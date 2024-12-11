Top 10 Study Abroad Consultants in India: 2025 Updated List

As reported recently, by the end of January 2023, the number of Indian students studying abroad exceeded 1.5 million. This number is expected to surge dramatically by 2030. This increase in the number asserts the growing popularity of international education and its immense benefits.

Students aspiring for higher education abroad need to make the best effort and seek expert guidance to beat the competition and achieve their dreams. This is where the role of study-abroad consultants comes into play.

Study-abroad consultants are professionals well-versed in the rapidly evolving international education landscape and adept at guiding students to achieve their study abroad dreams. However, with the internet swarmed with numerous options, it becomes overwhelming for students to choose the best study abroad consultant.

So, here’s a blog entailing the 2025 updated list of the top 10 study-abroad consultants in India. Read this blog to learn about these leading consultants and make an informed choice for your bright international career.

1. MSM Unify

MSM Unify is one of the top study abroad consultants in India, with surging popularity and stellar achievements. The AI-enabled, hi-tech platform of MSM Unify seamlessly connects study-abroad aspirants with some of the best international agents and global universities.

MSM Unify can help you access more than 50,000 courses across 1,500+ campuses located in 21+ popular study destinations. Despite your educational background and goals, MSM Unify study-abroad consultants can help you embark on a successful international education journey.

Their consultation process is very systematic and meticulous. The process starts with evaluating the student’s profile and understanding their academic interests, strengths, and weaknesses. Post profile evaluation, MSM Unify study-abroad consultants help explore relevant courses based on their interests and academic background, offered by prestigious universities in different countries. These consultants are adept at providing comprehensive services as listed below.

List of top services:

The first free counseling session

Course and university selection

Crafting a rewarding study-abroad journey

IELTS preparation

University applications

Student visa

Applying for scholarships, internships, and student loans

Student accommodation

Post-arrival support, and much more

MSM Unify has helped more than 1,86,000 students accelerate their international education journey. You can trust them to seek personalized guidance on building a bright global career.

Check their website and social media handles on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to learn about the latest global education trends.

2. Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu is one of the reputable study-abroad consultants trusted by students to study overseas and elevate their careers.

Leverage Edu helps students identify what they want to do in their careers and make it to their dream institutes abroad. In essence, they work with the vision of building tomorrow’s global citizens.

Their platform is designed to help students embark on successful study-abroad journeys and also to help partner institutions connect with the students directly. Leverage Edu has partnered with 650+ international universities and helped 25,000+ students pursue higher education in countries like the UK, the USA, Canada, and more.

List of top services:

AI course finder

Counseling

Test preparation

Loan and scholarship assistance

Student accommodation, etc.

3. Shiksha

Shikha is one of the leading brands offering credible services to students aspiring to pursue higher education overseas. Shiksha has collaborated with 300+ universities, enabling a quick application process for students aspiring to pursue a relevant course in these universities.

You can explore higher-education opportunities through Shiksha in prominent study destinations, such as the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Ireland. From MBA to MS, you can explore various courses in the relevant discipline.

List of top services:

Student counseling

University exploration

SOP and LOR

Student visa

Admission essays, etc.

4. Yocket

Yocket is an incredible platform enabling aspirational students, and counseling experts to come together and create a flourishing community for maximizing international education opportunities.

Yocket has established partnerships with more than 150 educational institutions providing diverse programs across numerous fields. Their team of study-abroad consultants has helped more than 500k students to date, establishing their proficiency in this highly competitive domain.

List of top services:

College finder

GRE preparation

Education loan

Forex services, etc.

5. IDP

IDP is a team of competent study-abroad consultants who can help you explore global education opportunities conforming to your educational background and academic goals.

To date, the IDP professionals have helped numerous students avail of excellent educational opportunities in six sought-after study destinations.

You may reach out to the IDP team to explore popular countries and universities and find a program that can help you elevate your career globally. At IDP, you can avail yourself of diverse services as listed below.

List of top services:

Counseling

Assistance in exploring universities and colleges

Finding a scholarship

Cost of living calculator, etc.

6. Edwise International

They are one of the trusted study-abroad consultants who claim to be officially representing around 850 educational institutes across the world. Their consultants can help you explore study options in popular countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, the US, and other countries like Malaysia, Dubai, and France that are steadily gaining popularity as study destinations.

At Edwise International too, you can leverage services relevant to your study-abroad needs. They are as follows.

List of top services:

Admission guidance

International test preparation

Application assistance

Visa and funding services

Pre-departure and post-departure assistance

7. iSchoolConnect

iSchoolConnect is another trusted name in the realm of study-abroad consultants in India. Their vision is to improve student mobility across the globe and simplify admissions to international institutes for aspiring students.

You may visit their website to explore trending programs, scholarships, and universities, AI recommendations on a wide range of courses, and much more. They too offer comprehensive services to help students transcend borders and make it big on the global career platform.

List of top services:

Accommodation

Travel

Forex

Education loan

Insurance, etc.

8. LilacBuds

LilacBuds is relatively new yet rapidly becoming popular among students for seeking credible study-abroad guidance and exploring relevant opportunities. Their term is focused on providing meticulous guidance to current aspiring students to make them tomorrow’s global leaders.

Founded in the year 2020, they have already assisted 2000+ students to get admitted to recognized universities in 13+ destinations. A majority of their mentors have received international education from leading institutes, making them a credible choice for seeking study-abroad guidance.

List of top services:

Admissions consulting

Test preparation for GMAT, GRE, and SAT

LOR, SOP, and Essay editing

Scholarships

Post-admission guidance

9. LeapScholar

LeapScholar is a team of competent study-abroad consultants in India who have helped around 1 lakh students embark on a successful overseas education journey. They can power your global education dream by helping you explore around 10,000 courses offered by leading universities in popular study destinations.

They also offer myriad services relevant to the study-abroad domain as other competitors offer. Here are listed their top services.

List of top services:

Assistance in shortlisting colleges

IELTS preparation

Visa help

SOP review, etc.

10. Canam Consultants

They are a team of 1,200+ competent professionals driven by the mission of helping students identify their career paths and make it to their envisaged destinations. The team of consultants can help you explore a range of programs across diverse disciplines in 9+ countries and courses offered by 1,250+ credible universities.

At Canam Consultants, you can leverage end-to-end and tailored solutions for kickstarting a successful and fulfilling study-abroad journey. Below is a list of their services you might like to skim through.

List of top services:

Institute selection

Scholarship assistance

Admission guidance

Financial guidance, and much more

This 2025 updated list of the top ten study-abroad consultants has been created after meticulous research and analysis of the services offered by these consultants. To make an informed decision, visit their website, and assess their offerings and student testimonials. Some of these consultants offer a free counseling session for new students. Try these to analyze their approach and services better.

Good luck! May you find the best study-abroad consultant in India!