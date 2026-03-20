Top 3 Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now, Mutuum Finance, SHIB and PEPE Gain Market Attention

As traders rotate back into lower-priced altcoins, the market is once again splitting between meme-driven momentum and utility-based plays with longer-term upside. SHIB and PEPE continue to attract attention because they already have strong communities and headline power, especially during periods when retail activity starts accelerating. At the same time, Mutuum Finance is entering that same conversation from a very different angle, with a DeFi lending and borrowing model that gives investors exposure to a protocol still priced at $0.04 before launch. For buyers looking at cheap cryptos today, the comparison is no longer just about visibility. It is also about which project can build stronger relevance as the cycle develops.

Why These Three Cheap Cryptos Are Getting Attention

SHIB remains one of the market’s most recognizable meme coins, and that brand strength still matters when capital starts moving quickly across altcoins. It has the kind of familiarity that can pull in traders fast, especially during momentum-driven weeks when community activity becomes a major catalyst.

PEPE holds a different kind of appeal. Its rise has been powered by fast sentiment shifts, whale attention, and the kind of speculative energy that often performs well when risk appetite expands. In cheap-crypto discussions, PEPE stays relevant because traders know it can move aggressively when the market mood turns favorable.

Mutuum Finance is showing up in the same watchlists for a different reason: token mechanics tied to actual protocol use. The project has already moved from $0.01 in its first phase to $0.04 in the current stage, marking 300% growth so far, while the confirmed launch price of $0.06 puts early phase buyers on track for a 500% return by listing. With roughly $20.8 million raised and around 19,000 holders already involved, investors are clearly paying attention before the token even reaches open trading.

How Mutuum Finance Works as a DeFi Product

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol built around lending and borrowing. Its structure includes both peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) models, which gives it broader functionality than a single-lane DeFi platform. In P2C markets, users supply assets into shared pools and borrowers access that liquidity by depositing collateral. In P2P markets, users can arrange more flexible borrowing setups for assets that may require different terms or risk handling.

That dual model matters because it expands how capital can move through the system. Some users want standard pooled lending with predictable structure, while others want more flexibility around higher-volatility assets. Mutuum is designed to serve both sides, which gives the protocol more room to grow as adoption increases.

When users deposit assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their supplied position and accumulate yield over time. On the borrowing side, the Stability Factor works as the main risk metric, helping users understand how safe their collateralized position is as market conditions change. That makes the platform easier to navigate because the core mechanics are tied to clear actions: supply, borrow, monitor risk, and manage capital more efficiently.

A simple borrowing example shows the real use case. If a user deposits $10,000 worth of ETH as collateral, they can borrow against it instead of selling the position. That allows them to unlock liquidity while keeping exposure to ETH, which is exactly the kind of functionality many DeFi users look for when markets start moving again.

Why Development Progress Gives It More Weight

Mutuum Finance already has its V1 protocol live on the Sepolia testnet, where users can interact with core lending and borrowing features using ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. That gives investors something concrete to evaluate instead of relying on concept-stage promises. Seeing the mechanics in action before mainnet is a big part of why the project keeps gaining market attention.

The security side adds more credibility to that progress. The lending and borrowing contracts were audited by Halborn, while the token itself passed a CertiK review with a score around 90/100. Those checkpoints matter because they show the project is being built with more structure than the average early-stage token entering the market.

Future expansion also strengthens the case. The roadmap includes multichain growth, a native overcollateralized stablecoin, and broader ecosystem development that could make the protocol more useful well beyond its initial launch phase. That gives Mutuum a different kind of narrative than SHIB or PEPE, since its relevance can increase through product usage rather than community hype alone.

SHIB and PEPE still have the ability to capture attention quickly when meme momentum returns. Mutuum Finance stands out because it is building a product that can stay relevant through lending demand, borrowing utility, and ecosystem expansion. In a market where cheap cryptos are constantly competing for attention, that kind of structure can matter a lot more as the cycle matures.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance