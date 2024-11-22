Top Crypto Gainers You Can’t Afford to Miss: Mantra, Stellar, Lunex Token

Standing out in a competitive crypto landscape quickly draws attention, so investors are always on the lookout for top crypto gainers during a period of sustained momentum. The belief behind this strategy is simple. If a crypto token outperforms its counterparts, surely it is worth investing in. That is why this article will focus on top crypto gainers in recent times – Mantra, Stellar, and Lunex. These coins have generated plenty of attention online; let’s find out why investors are keen on them.

Lunex Network is going viral

Lunex Network is the new star of cross-chain trading. Introduced in the last quarter of the year, this hybrid exchange approaches crypto trading in a different manner, and the innovation it packs is championing a revolution in the crypto exchange niche.

DeFi traders on Lunex have access to more than 50,000 trading pairs, far more than you’d find on any centralized and decentralized exchanges today. Furthermore, Lunex traders can swap tokens across 40 different blockchain networks. This expanded access to loads of upcoming crypto tokens hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it’s another reason its presale has attracted a swarm of investors.

As a result, the Lunex presale has raised over $2.9 million already as investors keep rushing in. More than 1.7 billion LNEX tokens have been sold as well, and given that its entry price stands at an attractive $0.0026 per token, more investors are still joining the Lunex presale.

This is because Lunex packs several other mouthwatering features apart from cross-chain swapping. It also rewards loyal users with a slice of the revenue it generates, a strategy that helps build a strong community. With a vibrant community in place, Lunex Network will go viral in no time and fetch its early investors a handsome ROI.

Stellar price soars on the back of an extremely bullish crypto market

Stellar’s main aim is to facilitate cross-border payments for financial institutions. It has yet to cement a top spot in its niche, but XLM’s recent rally is a sight to behold.

Since the crypto market turned bullish, thanks to Donald Trump’s election victory, Stellar price has appreciated by almost 100%. XLM currently trades above $0.2, and long-term Stellar price predictions are also excellent. Analysts believe XLM could cross the much coveted $1 mark next year and hit a new all-time high. Should Stellar maintain its current momentum, this eventuality is quite possible.

Is Mantra the dark horse of DeFi?

Mantra, a multi-chain web3 ecosystem, has silently been making its presence felt in the DeFi space. This project offers a gamut of services from staking to lending and borrowing, and current metrics paint a rosy future for its native token, OM.

OM has more than doubled in price in the last week, a performance that earned it a spot amongst the top crypto gainers on Coinmarketcap. Mantra’s consistent innovation is key to its recent boom and is the primary ingredient fueling OM’s future potential.

Conclusion

Like Stellar, Mantra offers decent short-term gains, but for sustained profits over an extended period of time, Lunex is the top pick. It packs several benefits for its users and is growing at an accelerated pace. Even more, early investors stand to make a killing when it goes viral, and it’s available for just $0.0026.

