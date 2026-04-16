The top 3 cryptos to buy now debate just got louder as Legal and General moved 68 billion dollars of assets on chain through the Calastone token network. Bitcoin sits near 75,000, XRP trades at 1.39 after Rakuten added the token for 44 million Japanese users, and BNB holds near 620. Pepeto has gathered more than 9 million dollars in presale, audited by SolidProof and run by the maker of the first Pepe project, with a confirmed Binance listing on deck. The right pick right now is the one that still hands out a real return after listing.

Top 3 cryptos to buy now as institutions put 68 billion on chain

Legal and General just put 68 billion dollars of money market funds onto blockchain rails using the Calastone token network. The move joins Ripple’s new Kyobo Life deal to tokenize Korean government bonds, Morgan Stanley eyeing tokenized wealth products, and Visa plus Zodia Custody joining Stripe’s new blockchain for machine payments. Institutional money is arriving at scale, and retail buyers who notice this shift early are the ones positioned for the full rotation that follows when serious capital rotates into crypto rails.

Top cryptos leading as institutions move in

Pepeto

The 68 billion Legal and General move proved real capital has picked crypto rails as the next place to park serious money. Most buyers rotate that signal into XRP near 1.39 or BNB around 620 waiting on the next ETF catalyst. Better positioned wallets are already in Pepeto, which is how the top 3 cryptos to buy now list gets decided ahead of the crowd. That is the honest separation between early money and late money.

Most people who watched Pepe turn a few hundred dollars into a house paid listing prices because they waited for proof. By the time proof came the entry was closed and new buyers were paying old holders to exit. Pepeto passed the full security check from SolidProof, with the maker of the first Pepe running the build, a Binance insider shaping the product, PepetoSwap offering free swaps, and the bridge moving assets across networks.

Staking yields 183% APY until listing day and rewards buyers who sit through the wait. While Legal and General parks 68 billion on chain, Pepeto has gathered more than 9 million dollars, audit signed, Binance listing around the corner. Now picture what that does for an average buyer. A 3,000 dollar buy at the presale entry of $0.000000186 translates into roughly 16.13 billion Pepeto tokens. Analysts project a 100x to 300x target once the listing goes live, which turns that 3,000 dollar commitment into a 300,000 to 900,000 dollar outcome. That is the move the top 3 cryptos to buy now list has waited for, being written in real time.

XRP

XRP trades at 1.39 after Rakuten Wallet added it for spot trading across 44 million Japanese users on April 15. Even with the listing boost, XRP still sits 32 percent below last year and stuck below 1.42 resistance. Analysts see a 2026 ceiling near 2 dollars, which prints about 44 percent gains. A presale entry that scales with the original Pepe run delivers a much bigger multiple.

BNB

BNB holds near 620 dollars thanks to exchange volume and use across the BNB Chain ecosystem. Analysts see 650 as first resistance and 800 as the cycle high, a 34 percent move still inside the single digit multiple range. The math favors presale again, because a 620 entry to 800 pays 1.34x while a presale matching a fraction of Pepe delivers tens of multiples from the same dollar ticket.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now list shifted this week as 68 billion dollars of institutional money hit the chain. Even with XRP’s Japanese listing and BNB edging higher, the real return ceiling still sits on the presale side. Capital picks the window where one right move pays for years, and Pepeto sits at the top of every top 3 cryptos to buy now shortlist today.

Pepe exploded from a presale price that looked too low to be real, and early buyers built wealth they still talk about. Pepeto official website still holds that same signal, and whether this becomes the right move made at just the right moment decides before the listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now this week?

The top 3 cryptos to buy now puts Pepeto first, XRP second, BNB third, with Pepeto offering the largest return before listing.

How does the Legal and General move help picks?

It signals institutional adoption is speeding up, favoring tokens with real infrastructure like Pepeto’s audited swap and bridge.

Which pick offers the biggest return?

Pepeto, with 9 million raised, Binance listing near, analysts projecting 100x to 300x post listing. See Pepeto official website.