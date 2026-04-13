The SEC and CFTC classified SOL as a digital commodity on March 17. Morgan Stanley filed for a spot Solana ETF. The institutional pipeline for crypto has never been wider. For investors, the top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones where the distance between current price and the next major event creates the returns that matter.

BTC holds $71,140 and ETH sits at $2,190. Both need months to deliver a 2x. Pepeto, built by the developer behind the original Pepe coin that reached $11 billion, has raised over $8 million during extreme fear. Notably, it targets 100x from a presale entry that the confirmed Binance listing will remove permanently.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as SOL Gets Commodity Classification and ETFs Expand

The SEC and CFTC formally classified SOL as a digital commodity on March 17, per CryptoNews. Morgan Stanley filed for a spot Solana ETF, joining Wall Street firms building crypto products, per CoinGecko. Commodity clarity benefits the entire market and opens new institutional doors. Meanwhile, presale entries with confirmed listings carry the most distance before that wave fully arrives.

April Entries and the Tokens Leading This Recovery

Pepeto: The Presale Entry That Turns Into the Return

Commodity classification and ETF filings confirm crypto’s foundation is getting stronger. But the wallets collecting the biggest positions are not choosing chains that already trade at multi billion caps. Pepeto is among the top 3 cryptos to buy now based on presale distance. It is built by the developer who grew the first Pepe token to $11 billion without products. In addition, every single contract passed a complete SolidProof audit.

The risk scorer checks every token before capital enters. PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fees, so returns stay complete. Over $8 million pulled in during a fear reading of 16 confirms wallets inside see what the crowd has not yet noticed.

Holders inside the presale lock in 185% APY on their staked position while the confirmed listing draws closer, and Pepe exploded from presale price and the people who acted early made the biggest returns of their lives.

At $0.000000186, analyst models project 100x to 300x, and the same pattern is visible before the crowd confirms it because over $8 million keeps flowing in without hesitation. The Binance listing is one event that delivers what SOL’s commodity status will need years to produce from $83.

ETH: Record Activity but Slow Price

ETH trades at $2,190 per CoinGecko, with record transfers and $6.5 billion in BlackRock holdings. ETH leads on infrastructure among large caps. Still, $2,190 to $7,500 is a 3.4x that takes the year while the presale delivers compressed distance.

BTC: Institutional Backbone but Capped Returns

BTC holds $71,140 per CoinDesk. It is the safest pick among the top 3 cryptos to buy now. But $71,000 to $150,000 is a 2.1x that takes the full cycle. Meanwhile, a presale entry before a confirmed listing carries more distance in one event.

Conclusion

On a wider level, SOL earning commodity status and ETF filings expanding confirm the infrastructure is permanent. In the presale space, the entry that turns into the return is filling right now. The top 3 cryptos to buy now include ETH for infrastructure and BTC for safety. Notably, Pepe exploded from presale price and the people who acted early made the biggest returns of their lives. The same pattern is visible before the crowd confirms it. This is because over $8 million in capital confirmed what the listing delivers at the Pepeto official website.

Entering the presale now is how to act on the same signal before the crowd arrives. The Pepeto official website is the door that closes permanently when trading opens. At that point, this becomes the cycle’s clearest missed opportunity for everyone who saw the signal and chose to wait.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto for presale distance to a confirmed Binance listing, ETH for institutional infrastructure, and BTC for safety with massive ETF backing.

Why is Pepeto among the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

The same Pepe cofounder built the original to $11 billion, and 100x math from the presale entry sits open before the confirmed listing.

How does SOL commodity status affect the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Legal clarity opens institutional products, and presale entries like Pepeto benefit first because listing events deliver returns before the broader institutional wave lifts large caps.