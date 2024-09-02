InnoBlock 2024 Airdrop DemoDay: Forging Deep Connections between Projects and VCs

The InnoBlock 2024 will be grandly held at the Singapore Expo from September 16th to 17th, 2024. InnoBlock 2024 is a community-driven, builder-centered event dedicated to driving innovation and development in Web3 applications, empowering the industry. The main forum of InnoBlock 2024 will focus on the theme of “Builder-Centered Innovation”. The event will bring together blockchain leaders from more than 20 countries, and over 100 industry leaders from Web3’s top public chains, venture capital (VC) firms, exchanges, media communities, and renowned projects, who will engage in face-to-face, in-depth exchanges and discussions with attendees.

To further enhance interaction between project teams and users, and to help project teams more effectively connect with top VCs and leading blockchains, ABGA, BBS, Polaris Marketing, and Footprint Analytics have jointly organized the Airdrop DemoDay event. This event not only offers an exceptional platform for exhibiting projects to showcase their innovative achievements but also aims to enhance participants’ engagement and experience through interactive sessions such as token airdrops, thereby achieving a win-win scenario for both project promotion and investment matching. It is anticipated that over 50 projects will participate in on-site roadshow presentations, attracting the attention of more than 40 leading investment institutions and public chains.

The Airdrop DemoDay will take place on the Open Stage at the InnoBlock 2024, divided into three sessions: the afternoon of September 16th, and the morning and afternoon of September 17th. Each participating project will have 10-15 minutes for a presentation and Airdrop interaction, offering unique game previews to the audience and showcasing the future potential of blockchain technology. Additionally, the event features five 30-minute VC panels, presenting an unprecedented investment dialogue and providing invaluable opportunities for participants to engage in deep conversations with top investors. The morning showcase will run from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time, with six presentation slots, while the afternoon showcase will be from 2:00 PM to 5:45 PM, featuring 13 presentation slots.

The Airdrop DemoDay has specially invited leading investment institutions and public chains from the Web3 industry. Participating VCs include Republic, DFG, K300 Ventures, LK Venture, Waterdrip Capital, PlutusVC, IVC, Delphi Digital, Jsquare, Spartan, Gam3girl Ventures, Gumi Cryptos Capital, CGV, Capital6 Eagle, Taisu, Vega Ventures, LeLand Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Comma3 Ventures, Phoenixtree Capital, as well as investment departments from Sei, Manta, Immutable, Starknet, BNB Chain, Solana, Ton, and Kaia public chains. Furthermore, VCs from the ABGA ecosystem will also participate, such as Bitrise Capital, Chain Capital, FBG Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Westworld Capital, KOI Capital, Cryptomeria, Mint Ventures, Big Candle Capital, Avatar, IBG, Lead Capital, CryptoBuddy, 2140 Ventures, Bing Ventures, and Huobi Ventures.

For projects seeking to connect with top investment institutions and public chains, InnoBlock 2024’s Airdrop DemoDay offers a rare platform for exhibition and networking. Not only do projects have the chance to showcase their innovative achievements on this stage, but they can also attract widespread attention from target users through interactive forms like token airdrops, thereby accelerating project implementation and development. Project teams interested in showcasing on this stage should not miss the opportunity to register for the event.

Appendix:

Airdrop DemoDay Registration Link: https://forms.gle/vr4MLro4niAq42dx7

InnoBlock 2024 Registration Link: https://lu.ma/srlcywnc





