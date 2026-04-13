Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer says BTC is forming a base at $65,000 because weak hands have been flushed, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now depend on which entries carry the biggest distance to the next catalyst.

XRP holds $1.34 after six straight monthly losses, SOL sits at $83.48 waiting for Firedancer to translate into price, and the wallets moving fastest are skipping both. Pepeto has crossed the $8.8 million mark during a Fear and Greed reading of 16 with the same mind that built PEPE to $11 billion behind the project.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now After Fidelity Says BTC Paper Hands Are Flushed

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer confirmed BTC may be forming a base at $65,000 as weak holders exited, with strong earnings helping markets absorb war shocks, according to CoinDesk. BTC sits at $72,000 after losing 20% year to date.

The Fear and Greed index reads 16, the lowest since 2022, and every previous reading below 10 delivered a 48% average return within 90 days, according to Techi. The signal for the top 3 cryptos to buy now is which entry offers the biggest gap before its next catalyst fires.

Strongest Entries During Extreme Fear

Pepeto

While large caps wait for macro permission to move, a cross chain platform keeps filling from wallets that read the fear data and acted. Pepeto has opened a fresh lane in the meme coin market by giving holders real exchange tools that work today. PepetoSwap charges nothing per trade so the full amount enters every position, and the bridge connects chains for free so capital moves without losing value on the way.

Every contract passed SolidProof verification, and the presale has crossed the $8.8 million mark while the index reads 16, proving the wallets inside see what the crowd has not calculated yet. At $0.000000186 per token, the entry exists only until the confirmed Binance listing opens.

Holders earn 184% APY staking that adds to positions while the listing approaches, compounding returns for every wallet that locked in early.

The same mind that built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with 420 trillion supply and zero exchange tools assembled this with working products Pepe never had, making the top 3 cryptos to buy now a question of which entry carries the most distance to its catalyst.

If the listing opens at even a fraction of what the original Pepe achieved, the wallets that entered during fear collect returns that define a cycle.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.34 after six consecutive monthly losses, its worst stretch since 2022, according to CoinDesk. The XRP Tokyo Conference on April 7 placed enterprise settlement at the center of Ripple’s story, and $120 million in weekly ETP inflows led all crypto assets. A recovery to $2.00 offers roughly 50% from current levels, but the timeline depends on court rulings and adoption that have stalled the token for months while presale entries deliver returns through one event.

SOL

SOL sits at $83.48 with Firedancer now live at one million transactions per second, according to CoinDesk. The network processed record DEX volume but the token declined 35% from its 2025 peak. A recovery to $120 would deliver roughly 46% from here, yet the top 3 cryptos to buy now math favors the entry with a confirmed catalyst that does not depend on macro conditions to fire.

Conclusion

Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and the listing separates the wallets that acted from everyone who reads about them afterward. The same setup that produced every early buyer success story in crypto is forming again, where BTC dropped, fear peaked, and the wallets that entered presales during that window built the returns the next wave paid more for.

The Pepeto official website is where that entry exists right now while XRP and SOL grind through resistance, and entering the presale means joining the group that moved before the listing confirmed what the capital flow already proved. Missing it means spending the cycle watching others celebrate from the entry that was open while the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation still pointed to a presale with a confirmed Binance listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

XRP, SOL, and Pepeto lead the top 3 cryptos to buy now, but the presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing offers the biggest distance to its catalyst.

Does the Fidelity BTC base signal help presale entries?

A base at $65,000 means fear entries produced returns every previous cycle, the same signal presale wallets are acting on right now.

Is Pepeto worth entering during extreme fear?

The presale has crossed $8.8 million during a reading of 16, with details on the Pepeto official website, following the pattern where fear entries delivered the biggest returns.