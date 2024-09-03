Toshiba Unveils CXPI Responder Interface IC to Accelerate Automotive Software Development

Toshiba has unveiled CXPI Responder Interface IC to Accelerate Automotive Software Development in KAWASAKI, Japan.

On August 1, 2024, the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) said it was offering $105,575 in grants for 21 innovative classroom STEM.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) on Monday said that it has started to provide samples of “TB9033FTG,” an automotive Clock Extension Peripheral Interface (CXPI) responder interface IC that conforms to the CXPI standard for automotive communications protocols in KAWASAKI, Japan.

TP9033FTG is the industry’s first IC of its type with built-in hardware logics, which controls transmission and reception by the CXPI protocol and general-purpose input/output (GPIO). This eliminates the need for the development of dedicated software and contributes to shorter product development times, Toshiba said.

The company added, stating that “The new IC has 16 GPIO pins. Six can be switched to AD converter input, and four to pulse width modulation (PWM) output. It also integrates functions that allow use in a broad spectrum of automotive applications: input monitoring during Sleep Mode; switch matrix (max 4×4) input; and output in the event of communications disruption. The operating temperature range is from -40 to 125°C which is suitable for automotive applications, and the IC will conform to the AEC-Q100 qualification standard for automotive electronics.”

Toshiba said it is developing an automotive CXPI communications driver receiver IC “TB9032FNG” that can be switched between commander node and responder node via an external pin.

On August 1, 2024, the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) said it was offering $105,575 in grants for 21 innovative classroom STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic) projects in grades 6 through 12 in Orange County, Calif.

These grants will address local community issues through innovative hands-on lessons, such as coding, robotics, and sustainability initiatives, and will enable students to explore a wide range of subjects, including astronomy, biology, chemistry, engineering, math, physics, medical, marine, and environmental science. Additionally, the common thread across all 21 projects is the incorporation of novel ways to introduce STEM disciplines into the classroom, Toshiba said.

John Anderson, President of TAF, said, “STEM occupations are vital to the long-term growth and stability of the U.S. economy. STEM education is key to cultivating the critical thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators that will drive our country forward. Through these grants, TAF is empowering teachers to create more dynamic and engaging STEM classrooms that inspire and challenge students to pursue careers in these essential fields. By investing in the next generation of STEM leaders, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs, and HDD products.

Its 19,400 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.