Tragedies from Drunk Driving

Drunk driving can have a serious criminal offense which could have devastating effects not only to oneself, but to fellow motorists and even pedestrians. There are thousands of vehicle injuries that arise every year because of drivers driving their cars even under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or different substances that cause disablement. Alcohol use or other intoxicating substances disable one’s ability to safely operate a car or any type of vehicle. Because alcohol affects proper judgment, vision, coordination, and reaction time, all important skills needed for safe and defensive driving are not intact. When anyone decides to use a car after drinking any alcoholic drinks, they are putting themselves and other people at risk.

While statistics and criminal liabilities are imposed, it’s critical to not forget the very real human toll of distracted driving and use of alcohol. Legal practitioners labored with countless individuals and families whose lives were forever changed by means of accidents from drunk driving.

We’ve seen younger human beings left with permanent disabilities that alter the direction of their complete lives. We’ve comforted parents who’ve lost their children to mindless, preventable tragedies. They have helped hardworking people who all of sudden locate themselves unable to work and offer for their families because of accidents sustained in tragic driving crashes.These memories serve as powerful reminders of why all of us must do our part to fight drunk driving.

Serious consequences that often result in mild to severe injuries or worse, fatalities arise from accidents caused by drunk driving. Injuries in the brain are fatal, as it can cause damage or death. Victims who are involved in these tragic accidents can also suffer from broken bones or fractures in various parts of the body that can be caused by the force of a strong collision. Common injury also results in Head injuries especially in high-impact collisions that blow strongly to the head. Burns also arise when a vehicle catches fire because of strong collisions during an accident, victims may also sustain burn injuries that could be just minor or worst life-threatening. And lastly, is the Emotional trauma. In addition to physical harm, victims may also experience trauma. It may develop in disorders, serious depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder. These medical issues can have a significant impact on a car accident victim’s quality of life even in the long run.

Driving in the influence of alcohol can lead to extreme trouble that affects everyone, not only the driver, but also our passengers, or can be anyone whom we are sharing the road with as a pedestrian or bicycle rider. While advances in technology and stricter legal guidelines still can have a role in addressing this difficulty, in the end, the most powerful solution lies in every driver making a conscious effort to prioritize safety over one’s comfort or just for entertainment.