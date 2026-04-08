Bitcoin ETF inflows hit $471 million in a single day as ceasefire optimism drove the biggest institutional buying in weeks, proving the bull run loads while fear keeps traders frozen. Cardano fights resistance while Digitap builds quietly, but the top 3 cryptos to buy now must include the one with ground floor pricing and a confirmed Binance listing. Pepeto delivers working tools at presale pricing that disappears when exchange volume begins.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit $471 Million as Institutional Buying Accelerates

Bitcoin ETF inflows hit $471 million in a single day as ceasefire optimism drove institutional buying to its highest in weeks. CoinMarketCap reported the inflows lifted the entire market with Bitcoin crossing $72,000. CoinDesk noted institutional capital enters in waves, with each wave lifting tokens that have confirmed exchange access. When $471 million flows through ETFs in one day, the money finds presale tokens with working tools and Binance listings first.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as Fear Grips the Market but Smart Money Loads

Pepeto

Traders searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now need better tools, and Pepeto is built for that. The zero fee swap engine does the heavy lifting across chains without cost, and the PepetoAI risk scorer pulls risk data together so every wallet sees danger before a dollar moves.

Pepeto is built for normal traders, not insiders, and holding the token is the access key to an exchange ecosystem that works before the listing opens. The genius who gave the world the original Pepe token designed the supply so every swap feeds demand back, and a former Binance expert on the dev team brought the listing playbook behind billion dollar launches.

With above $8.8 million raised and the Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto builds traction while other presales sell promises. The SolidProof audit is complete and the 420 trillion supply is fixed.

The opportunity will not stay open long because listing day changes the price for every buyer after, and the wallets entering now understand what ground floor pricing means when exchange volume arrives.

Digitap

Digitap promises omni banking with crypto to fiat payments at $0.04 per token, but its $0.14 listing target represents a modest 3.5x that depends entirely on market timing, and no major exchange has confirmed a listing to drive the volume needed for real price discovery beyond its own projections.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is trading near $0.25 after gaining 7% this week, with whale wallets holding over 10 million ADA hitting a four month high of 424 per CoinMarketCap data. The Midnight privacy partner chain launched in March, adding a use case the market has not priced in yet. ADA sits 91% below its $3.09 all time high with a $9 billion market cap, and bulls must close above $0.29 to improve the structure, with a push toward $0.34 possible if that level holds, but another rejection would confirm the ongoing weakness that has defined the chart since early 2025.

Conclusion

Bitcoin ETFs absorbing $471 million in a single day proves institutional capital is loading while fear keeps most traders on the sidelines, and the tokens with confirmed listings and working tools are first in line when that capital cascades into the broader market. Cardano offers solid fundamentals and whale buying signals, but its $9 billion market cap limits returns to what a presale to Binance listing delivers in a fraction of the time. Above $8.8 million raised while ETF inflows were still accelerating proves calculated wallets already acted, and the Pepeto official website shows every dollar entering at a price listing day erases permanently.

Early Cardano holders turned small money into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived when ADA traded for $0.02 at its ICO, and the reader’s entry into Pepeto right now buys at the price that the Binance listing turns into the kind of return early ADA holders still talk about. The listing opens, the presale closes, and only the wallets inside before that moment keep the full distance.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Pepeto leads as a top crypto to buy now with above $8.8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and working zero fee swap tools at presale pricing that most tokens cannot match.

Why is Pepeto outperforming established altcoins in presale?

Pepeto delivers daily utility through its swap engine and risk scorer before the listing even opens, which drives organic demand that speculative presales lack. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

How do Bitcoin ETF inflows affect presale tokens?

When $471 million flows through ETFs in a day, the capital cascading into the broader market lifts every token with confirmed exchange access, making presale tokens with Binance listings the highest leverage entry available.