, New Beginnings at Lake Charles was a source of hope for individuals and families struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health issues. Known for its caring approach, the center offered evidence-based treatment tailored to each individual it served. Although the physical location is now closed, by purchasing the domain we will keep the center’s legacy alive and provide resources and guidance to those seeking recovery.

“We can keep the New Beginnings legacy alive,” says Jeffrey Slemmer, CEO and co-founder of TreatmentRehabCenters.org. “The work they did is important and we will make sure it continues.”

More Access to Trusted Treatment

Quality Care

At the core of TreatmentRehabCenters.org’s purpose is to connect people with quality, unbiased treatment. The organization is in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to further prove its commitment to being a trusted resource for individuals and families dealing with addiction and mental health recovery.

“We want the best care for everyone,” Slemmer says. “By buying NewBeginningsLakeCharles.com we’re not just preserving a legacy but more resources for those in Louisiana and beyond.”

Verifying the Best

One of the key features of TreatmentRehabCenters.org is the rigorous vetting process. Each facility in the directory is reviewed based on:

Accreditation and licensing

Evidence-based treatments

Staff qualifications and experience

Patient outcomes

This way people are connected with facilities that meet the highest standards of care. This level of vetting is important in a state like Louisiana where barriers to quality care exist.

Behavioral Health in Louisiana and the South

The Addiction Crisis in Louisiana

Like the rest of the South, Louisiana has been hit hard by the addiction crisis. High rates of opioid use disorder and limited mental health resources have created tough roadblocks for those seeking recovery.

In buying NewBeginningsLakeCharles.com TreatmentRehabCenters.org will address these challenges by being a gateway to trusted treatment options.

The new domain will have local and national resources so people can explore in-state and out-of-state treatment options that fit their needs.

“Recovery is not one size fits all,” Slemmer says. “Whether someone wants to stay local or seek specialized care elsewhere, we want to connect them with the best resources.”

Breaking Down Barriers with Insurance

Affordable Treatment

One of the biggest barriers to treatment is cost. Many people are unsure if their insurance will cover the care they need. To fill that gap, TreatmentRehabCenters.org makes sure the facilities in the directory accept multiple insurances including Medicaid and private providers.

This is especially important in states like Louisiana where economic disparities can limit access to care. By listing facilities that accept multiple insurance plans, the organization reduces financial stress so people can focus on their recovery.

National Reach with Local Roots

Expanding TreatmentRehabCenters.org

While buying NewBeginningsLakeCharles.com is a big deal, it’s just one part of TreatmentRehabCenters.org’s bigger vision. The organization offers curated lists of top-rated treatment centers in every state, so no matter where you live you’ll have access to the resources you need for long-term recovery.

“Our purpose goes beyond connecting people to care,” Slemmer says. “We’re working towards a world where quality behavioral health treatment is a standard, not a luxury.”

Building Relationships

To do this TreatmentRehabCenters.org is partnering with healthcare providers, community organizations, and policymakers. By combining its directory with advocacy TreatmentRehabCenters.org hopes to create systemic change that improves access to addiction and mental health services across the country.

Honoring New Beginnings

Continuing the Lifeline

For many people and families New Beginnings at Lake Charles was more than a treatment center—it was a lifeline. By incorporating New Beginnings into TreatmentRehabCenters.org’s platform the organization will keep that lifeline going.

“We’re not buying a domain,” Slemmer says. “We’re saving a legacy of love and care. We want to honor that legacy by connecting even more people with the help they need to get their lives back.”

A Continued Commitment to Advocacy

In the ever-changing world of addiction and mental health treatment TreatmentRehabCenters.org is a steady voice of advocacy and hope. Buying NewBeginningsLakeCharles.com is a big part of that.

By honoring the past and looking to the future the organization will continue to be a lifeline for people and families on the road to recovery.

Slemmer says: “We’ll never have to go it alone.”