The Successful Conclusion of InnoBlock 2024: Leading Web3 Innovation to New Heights

InnoBlock 2024, the highly anticipated summit, successfully concluded at Singapore Expo Hall 3 from September 16 to 17, 2024. Co-hosted by ABGA and BBS, with Imagine Creation Combinator (ICC), DePIN X, Parasail, and Metis as co-organizers, the summit centered around Web3 innovation and focused extensively on the future trends of Web3 applications. Bringing together blockchain leaders from over 20 countries, the event featured more than 150 prominent figures from leading public chains, VCs, exchanges, media, communities, and renowned projects in the Web3 space, who engaged in high-level discussions and in-depth exchanges. Under the theme “Builder-centered Innovation,” the summit covered a broad range of topics, from macro trends in the industry to the development and construction of the Web3 ecosystem. It aimed to explore the future of Web3, proposing new strategic ideas and technological tools to fuel innovation and drive the industry’s progress forward.

According to statistics, the summit attracted over 6,500 attendees, making InnoBlock 2024 one of the largest side events during Token2049. It had a profound impact on discussions and developments within the Web3 industry, bringing together elite representatives from various fields who delivered a rich array of keynote speeches and panel discussions. These sessions provided in-depth analyses of Web3, decentralized technologies, and AI-driven innovations.

The summit featured two main stages and an Open Stage. Over the course of two days, the agenda presented 23 keynote speeches, 26 panel discussions, and 3 fireside chats, covering popular topics such as Web3, AI, GameFi, and DePIN. Below is a recap of the event’s highlights from both days.

September 16 Highlight Review

Keynote Review:

– Robin Duan, CEO and Founder of MetaY, in his speech “GenAI Games & DePIN,” shared how generative AI and DePIN are transforming the gaming industry. He particularly highlighted the potential and scalability of AI-driven game development, emphasizing MetaY’s efforts to create more immersive and decentralized gaming experiences using these technologies.

– Veronica Wong, Co-founder and CEO of Safepal, in her speech “Understanding Web3 Users in 2024: Evolving to Fuel Industry Adoption,” explored the evolving trends in Web3 user demands for 2024, noting increasing expectations for ease of use and convenience. She introduced Safepal’s innovative solutions, such as multi-chain wallets, which have rapidly established the platform as a global leader.

– Yawn, Co-founder of StepN/Find Satoshi Lab, delivered a presentation titled “Make NFT Great Again, from STEPN to STEPN GO,” where he analyzed the fluctuations in the NFT market, emphasizing NFTs’ crucial role in connecting Web2 users and enhancing Web3 project experiences. He showcased the potential of NFTs through the success of STEPN GO.

– Una Wang, Founder and CEO of LingoAI, in her presentation “Harnessing AI from Global Majority with DePIN and Web3.0,” introduced how LingoAI uses multi-language AI corpora to protect endangered languages and enable real-time cross-language communication, ensuring data privacy and user benefits.

– David Jiao, CEO of Privasea, in his presentation “Build Trustless Humanity by Fighting the Bots,” emphasized the importance of safeguarding user privacy through fully homomorphic encryption technology. He showcased how Privasea’s PoH technology enables asynchronous verification and has established partnerships to expand its ecosystem.

– Patrick Colangelo, Founder of Nesa, in his presentation “The Future of Decentralized AI,” explored the advantages of decentralized AI infrastructure. He introduced how Nesa is committed to building a secure, private, and decentralized future for AI through Layer-1 blockchain technology.

– Kevin Shao, Executive Chairman of ABGA and Co-founder of ICC, in his presentation “How to Develop the Dedicated Incubator for Web Applications,” discussed ways to enhance the user experience of Web3 applications. He highlighted the key initiatives of ABGA and ICC in promoting innovation in Web3 gaming.

– Justin Z, CEO and Co-founder of IXO Protocol, in his presentation “BeFi Meets DeFi: How Behavioral Finance Drives Mass Adoption in DeFi,” pointed out that BeFi can accelerate the mass adoption of DeFi. IXO Protocol aims to leverage this to build a human-centered financial system.

– Jessica, CEO of MetaEra, shared how to tailor marketing and growth strategies for Web3 businesses in her presentation “The Innovative Solutions for Growth in the Web3.0 Era.” She emphasized MetaEra’s unique advantages in adapting to changes within the Web3 industry.

– Eddie Li, CEO of AEON, in his presentation “Key to Enabling Web3 Game Monetization and Mass Adoption on TON,” showcased AEON’s efforts to redefine crypto payments on TON. He introduced how seamlessly integrated payment features enhance the user experience and application scenarios of Web3 games.

Panel Review:

– Panel discussion “Navigating the Global Regulatory Landscape: Aligning Policies for Crypto Innovation and Compliance,” was moderated by Nicholas Khoo, Chairman, Digital Media Investment Committee of N PrimePartners Capital. The panelists included Dan Dimitriu, Junior Partner at Deutsche Telekom Consulting; Alex, Compliance Solution Director at Beosin; Krishna Ramachandra, Founder of Legal Insights; and George Yu, President of Uweb. The discussion delved deeply into the disparities in cryptocurrency regulation across different regions globally, exploring strategies to promote innovation and business expansion amidst complex compliance environments. Additionally, the panel discussed the implications of CBDCs and stablecoin regulation on industry innovation.

– The panel discussion, “Bitcoin ETFs and Traditional Finance: Bridging the Gap,” was hosted by Alma Li, Founder & Partner at Techub News. The panelists included Xu Yang, Global Partner at Tiger Brokers; Thomas Zhu, Head of Digital Assets at China Asset Management HK; Michael Chen, Head of HashKey Wealth; and Jess Lo, Co-Founder of SoSoValue. The discussion explored the role of Bitcoin ETFs in driving institutional investment and elevating Bitcoin’s position within the traditional financial system. It also delved into regulatory challenges and the prospects of crypto-based financial products.

– The panel discussion, “When AI Embraces Web3 for Humanity,” was moderated by Professor Feida Zhu from the Singapore Management University. The panelists included Jessie Chan, Vice President, Marketing at ParallelChain Lab; Nicholas La Noce, CEO of Aladdin; Glenn Tan, Partner at Blockchain for Good Alliance; and Eva Chen, Growth Lead at d.id. The discussion showcased how the integration of AI and Web3 can drive social progress, promote sustainable development, and address global challenges, with a focus on emphasizing the immense potential of technological innovation in creating positive impacts for humanity’s future.

– The panel discussion titled “Building the Backbone of Bitcoin: Evolving Infrastructure for Scalability and Security” was moderated by Enes, CMO of Castrum Capital. The panelists included Jonathan, Head of BD and Partnership of Merlin Chain; Hakan Sezikli, Co-founder of BEVM; Yuchen, COO of Bouncebit; and Dylan Kawalec, DevRel Lead at GOAT Network. The discussion centered on the evolution of Bitcoin’s infrastructure, delving into how innovative technologies can address current scalability and security challenges, thereby fostering the widespread adoption and future growth of Bitcoin.

– The panel discussion titled “Fortifying Digital Assets: Best Practices for Secure Management and Custody” was hosted by Linda Ang, Singapore Chapter Co-lead at Allstarswomen DAO. The panelists included Isabella Yu, Head of BD at Cobo; Blue, CTO of SlowMist; Robert McCracken, Ecosystem Lead at Alchemy Pay; and Spencer Yang, Core Contributor at Fractal. This insightful panel delved deep into the security practices for digital asset management in 2024, encompassing risk management related to hacker attacks, staking, and DeFi projects. Furthermore, it explored the role of blockchain technology in enhancing the protection of digital assets.

– The panel discussion titled “Global Crypto Markets Overview: Navigating Regulatory Policies, Market Trends, and Investment Opportunities” was moderated by Glenn Tan, Partner at Blockchain for Good Alliance. The panelists included Edward Wong, Partner at CGV; James Zhang, CEO of Jambo; Louis, Core Team Member at BBS; and Gary Yang, Founding Partner of Eureka Group. The discussion shared insights into the trends and regulatory policies of the global cryptocurrency market, exploring the differentiation among regional markets, the experiences of successful projects, and strategies for navigating cross-border regulations.

– The panel discussion titled “AI from Global Majority” was hosted by Dr. James Ong, Founder and MD of Artificial Intelligence International Institute. The panelists included Dr. Eric Tan from the Infocomm Media Development Authority; Brandan Ong of AI Singapore; Dr. Jun Zhao from Nanyang Technological University, and Henry Wang, Founder & CEO of SmartMesh/World Web3 Alliance. The esteemed guests delved into the issue of uneven development in AI technology and highlighted the potential of Web3 in bridging the digital divide and promoting benefits for the global majority. They called for the democratization and inclusive development of technological resources.

– The panel discussion titled “The Convergence of AI and Crypto: Unlocking New Frontiers in Decentralized Intelligence” was moderated by Tianyi Wu, Editor at Dethings. The panelists included Calanthia Mei, Co-Founder of MASA; David Jiao, CEO of Privasea; Jimmy, CEO and Co-Founder of ZBX/GhostDrive; and Dr. Harry Yang, Founder of Nesa. The discussion centered on how the integration of AI and blockchain enhance transparency and compliance, while also offering insights into the future trends of decentralized technology.

– The panel discussion titled “Assets and Infrastructure: Exploring the Intersection of DePIN and Real-World Assets in Web3” was hosted by Ray Li, Director of XPIN. The panelists included Kingsley Advani, Founder and CEO of ALLO; David Tang, Director of ATT Global; Sharlok, Co-Founder of DepinMall; and Lee Kai Yang, CEO of DMZ. The discussion centered on the application of Web3 technology in the tokenization and management of real-world assets, examining the technical challenges of the DePIN network and its potential impact on traditional markets. Furthermore, the panelists delved into the crucial factors that can drive the wider adoption of Web3 technology.

– The panel discussion titled “Bridging CeFi and DeFi: Opportunities and Challenges in CeDeFi Integration” was moderated by Justin Wu, CMO of Anzen Finance. The panelists included Han Liu, CEO of BitFi; Calvin Ng, General Partner at Plutus.VC; Gary, Founding Partner of Eureka Group; and Veronica Buron, BD Lead – Consumer at Eclipse. The discussion delved deeply into the opportunities and challenges of integrating CeFi and DeFi, exploring how CeDeFi combines traditional finance with decentralized innovation. Key considerations in terms of regulation, user experience, and security were covered, providing a clear direction for the future development of the financial ecosystem.

– The panel discussion titled “Unlocking the Potential of the TON Ecosystem” was led by Cyber Young, Co-founder of Copilot Venture Studio. The panelists included Ricky Wong, Co-Founder of Catizen; Yuki, HK Hub Lead of Ton Society; and Daniel, CEO of OpenAD Protocol. They explored the potential of the TON ecosystem, particularly in the context of liquidity management, price discovery, and global regulatory shifts. The discussion also emphasized the challenges of user acquisition across different regions and the significance of localization strategies for the development of TON.

– The panel discussion titled “Challenges and Strategies for Leading Crypto Exchanges” was moderated by Adel, Co-founder of Pika. Panelists included Tim, Investment Director at Gate Labs; Forest Bai, Founder of Foresight Ventures; Jason Liu, VP of Listing at HashKey Group; and Robert MacDonald, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Bybit. The discussion delved into the strategies employed by leading crypto exchanges in managing liquidity, adapting to global regulatory changes, and addressing security challenges. Additionally, the panelists offered insights into the crucial role that exchanges will play in shaping the future of the cryptocurrency market.

Fireside Chat Review:

– The fireside chat titled “Charting the Course in the Age of Web3” was hosted by Feida Zhu, Professor at Singapore Management University, with Siwei Shen, Senior Director of Engineering Blockchain Platform at Coinbase. They dived into Coinbase’s role in the Web3 ecosystem, exploring the challenges of scaling blockchain platforms and the innovative solutions driving the future of decentralized technology.

– The fireside chat “Web3 + Gaming = 1 Billion Crypto Users” was moderated by Gareth Jenkinson, Managing Editor at Cointelegraph, with guest Yat Siu, Co-founder & Chairman of Animoca Brands. Yat Siu provided in-depth insights into the evolution of Web3 gaming and the current state of the market. He focused on how innovations such as game economies, decentralized ownership, and NFTs can drive the adoption of 1 billion crypto users, reshaping the gaming industry and user experience.

September 17 Highlight Review

Launch Ceremony of Metis & ABGA Collaboration: GameFi Quantum Leap Accelerator Program in Partnership with Google Cloud:

At 10:50 a.m. on September 17, the Web3 gaming accelerator program, GameFi Quantum Leap, was officially launched at InnoBlock 2024. The initiative is the collaboration between Metis and ABGA, in partnership with Google Cloud. Metis CEO Tom, ABGA Executive Chairman Kevin Shao, and Google Cloud Web3 Solution Architect Eefy Lin attended the launch ceremony, marking this significant milestone.

The GameFi Quantum Leap Accelerator Program, lasting 6 to 12 months, aims to incubate 12 startup projects, providing a full spectrum of services, including technical support and market strategies. This initiative is designed to assist seasoned Web2 teams in entering the blockchain and GameFi sectors by offering strategic guidance, core resources, and a dedicated fund of up to $10 million. The program seeks to foster innovation and drive long-term success in the Web3 space.

Keynote Review:

– Roma Nebo, Founder of GhostDrive, in his presentation “Redefining Data Privacy with Decentralized Storage – GhostDrive,” introduced how GhostDrive leverages decentralized storage on the Filecoin network to enhance data privacy and security, while also boosting user engagement.

– Aleksander Larsen, Co-founder and COO of Sky Mavis/Ronin, in his speech “Why Ronin Network is the Ideal Place to Launch a Blockchain Game,” analyzed Ronin’s advantages in supporting blockchain game development, showcasing its scalable solutions for game design and developers.

– Nicolas, COO of InitVerse, in his presentation “Fat Protocols to Fat Apps,” discussed the trend of shifting from blockchain protocols to user-experience-centered applications. He introduced how InitVerse simplifies the development and deployment of DApps for Web3 enterprises, driving mainstream application adoption.

– Sebastien, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, in his presentation “How Brands & Creators Are Co-building the Open Metaverse,” shared how brands are engaging with users in virtual worlds, highlighting The Sandbox’s platform advantages and innovations in virtual experiences.

– Alan Kin, VP of Infinitar, in his presentation “Infinitar: Creating a New MOBA GameFi Metaverse,” shared the current state of the Web3 gaming industry and presented Infinity World’s vision of building an open gaming ecosystem that connects players and communities.

– Shriyank Khobragade, Head of BD at Gamp, in his speech “Unlocking the Potential of Web3 Gaming: Strategies for User Acquisition,” shared how Gamp attracts a large number of Web2 players into the Web3 gaming space through an innovative platform, addressing the lack of Esports infrastructure.

– Nancy Liu, CEO and Co-founder of Yeeha/GGI, in her speech “Yeeha!: Building the Epic Games of Web3,” explored how Yeeha is building an AI-driven cross-chain gaming ecosystem, helping developers tackle technical and operational challenges while driving the adoption of Web3 gaming.

– Elena Sinelnikova, Co-founder of Metis, in her presentation “The Future of GameFi Quantum Leap,” introduced Metis & ABGA Collaboration: GameFi Quantum Leap Accelerator Program in Partnership with Google Cloud, showcasing the program’s role in assisting Web2 game developers in making a successful transition to Web3.

Panel Review:

– The panel discussion titled “Transformation of Gaming Guilds” was moderated by Louis, Core Team Member of BBS. Joining him as panelists were Beryl, Co-Founder of Yield Guild Games; Brendino, Co-Founder of Avocado DAO; Zane Nguyen, Core Contributor at Ancient8; and Kit, Co-Founder of Zentry. The conversation delved into the evolutionary pathways of blockchain gaming guilds, transitioning from their early Play-to-Earn (P2E) models to more intricate business strategies. The guests shared insights on the paramount importance of collaboration between guilds and game developers, as well as their perspectives on the future trajectories of this sector within the Web3 gaming landscape.

– The panel discussion entitled “Advancing Public Blockchain Infrastructure: Technological Innovations and Strategic Directions” was moderated by Tracy, Co-Founder and CMO of Followin. Panelists included John, Head of Neo Eco Growth; Sarah S, APAC BD Lead at BNB Chain; Kyle Lee, Head of Corporate Development at Kaia; and Mingshi S., Head of DeFi at Soneium. The discussion centered around technological advancements and strategic orientations for public blockchain infrastructure, exploring the balance between Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, cross-chain interoperability, and their implications on the future development of blockchain technology.

– The panel discussion titled “From Bitcoin to Broader Crypto: How VCs are Driving Innovation and Growth in the Blockchain Space” was hosted by Josephine Nguyen, COO of K300. Participating guests included Jademont, Co-Founder of Waterdrip Capital; Leo Deng, Partner at LK Venture; and Lily Zhang, Co-founder of D11-Labs. The discussion delved into the investment potential within the Bitcoin ecosystem, with panelists sharing crucial evaluation criteria in blockchain investments. Furthermore, they explored how venture capitalists are fostering innovation and growth in projects through strategic support and investments within the blockchain space.

– The panel discussion titled “From Concept to Reality: Key Success Factors for Web3 Gaming Projects in a Competitive Landscape” was moderated by Anndy, Best-Selling Book Author and Intergovernmental Blockchain Advisor. Participating guests included Arron Goolsbey, COO of Mythical Games; Florence, COO of MataY; Ricky Wong, Co-Founder of Catizen; JT, Marketing Lead at Seraph; and Alex S, Head of Eco Growth at GGI. The discussion explored the pivotal success factors for Web3 gaming projects amidst a competitive environment, encompassing team strength, innovative concepts, and economic models. Additionally, the panelists discussed the trend of TON mini-apps in gaming and their impact on user acquisition and retention.

– The panel discussion titled “Navigating Investment Strategies in Web3 Gaming” was led by JT, Partner at IVC. Participating guests included JACL, Head of Gaming Research at Delphi Digital; FD, Founder and GP at Gam3Girl Ventures; and Takashi Hayashida, General Partner at Taisu Ventures. The discussion analyzed the trends and challenges of the Web3 gaming market from an investor’s perspective, exploring the significance of token economics, community size in investment decision-making, and the impact of future trends on investment strategies.

– The panel discussion titled “Building and Scaling Gaming Ecosystems on Public Blockchains: Challenges, Innovations, and Future Directions” was moderated by Alex Cooper, North America CEO of Footprint Analytics. Participating guests included Dylan Kugle, Ecosystem Lead at Starknet Foundation; Jason Lim, Global Gaming Lead at Sei Foundation; Shubham Bhandari, Head of Ecosystem at Manta; and Malcolm, BD Lead SEA at Immutable. The discussion centered around strategies for constructing and expanding gaming ecosystems on public blockchains. The panelists offered crucial advice and delved into the impact of blockchain technological advancements on the future development of Web3 gaming.

– The panel discussion titled “Future of Play: Breaking Down Barriers Between Web2 and Web3 Games” was moderated by Avin, Co-Founder and CEO of Disco.xyz, and featured panelists including Tom, CEO of Metis; Eefy Lin, Web3 Solution Architect at Google Cloud; Dreamer, President of DeFi Kingdoms; and Ben Jones, Marketing Lead at Arena of Faith. The discussion explored the seamless integration of Web2 and Web3 gaming elements, with the panelists sharing how collaboration and technological innovation are creating new opportunities in the gaming industry, offering valuable insights into the potential of the future gaming ecosystem.

Fireside Chat Review:

– The fireside chat “The Origins of Bitcoin: From the Genesis Block to Today’s Global Phenomenon“ featured Jack Kong, Founder of Nano Labs, and Kevin Shao, Executive Chairman of ABGA. These two Bitcoin pioneers reflected on the extraordinary journey of Bitcoin, from its genesis block to becoming a global financial phenomenon. They delved into its key milestones, challenges, and how Bitcoin is shaping the future of decentralized finance. This conversation not only revisited the history of Bitcoin but also explored its ongoing impact on the global financial system.

Airdrop Demoday

Airdrop Demoday took place on the 17th at the summit’s Open Stage, where 19 participating projects showcased their creative demos and actively engaged with the audience through airdrop activities. This significantly enhanced attendee engagement and overall experience. Demoday not only provided an efficient platform for project promotion but also facilitated precise connections between project teams and investors. In addition, three VC panel discussions were interspersed throughout the Airdrop Demoday, offering participants direct access to top-tier investment institutions.

Interaction Activities – Miss Universe Singapore InnoBlock Tour and Cosplay Exhibition

A notable highlight of the summit was the audience interaction activities, which showcased the innovative fusion of Web3 and contemporary culture. The dazzling Miss Universe Singapore InnoBlock Tour offered a visual feast that captivated the audience, while the creative costumes in the Cosplay exhibition attracted many attendees, making it a popular spot for interaction and photo opportunities. These thoughtfully designed activities not only enriched the overall summit experience but also demonstrated the potential for Web3’s innovative applications within trendsetting culture.

With this, the two-day event came to a successful close. Attendees engaged in profound and visionary discussions centered on Web3 technological innovation, future developments, and ecosystem building, sparking numerous moments of inspiration for the industry. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the participants, speakers, and partners for their tremendous support, which collectively made InnoBlock 2024 a forward-looking and highly impactful platform for collaboration.

Looking ahead, ABGA and BBS are optimistic that the achievements of this summit will continue to propel the Web3 sector forward, fostering collaboration between global innovators and industry leaders to drive significant progress. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to gather again at the next summit and further advance the future of Web3 innovation together.

About ABGA

ABGA is a groundbreaking club centered around Web3 gaming, backed by renowned institutions within the Web3 industry. By harnessing the collective strength of the Asian gaming industry, we aspire to forge a promising future for the global Web3 gaming sector.

About BBS

BBS.NYC is a blockchain conference organization based in New York, focusing on crypto and cutting-edge technology. We are dedicated to providing entrepreneurs, investors, developers, policymakers, media, and industry enthusiasts with an inclusive platform for sharing ideas, reducing information gaps, exploring potential opportunities, and accelerating global technological advancements.






