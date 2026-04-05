CertiK reported that crypto ATM fraud hit $333 million in 2025 with AI scams now 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods, and the meme coin market crashed 77% from $150.6 billion to $34.5 billion. That wipeout proves tokens built on hype alone cannot survive, but the top crypto presales with live products keep filling during fear. Pepeto has taken in more than $8 million with a Binance listing approaching, and early holders who followed whale movements into verified entries all say they were uncertain at first and wish they had invested much more.

Top Crypto Presales Gain Attention as CertiK Warns on Scams and Meme Coins Crash 77%

CertiK reported that crypto ATM fraud hit $333 million in 2025 with AI scams now 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods, making contract screening essential for every presale entry. Separately, the meme coin market crashed 77% from $150.6 billion to $34.5 billion as capital rotated out of tokens without products. The top crypto presales standing after that crash are the ones with verified tools, confirmed listings, and real capital flowing in during the fear.

Presale Entries and Large Caps Worth Watching After the Meme Coin Wipeout

Pepeto

Pepeto is one of the most watched entries among the top crypto presales right now. The project lists on Binance after the presale closes, positioning it for the kind of return that large caps need years to deliver.

The project launches with a full exchange already live. A cross chain bridge moves capital across networks without a fee so positions travel freely, and PepetoSwap executes every trade at zero cost so the holder keeps the full position. In a market where CertiK warns that AI scams cost $333 million, having live tools with a SolidProof audit behind them is what separates the top crypto presales from the ones that vanished in the 77% crash.

That verified product line attracted more than $8 million at $0.000000186 while the Fear and Greed Index reads 9. A former Binance lead steers the listing, and staking at 188% APY compounds the position. Analysts project 100x from presale to listing, and the wallets loading right now followed the whale signal into an entry with more verified tools behind it than most tokens carry after listing.

The early holders who followed whale movements into projects like Bitcoin all say they were uncertain and almost missed it, and all wish they invested much more. That same signal flashes inside the Pepeto presale where the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin created a project with 420 trillion supply and a live exchange the original Pepe never had. Once the Binance listing opens the presale closes, and every wallet that hesitated pays the listing price to ones that moved while the signal was clear.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades near $67,000 with 56% dominance after Q1 losses of 11.6%. ETF holdings sit near $93 billion and whale wallets keep adding. A recovery to $100,000 delivers roughly 49%, a strong headline for the top crypto presales conversation but a ceiling that cannot match the distance between a presale entry and a Binance listing.

XRP

XRP holds near $1.32 after the SEC classified it as a commodity and Ripple partnered with Mastercard. ETF inflows reached $1.26 billion. A recovery to $2.40 delivers about 82%, strong for a top ten token but the kind of distance that takes a full cycle while the top crypto presales with confirmed listings compress that into one event.

Conclusion

More than $8 million raised during a Fear and Greed reading of 9 proves the smart money already calculated the outcome. The early Bitcoin holders who followed whale movements all wish they invested more, and that signal now points at the Pepeto presale with verified tools and a confirmed Binance listing. Analysts project 100x to listing, and the Pepeto official website is where that position exists before trading removes it. The presale price vanishes when listing arrives, and entering now while the whale signal is clear is how the wallets that changed their lives last cycle made the decision that separated them from everyone who read about it later.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What separates the top crypto presales from tokens that crashed? Live tools, verified audits, confirmed listings, and capital flowing during fear are what kept the strongest presale entries standing after the 77% meme coin wipeout.

How does CertiK’s scam report affect presale investors? The $333 million in fraud losses proves contract screening is essential, making SolidProof audited entries among the top crypto presales the safest path.

Is Pepeto a strong presale entry right now? Analysts project 100x to listing with $8 million committed during extreme fear, offering verified distance most tokens cannot match.