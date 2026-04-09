The biggest short squeeze since March just erased $595 million in bearish bets across crypto in a single session, and the wallets that were positioned on the right side are the ones collecting while everyone else scrambles to catch up.

The Iran ceasefire sent BTC past $72,000 while ETH gained 7% and SOL jumped 6%, but the real signal is not the bounce itself, it is who was already inside before it happened. For anyone searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now, the Pepeto presale leads the list with the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin and over $8 million committed by wallets that entered during peak fear.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: $595 Million Liquidation Proves the Cycle Is Turning

The Iran ceasefire triggered $595 million in total crypto liquidations with $427 million from short sellers, the largest bearish wipeout since early March, according to CoinDesk. BTC reached $72,700, ETH cleared $2,244, and SOL hit $85 as risk assets rallied on the reduced threat of energy supply disruptions. The Fear and Greed Index climbed from extreme fear toward neutral at 46, per CoinDesk.

Picks Worth Watching Among the Top Cryptos This Week

Pepeto

That $595 million wipeout proved what happens when the market turns and the wrong side gets caught, which is precisely the volatility Pepeto was designed to help holders survive and profit from. Pepeto is the top entry on any list of the top 3 cryptos to buy now, built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and verified through a complete SolidProof audit before the first public dollar entered.

Pepeto has graduated past development into a live trading platform that participants use today, not a roadmap item waiting for a future quarter. PepetoSwap executes every trade with zero commissions while a contract verification engine grades project safety before a single dollar commits, protecting participant capital from the rug pulls that cost more wealth than any dip.

Holders earn 186% APY from staking while the Binance listing date moves closer, multiplying tokens locked at $0.000000186. The presale has gathered more than $8 million during a stretch when the Fear and Greed Index barely left single digits, and analysts project 100x returns when the exchange listing activates.

Those early DOGE holders who turned a few thousand dollars into generational wealth all say the same thing now, they wish they had bought more, and the same setup forming around Pepeto at presale pricing is the second chance to make that decision differently before the listing opens the door that closes the entry.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,220 after gaining 7% on the ceasefire rally, per CoinMarketCap. The Foundation staked 70,000 ETH worth $143 million this month, removing a persistent sell pressure source. Standard Chartered targets $7,500 for 2026 while Citi holds $3,175, but ETH still sits 56% below its August 2025 peak near $5,000, meaning even the bullish case needs years to deliver what presale entries can offer in weeks.

Solana (SOL)

SOL hovers at $84.11 after recovering 6% this week, but the $285 million Drift Protocol exploit in early April continues to cast doubt on ecosystem security, according to Coinpedia. The hack cut Drift’s total value locked in half and raised questions that SOL has not answered, leaving holders exposed to infrastructure risk that presale entries backed by SolidProof audits avoid entirely.

Conclusion

While the question of which are the top 3 cryptos to buy now usually points toward large caps riding the ceasefire bounce, the wallets that built real wealth in every cycle found it by entering during fear before the recovery priced everyone else out. Pepeto drew over $8 million from the same kind of early entries that turned early DOGE entries into generational wealth, and those holders wish they bought more at the stage Pepeto sits in right now.

The Pepeto official website tracks every new position as presale rounds close out faster each week. The presale price vanishes when the Binance listing opens, and the gap between entering now and wishing later is the difference between joining the wallets that the next cycle celebrates and reading about them from the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now after the short squeeze?

The $595 million liquidation signals a turning point, and Pepeto, ETH, and SOL rank as the top 3 cryptos to buy now across presale and large cap categories.

Why is Pepeto among the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

The Pepeto official website shows more than $8 million raised by the original Pepe cofounder’s project with a confirmed Binance listing and analysts projecting 100x returns.

Is now a good time to buy based on this list?

The ceasefire rally wiped out bearish positions and shifted sentiment, making this window the strongest entry for the top 3 cryptos to buy now before the next leg reprices everything.