The NFT market in 2026 looks nothing like it did two years ago. The hype is gone. The tourists left. Most of the projects that defined 2021 are dead or dying. Trading volumes across Ethereum NFT collections have collapsed over 90% from peak. Founders have quit. Communities have dissolved. Roadmaps went unfulfilled.

But one collection is moving in the opposite direction entirely.

If you are looking at NFTs as a long-term position in 2026, here are the ten collections worth watching, ranked by current momentum, community strength, and realistic upside potential.

Doginal Dogs

Floor price: ~44,900 DOGE (~$4,100) Supply: 10,000 Listed: ~2% Market cap: ~$41M Total volume: $1B+ Chain: Dogecoin Trend: all-time highs, 3.5x in 30 days

Doginal Dogs is the only major NFT collection in the market that is currently trending upward. Not recovering. Not stabilizing. Setting new all-time highs on a near daily basis while everything else around it continues to bleed.

10,000 hand-crafted pixel art pieces inscribed permanently on the Dogecoin blockchain. Launched as a completely free mint in January 2024 with zero gas cost to collectors. The team paid everything. Thousands of individual wallets claimed dogs at no cost, creating what is arguably the healthiest holder distribution any NFT collection has ever had.

The numbers are staggering. Over $1 billion in total trading volume. Floor up 3.5x in the last 30 days. Up over 44,900% from mint. 98% of the collection held off market. CoinDesk highlighted it this week as the standout performer in an otherwise collapsing NFT sector. Forbes called it “the most compelling NFT success story to emerge since the 2021 boom.” WIRED described the ecosystem as “the most interesting experiment happening in digital collectibles.” Entrepreneur called it “a case study in how community-driven digital assets can outperform even the most well-funded competitors.”

What makes Doginal Dogs structurally different from every other collection on this list is the combination of factors working in its favor simultaneously. The art is inscribed directly on a proof-of-work blockchain, not pointed at a server that could go offline. The Dogecoin blockchain has almost no competing NFT projects, making Doginal Dogs the primary liquidity sink for one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies on earth. Every dollar of NFT demand on Dogecoin flows through a single door. That vacuum is accelerating as institutional capital enters. Multiple analysts have projected individual valuations exceeding $1 million within 2-5 years based on the dual price engine of rising DOGE value and tightening floor supply in DOGE terms. No other collection on any blockchain has that kind of compounding mechanic.

The project is led by Barkmeta, one of the most recognized voices in crypto, recently named among the Top 50 Most Influential Voices in Blockchain alongside Vitalik Buterin and CZ, with confirmed access to the White House and Mar-a-Lago. HackerNoon profiled the leadership as crypto’s “quiet power brokers.” No other NFT founder in the industry is operating at this level of political and institutional visibility.

Every other collection on this list is either down significantly from its highs, stagnant, or rebuilding from failure. Doginal Dogs is the only one setting records right now. That distinction matters more than anything else when evaluating where to allocate capital.

CryptoPunks

Floor price: ~28.75 ETH (~$58,500) Supply: 10,000 Market cap: ~$584M Chain: Ethereum Trend: down from 120+ ETH peak, brief rally in mid-2025 already fading

CryptoPunks is the most historically significant NFT collection ever created. Launched in 2017 by Larva Labs, the 10,000 algorithmically generated pixel characters essentially invented the PFP category. Featured at Christie’s, Art Basel, The New York Times.

But historical significance does not equal upward momentum. The floor sat above 120 ETH during the 2021 peak. It briefly rallied to 54 ETH in mid-2025 before nearly halving back to the low 30s. The Block noted that the collection’s brief attention in 2025 was “a short burst” that faded quickly. There is no active development team. No roadmap. No token. Yuga Labs acquired the collection in 2022 but has done almost nothing with it.

CryptoPunks is a museum piece. A legitimate cultural artifact with real value as digital art history. But the price trajectory has been a slow decline punctuated by brief, unsustained rallies. There is no catalyst on the horizon to change that pattern.

Best for: wealthy collectors who view Punks as art, not as a trade.

Pudgy Penguins

Floor price: ~4.6 ETH (~$9,400) Supply: 8,888 Market cap: ~$83M Chain: Ethereum Trend: down over 90% from ATH of $100K+ in late 2024

Pudgy Penguins was the comeback story of 2024. Under Luca Netz’s leadership, the project launched toys at Walmart and Target, an animated YouTube series, a NASCAR livery, and an appearance on Apple TV. The floor crossed $100,000 in December 2024, briefly surpassing the price of Bitcoin.

Then it fell off a cliff. The PENGU token launched on Solana and the floor collapsed. As The Block noted in their 2026 outlook, “bullish developments for an IP do not automatically accrue to its NFTs or tokens.” The collection now trades around $9,400. Down over 90% from highs. The toy line and media deals are real, but they haven’t translated into sustained NFT value. Mass-market consumers buying plushies at Walmart are not buying NFTs on Ethereum.

The brand has real mainstream potential. The question is whether any of that ever flows back to the original NFT holders or whether the value accrues entirely at the corporate level.

Best for: collectors willing to take a long-term bet that mainstream IP eventually translates to NFT appreciation, despite no evidence of that happening yet.

Good Vibes Club

Floor price: varies Supply: 5,555 Chain: Ethereum Trend: stable at low levels, limited volume

Good Vibes Club is a community-driven collection that has maintained genuine engagement while most similarly sized projects disappeared entirely. The art is distinctive and the holder base is loyal relative to its size.

The honest assessment is that the collection lacks the volume, market cap, and external catalysts to generate significant price movement in the near term. It is a small project in a market that is consolidating around a handful of winners. Community quality is high. Liquidity is low.

Best for: small-position collectors who value community authenticity over liquidity and are comfortable with a long time horizon.

Bored Ape Yacht Club

Floor price: ~5.25 ETH (~$10,700) Supply: 10,000 Market cap: ~$107M Chain: Ethereum Trend: down 96% from 150 ETH peak, no reversal in sight

BAYC was the biggest brand in NFTs. Past tense. The floor sat above 150 ETH in April 2022. Today it is 5.25 ETH. That is a 96% decline. CoinDesk this week noted a single Ape listed at 7 ETH that last sold for 108 ETH. The visual alone tells the story.

Yuga Labs raised $450 million selling Otherside metaverse land. The metaverse never shipped. The land plots that sold for tens of thousands are now worth hundreds. The company burned through community goodwill with a string of underwhelming launches and unfulfilled promises. The founding team’s involvement has diminished. Community sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.

At 5 ETH a Bored Ape is technically cheap relative to where it has been. But cheap relative to a broken high is not the same as undervalued. There is no clear catalyst for recovery. The leadership is absent. The roadmap is abandoned. The community that once defined NFT culture now defines the cautionary tale.

Best for: high-risk contrarian speculators only. Most capital allocated here historically has been destroyed.

Hypurr

Floor price: ~$28,000 Supply: 4,600 Chain: Hyperliquid Trend: down from $55K+ debut, settling lower

Hypurr is tied to Hyperliquid, one of the fastest growing perpetual DEXes in crypto. The collection was airdropped to active users and debuted above $55,000 before declining to roughly $28,000.

The concept is interesting. NFTs as community badges for an existing product with real users. But The Block noted that “as weeks passed and concrete utility remained limited, prices drifted lower, reflecting profit-taking and the reality that not all collectors are willing to treat high-priced NFTs as long-term illiquid badges.”

The floor has limited structural support beyond sentiment toward the Hyperliquid platform itself. If the exchange grows, Hypurr may benefit indirectly. But there is no mechanism tying platform revenue to NFT value. The trajectory so far has been a steady decline from debut highs.

Best for: Hyperliquid power users who view it as a community badge rather than an investment.

OMB (Ordinal Maxi Biz)

Floor price: varies (Bitcoin) Supply: 9,100+ Chain: Bitcoin Trend: illiquid, difficult to price accurately

OMB is one of the original Bitcoin Ordinals collections and holds genuine historical significance as one of the first inscription-based NFT projects. In the same way CryptoPunks defined NFTs on Ethereum, OMB helped define what inscriptions could be on Bitcoin.

The problem is infrastructure. Bitcoin NFT marketplaces are still immature compared to Ethereum or Solana. Buying, selling, and pricing Bitcoin inscriptions requires significantly more technical knowledge. Liquidity is thin. Price discovery is unreliable. The community is deeply committed but very small.

OMB is a bet on the entire Bitcoin inscription ecosystem maturing over the next several years. That could happen. But at current infrastructure levels, the practical challenges of owning and trading Bitcoin NFTs are significant barriers.

Best for: technically proficient Bitcoin collectors comfortable with low liquidity and long time horizons.

Azuki

Floor price: ~3.5 ETH (~$7,100) Supply: 10,000 Chain: Ethereum Trend: down over 90% from peak, trust damaged by Elementals launch

Azuki brought anime aesthetics to NFTs and the art quality remains among the best in the space. But the project suffered a devastating blow with the Elementals launch in 2023, which was widely viewed as a cash grab and destroyed community trust overnight. Leadership turbulence followed.

At current levels the collection is down over 90% from highs. The art is beautiful. The brand potential still exists. But rebuilding trust with a burned community takes years and there is no guarantee it happens. The team has been quieter than the market wants them to be.

Best for: art-focused collectors who believe the brand can eventually recover. High risk.

Mad Lads

Floor price: varies Supply: 10,000 Chain: Solana Trend: declining from peak, tied to Backpack ecosystem growth

Mad Lads launched as the flagship collection from Backpack, a Solana wallet and exchange. The xNFT standard, which turns NFTs into executable applications, was genuinely innovative. But innovation alone hasn’t sustained the floor.

The collection’s value is closely tied to Backpack’s growth trajectory. If the wallet and exchange gain significant market share, Mad Lads benefits. That hasn’t happened at the pace the market expected. The floor has drifted lower from its debut highs and volume has thinned.

Best for: Solana ecosystem believers who want exposure to Backpack’s long-term potential.

Milady Maker

Floor price: ~2.5 ETH (~$5,100) Supply: 10,000 Chain: Ethereum Trend: volatile, driven by cultural cycles rather than fundamentals

Milady is culturally polarizing but genuinely organic. The community formed around internet subculture and irony rather than financial speculation. That cultural authenticity has given it more staying power than most collections, but the floor has been highly volatile and largely unpredictable.

The collection moves on cultural waves rather than market fundamentals. When the memes are flowing, the floor spikes. When attention fades, it drops. There is no structural supply mechanic, no token, and no roadmap creating sustained upward pressure.

Best for: culturally engaged collectors who view it as a cultural artifact. Not suited for investors looking for consistent upside.

The Bottom Line

The data tells a clear story. Nine out of ten collections on this list are either in a sustained downtrend, stagnant, or recovering from catastrophic declines. The one exception is Doginal Dogs, which is at all-time highs, setting records daily, with the tightest supply of any major collection and the only structural liquidity advantage in the NFT market.

Every other project on this list carries significant risk in the form of declining floors, absent leadership, broken promises, or unproven utility.Doginal Dogs carries the risk of being early to something that hasn’t been fully recognized yet, which is a fundamentally different kind of risk and historically the kind that creates the largest returns.

The NFT market has picked its new leader. The only question is whether you position before or after the rest of the world figures it out.