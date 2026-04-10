The CLARITY Act just reached 72% odds of passing on Polymarket with the Senate Banking Committee markup targeted for late April, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation is being rewritten by a regulatory wave that would classify most digital assets as commodities and unlock billions in new ETF inflows.

Pepeto has crossed $8.8 million in presale capital from wallets that confirmed the exchange runs before entering, ahead of a Binance listing. This article names the top 3 cryptos to buy now and explains why the architect of the original Pepe coin designed a presale that belongs at the front of every list.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now After CLARITY Act Odds Hit 72% on Polymarket

The top 3 cryptos to buy now debate shifted after the CLARITY Act reached 72% passage odds, up from 61% the prior week. According to CoinDesk, the bill would classify most crypto tokens as commodities under CFTC oversight, replacing years of regulatory overlap. CoinGecko shows BTC at $71,800 and ETH at $2,185 after the ceasefire rally, while SOL already received commodity classification in March.

The Strongest Entries After the Regulatory Green Light

Pepeto: Number One on the Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now List

Pepeto gives retail wallets the edge they need while institutional money waits for regulatory approval to deploy. The project ships its core products live right now. The token risk evaluator flags every contract for hidden danger before capital commits, and the zero cost network bridge routes funds across chains instantly. If institutional flows feel out of reach, Pepeto changes that equation by delivering verified trading tools retail can use today while the CLARITY Act makes its way through the Senate.

The present market conditions make the case. Large caps rally on regulation but take months to double. Pepeto offers working instruments that protect positions today. SolidProof audited every contract, confirming the security standard large allocators require. More than $8.8 million entered during extreme fear, proving conviction. Staking at 186% APY rewards early positions while listing approaches.

Forecasters project 100x to 300x once Binance opens, and at $0.000000186 the same builder who created the original Pepe coin and reached $11 billion with zero products and an identical 420 trillion supply now stands behind a project with a working exchange, making matching that market cap 150x from presale pricing.

Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and the Binance listing separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward.

BTC: Reserve Asset Strength but Limited Percentage Returns From $71,800

BTC holds at $71,800 per CoinGecko after the ceasefire rally. If the CLARITY Act passes, ETF inflows could push the token toward $200,000, giving holders 2.8x. BTC earns a spot among the top 3 cryptos to buy now for safety, but the math confirms it cannot deliver what a presale priced under one cent offers before listing.

ETH: Smart Contract Leader Recovering but $270 Billion Cap Limits the Math

ETH reclaimed $2,185 per CoinGecko after BitMine crossed the 4 million token milestone. Standard Chartered targets $7,500. From current levels that offers 3.3x, a strong return but one that takes months while a presale listing in weeks delivers the same percentage in a single event.

Conclusion

The billion dollar institutional buying confirms the next cycle is forming, and the CLARITY Act approaching a vote means the regulatory clarity that unlocks those flows is weeks away. Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and the Binance listing separates the wallets that acted from everyone who reads about the returns afterward.

Entering through the Pepeto official website now is how to join that group before confirmation arrives, because the same cofounder proved the math works once with Pepe at $11 billion and the exchange tools behind this entry mean the ceiling sits higher, making the top 3 cryptos to buy now not a guess when the pattern already delivered and the product behind it this time is real.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

BTC for safety, ETH for smart contract exposure, and Pepeto for maximum percentage returns from a presale with live tools and a confirmed Binance listing.

Why does the CLARITY Act matter for crypto investors?

It would classify most tokens as commodities, unlocking billions in ETF inflows and ending years of regulatory uncertainty. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale details.

Can a presale outperform BTC and ETH after the CLARITY Act?

Analysts project 100x to 300x for Pepeto after Binance trading begins, and matching the original Pepe cap delivers 150x, making it the top pick among the top 3 cryptos to buy now for wallets entering before listing.