10 Best EOR Services for Hiring Remotely in Florida

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the United States of America is big. The fourth-largest country in the world by area, in fact, with an estimated population of almost 350 million.

For US-based businesses, this means a pretty extensive talent pool when it comes to hiring, particularly now many companies operate remotely — it’s perfectly viable for a marketing agency in Michigan to hire an SEO specialist in South Carolina, for example, or for a legal firm in Louisiana to take on a consultant in Connecticut.

If you’re running a remote business and you’re looking to expand your workforce, you may or may not have considered Florida as a talent hotspot — the Sunshine State boasts a diverse talent pool, a multilingual workforce, and a growing focus on tech and innovation, making it a prime location for hiring remotely.

Of course, if you are recruiting employees in Florida but your business is based in another state altogether, you’ll need to consider the state’s unique employment laws and regulations — something which, as fortune would have it, an Employer of Record (EOR) can take care of for you.

An EOR provider acts as a “local” employer in any state (or country) you plan to hire in — without you needing to have a legal entity there — and in this article we’re running through 10 of the best EOR providers for businesses considering hiring in Florida.

1. Remote

Remote is a global leader in EOR services, making it an excellent choice for companies looking to hire remotely in Florida — check out Remote’s Florida hiring guide here. Remote simplifies compliance with Florida’s employment laws and regulations, allowing businesses to onboard and manage employees efficiently.

Key Features:

Fully compliant payroll and tax management in Florida.

Customizable benefits packages, including health insurance.

User-friendly platform with real-time updates.

Exceptional customer service with local expertise.

2. Deel

Deel is a popular choice for companies hiring across the U.S., including Florida. Known for its robust platform, Deel handles everything from employment contracts to tax compliance. Their pay-as-you-go pricing model is ideal for startups and SMBs, and their localized expertise ensures compliance with Florida’s specific labor laws.

Key Features:

Automated contract generation tailored to Florida laws.

Direct deposit payroll in multiple currencies.

24/7 customer support with a dedicated account manager option.

Integration with popular HR and accounting tools.

3. Papaya Global

Papaya Global offers a comprehensive suite of EOR services for companies expanding in Florida. Their data-driven approach provides insights into workforce trends, ensuring smarter hiring decisions. They specialize in managing payroll, benefits, and compliance seamlessly.

Key Features:

Advanced analytics for workforce management.

Multi-country payroll integration.

Benefits administration, including state-mandated insurance.

Florida-specific compliance expertise.

4. Rippling

Rippling excels in streamlining HR operations, making it a strong contender for businesses hiring in Florida. They combine EOR services with an all-in-one HR and IT platform, allowing companies to manage employee devices, payroll, and benefits in one place.

Key Features:

Integrated HR and IT solutions.

Automatic compliance updates for Florida labor laws.

Customizable onboarding workflows.

Robust reporting and analytics.

5. Remote People

Remote People is a dedicated EOR provider for businesses hiring in Florida. They specialize in offering compliant payroll and onboarding services, making them an excellent choice for companies looking to hire remotely in the Sunshine State. With a focus on Florida’s unique employment laws and regulations, Remote People simplifies the process of managing payroll, benefits, and compliance.

Key Features:

Compliant payroll and tax management in Florida.

Specialized expertise in handling Florida-specific labor laws.

Customizable benefits packages, including health insurance.

User-friendly platform with real-time updates.

Dedicated customer service with local expertise.

6. Oyster

Oyster is a trusted EOR provider with a focus on creating a positive employee experience. Their platform ensures compliance with Florida’s employment laws while enabling businesses to offer competitive benefits to remote employees.

Key Features:

Employee-centric platform with a focus on benefits.

Guidance on Florida-specific employment regulations.

Health, retirement, and wellness programs.

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

7. Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners specializes in helping businesses quickly onboard talent in Florida without establishing a legal entity. Their end-to-end EOR services include payroll, benefits, and compliance, all managed via an intuitive platform.

Key Features:

Speedy onboarding process (often within days).

Compliance with federal and state tax laws.

Access to a network of HR professionals.

Scalable solutions for growing teams.

8. Velocity Global

Velocity Global offers tailored EOR solutions for companies hiring remotely in Florida. Their expertise spans compliance, tax, and benefits, ensuring businesses can focus on growth without worrying about legal complications.

Key Features:

Localized expertise in Florida labor laws.

Flexible pricing structures.

Comprehensive employee benefits packages.

Dedicated support team for onboarding and compliance.

9. Horizons

Horizons is an excellent choice for small to mid-sized businesses hiring in Florida. They simplify global employment while focusing on state-specific compliance. Their platform ensures transparency and efficiency in managing remote teams.

Key Features:

Competitive pricing for Florida-based hires.

Local legal and compliance support.

Easy integration with existing HR systems.

Customizable employee benefits.

10. Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global provides EOR services designed to help companies navigate Florida’s labor market with ease. Their expertise in U.S. employment laws ensures a compliant and efficient hiring process.

Key Features:

Compliance with Florida’s unique regulations.

Advanced reporting and analytics for workforce management.

Scalable solutions for enterprises and SMBs.

Comprehensive payroll services.

11. Multiplier

Multiplier is a fast-growing EOR provider known for its tech-driven approach. They offer a seamless way to hire remote employees in Florida, ensuring compliance with state labor laws while providing competitive benefits.

Key Features:

Intuitive platform for managing remote teams.

Competitive benefits tailored to Florida’s labor market.

End-to-end compliance and payroll management.

Affordable pricing for growing businesses.

Hiring remotely in Florida offers companies access to a vibrant and diverse talent pool. However, navigating the state’s unique employment regulations can be challenging. By partnering with an EOR provider like Remote or one of the other options on this list, you can ensure a compliant and efficient hiring process. Choose the provider that best aligns with your business’s needs and growth plans to maximize your success in the Sunshine State.