Gizmo Pros Expands to Holiday, FL, Bringing Expert Electronics Repair Closer to the Community

Gizmo Pros, a leading electronics repair company in Tampa Bay, announced today the opening of its second location in Holiday, Florida, expanding its footprint beyond its original Wesley Chapel storefront. The expansion comes as the company celebrates over 15 years of service in the mobile device repair industry, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

The new Holiday location, which opened its doors earlier this year, offers comprehensive electronics repair services including smartphone, tablet, laptop, and camera repairs. This expansion addresses the growing demand for professional electronics repair services in the Holiday region where qualified repair options have been limited.

Meeting Community Needs

“The Holiday community has been underserved when it comes to professional electronics repair options,” says industry veteran and Gizmo Pros owner Mahmoud. “We’ve seen customers driving from Holiday to our Wesley Chapel location for years. Now, we’re bringing our services closer to them, making it more convenient for residents to access professional repair services.”

Gizmo Pros has built a strong reputation in Wesley Chapel, maintaining an impressive rating on Google with over 600 positive reviews. The company’s success stems from its commitment to quality repairs and exceptional customer service, attributes that have made it a trusted name in the Tampa Bay area’s electronics repair industry.

Setting Industry Standards

What sets Gizmo Pros apart in the competitive repair market is their comprehensive approach to device repair. The company offers same-day repairs for most devices and backs their work with a 90-day limited warranty, demonstrating confidence in their workmanship. This warranty coverage, combined with their price-match guarantee that beats any local competitor’s published price by $10, has established Gizmo Pros as a customer-focused leader in the industry.

The new facility mirrors the company’s Wesley Chapel location in both service offerings and commitment to quality. Certified technicians staff the Holiday store, providing repairs for major brands while customers wait. This approach minimizes device downtime, a crucial factor for both personal and business users who rely heavily on their electronic devices.

The Best Electronics Repair in Holiday, FL

The Holiday location provides an extensive range of repair services, including:

iPhone and Android phone repairs

Computer and laptop services

Tablet and iPad repairs

Battery replacements

Screen repairs

Water damage restoration

Camera and iPod repairs

Software troubleshooting

Data recovery services

Gaming console repairs

Enhanced Accessibility

Understanding the busy schedules of their customers, the Holiday location operates seven days a week, with extended hours Monday through Saturday (9 AM – 8 PM) and Sunday hours (12 PM – 6 PM). This scheduling flexibility makes professional repair services more accessible to working professionals and busy families who might struggle to find time during traditional business hours.

Economic Impact and Industry Trends

Local tech analysts see this expansion as significant for the Holiday area, which has seen increased demand for professional electronics repair services as devices become more sophisticated and integral to daily life. The expansion comes at a crucial time when the right-to-repair movement is gaining momentum, and consumers are increasingly seeking professional repair services over device replacement.

“The opening of Gizmo Pros in Holiday represents more than just a new business location,” says Tampa Bay tech industry analyst Sarah Martinez. “It’s a response to the growing need for professional, reliable electronics repair services in our increasingly connected world. As devices become more complex and expensive, quality repair services become essential for extending device lifespan and managing technology costs.”

Job Creation and Community Investment

The new Gizmo Pros location represents a significant investment in the Holiday community and is expected to create several specialized technical jobs in the area. The company has already begun hiring local technicians and support staff, with plans to expand the team as demand grows.

The company’s commitment to the community extends beyond repair services. Gizmo Pros plans to offer educational workshops and tech support seminars at the new location, helping customers better understand and maintain their devices. This initiative aligns with the company’s philosophy of not just fixing devices but empowering customers through knowledge and support.

Future Growth and Innovation

Looking ahead, Gizmo Pros is already exploring ways to enhance their service offerings at both locations. The company is investing in advanced diagnostic tools and continuing education for their technicians to stay ahead of rapidly evolving technology trends.

“As technology continues to advance, so do our capabilities,” explains Mo. “We’re committed to staying at the forefront of electronics repair, ensuring our customers receive the highest quality service possible. The Holiday location is equipped with the latest repair technology and staffed by technicians who undergo regular training to handle new devices and repair techniques.”

For more information about services or to schedule a repair at either location, customers can visit www.gizmopros.com or call +1 727-376-1126.

About Gizmo Pros: Established in Wesley Chapel, Florida, Gizmo Pros’ technicians have over 15 years of experience. The company specializes in rapid, high-quality repairs for smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices, backed by a 90-day warranty and price-match guarantee. With the addition of their Holiday location, Gizmo Pros continues to expand their mission of providing accessible, professional electronics repair services to the Tampa Bay area.