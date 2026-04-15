Every cycle produces one presale that the market spends years looking back on, and Pepeto is the name showing up in whale channels before most traders notice. Strategy funded a $1 billion bitcoin purchase through hybrid securities, confirming that serious capital is building permanent crypto positions while the market recovers. The top 3 cryptos to buy now depend on where a trader sits in the cycle, and this breakdown compares Pepeto’s presale against Bitcoin and Cardano at current levels.

Strategy Buys $1 Billion in Bitcoin With Hybrid Securities

Bloomberg reported on April 13 that Strategy funded a $1 billion bitcoin acquisition using hybrid securities, stacking leverage on a treasury holding over 500,000 BTC. The purchase came as bitcoin held above $74,000 after the ceasefire pushed risk assets higher. CoinDesk noted that derivatives funding rates remained negative for 46 straight days, a streak last seen after FTX that marked the 2022 bottom. For anyone building a list of the top 3 cryptos to buy now, institutional buying paired with a rare bottoming signal points to a window that does not stay open long.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Pepeto, Bitcoin, and Cardano Ranked

Pepeto

Every cycle has its breakout presale, and Pepeto is filling faster than anything else on the market. The presale crossed above $9 million as wallets locked positions at a price that rises the moment the confirmed Binance listing opens. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads market conditions in real time and assigns a danger rating before the wallet commits, turning volatile markets into opportunities instead of traps.

The zero fee swap engine removes hidden costs that reduce profits on every transaction, so capital stays whole from entry to exit. Instead of chasing trends after the move happened, holders act with clarity because the tools strip noise and show what the data says. The mind behind the original Pepe token is part of the founding team, working alongside a veteran from Binance’s exchange operations.

The SolidProof audit confirmed every contract before the presale opened, and above $9 million proves the market sees what experienced traders see. The presale fills further every day while the listing approaches, and every round that closes without a position is a round where the Pepeto return went unclaimed.

BTC

Bitcoin trades near $74,300 after Strategy added $1 billion using hybrid securities, pushing its corporate treasury above 500,000 BTC. Spot ETF inflows reached $471 million in a single day while funding rates stayed negative for 46 days, a bottoming signal last seen after FTX. BTC remains the foundation of every crypto portfolio, but at $74,300 reaching 2x requires $147,000, demanding over a trillion in new market cap. The return is real but measured, rewarding patience more than timing.

ADA

Cardano trades near $0.245 after pulling back with the broader altcoin market following the ceasefire rally. Staking participation remains above 60%, giving ADA one of the most engaged holder bases in crypto. A return to its $3.10 all time high delivers roughly 12x, making ADA a strong large cap profile, but the market cap needs over $100 billion in new capital and the timeline depends on catalysts not yet in sight.

Conclusion

Strategy buying $1 billion in bitcoin confirms that the top 3 cryptos to buy now are not a guessing game for institutions, and the capital entering through ETFs and corporate treasuries pushes retail traders toward altcoin entries where the real multiples live. Pepeto sits at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing, a SolidProof audit, and above $9 million from wallets that calculated the distance between this entry and the listing price.

Every day without a position is a day closer to a listing that replaces this price with one the market chooses, and the wallets in the presale are the ones holding the return while everyone else watches. The Pepeto official website still accepts entries at this level, but the listing closes this window permanently, and the cost of waiting is measured in every dollar of return that belonged to the wallet never opened.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is Pepeto a legitimate presale?

Pepeto passed a SolidProof audit, raised above $9 million, and has a confirmed Binance listing with exchange tools already built. The founding team includes the creator of the original Pepe token and a former Binance exchange expert.

How do you find the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

The top 3 cryptos to buy now combine strong fundamentals with entry math that rewards timing. BTC and ADA offer large cap exposure while Pepeto’s presale and confirmed listing create return potential that large caps at current valuations cannot match.

Can Pepeto deliver returns that Bitcoin cannot?

Pepeto’s presale entry sits at a fraction of a cent while BTC trades above $73,000, so the percentage math favors the smaller starting price. The Pepeto official website is where traders enter before the listing turns presale pricing into open market pricing.