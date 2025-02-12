The Sandbox Introduces Major Enhancements for Creators and Brands to Build in the Metaverse

New Game Maker . Update Unlocks Expanded Multiplayer Capabilities, New Layers of Immersive Gameplay, and Deeper Collaboration with Brands

The Sandbox – the social gaming metaverse where people come together to create, connect, and play – today released its next major platform update and the next evolution in its vision to give the new generation of creators the tools to craft long-form content via immersive, interactive games and experiences. The . update to Game Maker, the creation platform within The Sandbox ecosystem, enables creators to level up their user-generated content (UGC) with major improvements to multiplayer experiences and new gameplay mechanics alongside more access to content from top brands to build with.

The Sandbox is free to play, create, and explore and available on Windows and Mac computers. Players and creators can download it at sandbox.game.

“Over years after LEGO revolutionized physical play, we are doing the same for the digital world – developing a new language for creators to express themselves,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “The Sandbox is designed to give creators the freedom to push the boundaries of creativity, and with each update, we are enhancing their ability to bring their visions to life. We aim to continue giving creators the unique opportunity to collaborate with globally renowned brands across entertainment, fashion, music, sports, and more, allowing them to integrate iconic elements into their very own experiences like never before.”

Game Maker .: The Next Step in The Sandbox’s Creator-Driven Vision

With robust tools and enhancements like new pre-made Templates and Dynamic Libraries that allow creators to build faster and smarter, Game Maker . is all about expanding what’s possible on LAND. Partner Assets now enable creators to craft instantly recognizable experiences, seamlessly integrating globally renowned brands into their worlds. Whether building a Smurfs village, a Care Bears kingdom, or an Atari universe, this update is meant to make it easier than ever for brands and creators to collaborate and bring rich, engaging content to life.

Partner assets available at launch include The Smurfs, Chupa Chups, BLOND:ISH, Care Bears, and Atari. Asset collections from Terminator , Playboy, Madballs, Rabbids, MK, and Jamiroquai are expected to be released soon with many more to come.

In addition to creator tooling, enhanced multiplayer features are a major focus of Game Maker ., with particular emphasis on improvements to racing gameplay, one of the most popular genres in The Sandbox.

Expanded Racing Mechanics – A brand new Movement Palette improves how avatars move and interact with their environment to provide more engaging racing and platformer experiences.

Smarter Multiplayer Features – Team Scores, Multiplayer-Friendly NPCs, and Broadcast Target Selection allow for more dynamic multiplayer experiences.

More Responsive and Immersive Gameplay – Improved Character Animations, enhanced Camera Systems, and Avatar Silhouettes in the Game Client make gameplay feel smoother than ever while Customizable HUDs, Control Maps, and reduced loading times keep players fully immersed.

The Sandbox will be immediately incentivizing creators to start building with Game Maker . via Builders Challenge , a six-week program that will allow creators to gain SAND based on the player volume and engagement that their experiences receive. The last iteration of Builders Challenge saw its top ten creators potentially earn an average of over , SAND, providing meaningful income opportunities for many of its participants. Builders Challenge will begin on February , with additional Challenges planned in .

For a comprehensive look at the Game Maker . update and The Sandbox’s approach to shaping the metaverse, users can visit The Sandbox blog and a deeper overview of the update here .

According to the team, as Game Maker . releases, The Sandbox team is already looking ahead to future updates that will further push the boundaries of creation in the metaverse. Some of the features include matchmaking to better enable competitive game modes, a new combat system to introduce fighting game genres, and expanded traversal options like mounts and vehicles to open up even more expansive interactive worlds.

The Sandbox is available for free on Windows and Mac computers. The Game Maker is used by creators to build experiences while the Game Client allows players to play published experiences in The Sandbox. Players and creators can download The Sandbox at sandbox.game.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive metaverse platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages Web technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Attack on Titan, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. For more information, users can visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gaming. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, and Lympo. In addition, Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than investments in blockchain companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information, users can visit www.animocabrands.com or follow them on Twitter or Facebook.

