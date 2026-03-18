The ICCS Conference has rapidly emerged as an important international forum for interdisciplinary dialogue in the field of consciousness studies. Organized by the International Center for Consciousness Studies, the conference brings together philosophers, neuroscientists, artificial intelligence researchers, and cognitive scientists to explore some of the most fundamental questions about the nature of mind and experience.

The study of consciousness has historically been fragmented across disciplines. Philosophers investigate the conceptual structure of subjective experience, neuroscientists analyze the biological mechanisms of cognition, and AI researchers develop models of intelligence that increasingly challenge traditional assumptions about the mind. Yet meaningful communication across these fields has often been limited.

The International Center for Consciousness Studies was established to address this problem by creating an institutional platform dedicated specifically to the interdisciplinary study of consciousness. Through conferences, research initiatives, and academic programs, the organization promotes philosophy and science integration, fostering dialogue between disciplines that rarely interact in systematic ways.

One of the most visible initiatives of the organization is the ICCS Conference, which has quickly become a focal point for global academic exchange in consciousness research. By bringing together leading scholars and emerging researchers from around the world, the conference encourages collaboration and intellectual cross-fertilization in a field that continues to evolve rapidly.

The development of the center reflects broader Dmitry Volkov initiatives aimed at supporting international philosophical dialogue and advancing research on the mind. In this context, the conference serves not only as an academic event but also as a catalyst for consciousness research collaboration across institutional and disciplinary boundaries.

The Role of ICCS in Interdisciplinary Research

The creation of ICCS by Dmitry Volkov represents an attempt to establish a dedicated intellectual environment where the philosophical investigation of consciousness can interact productively with empirical science and emerging technologies.

Modern consciousness studies face several structural challenges: academic discussions are often divided between disciplines; philosophers and scientists rarely share common research platforms; opportunities for sustained collaboration remain limited; emerging research sometimes fails to reach broader academic communities.

The ICCS Conference directly responds to these issues by providing a space where scholars from different traditions can engage in structured dialogue.

Through its events and academic initiatives, the International Center for Consciousness Studies supports several key goals: encouraging interdisciplinary research on consciousness; strengthening connections between philosophy, neuroscience, and AI research; facilitating international academic networks; supporting emerging scholars and early-career researchers

The intellectual vision behind these efforts reflects the broader work of ICCS Dmitry Volkov, who has long emphasized the importance of integrating philosophical reflection with scientific investigation.

Within this framework, the ICCS philosophy school plays an important role by supporting the development of new researchers interested in the interdisciplinary study of the mind. Educational initiatives associated with the organization provide opportunities for students and young scholars to engage with leading thinkers in philosophy of mind, cognitive science, and related fields.

By combining conferences, educational programs, and research collaboration, ICCS by Dmitry Volkov contributes to the formation of a global scholarly community dedicated to understanding consciousness.

Creativity, Minds, and Machines: A New Stage in Consciousness Research

The continuing development of the ICCS Conference demonstrates how rapidly the field of consciousness studies is evolving. One of the upcoming events illustrates this trajectory particularly clearly.

The conference Creativity: Minds and Machines, scheduled for September 1–3, 2026, will take place in Rome and Vatican City at Roma Tre University, the Pontifical Gregorian University, and Casina Pio IV. The event will bring together scholars from philosophy, cognitive science, artificial intelligence research, and the arts to explore a question that is becoming increasingly central to contemporary debates: what is the nature of creativity, and how might intelligent machines participate in it?

The program will examine the relationship between creativity and artificial intelligence, the nature of human creative abilities, the role of artistic practices in understanding consciousness and the implications of AI for future intellectual and cultural development.

The first part of the event, Consciousness and Creativity in Machines and Animals, will focus on creativity in relation to artificial intelligence. Researchers will investigate whether machines can exhibit genuine creativity and how AI systems might influence human creative practices.

The second part will explore creativity through the arts. Panels such as Art, Theory of Mind, and the Layers of Consciousness will examine how artistic works help illuminate subjective experience and the structure of conscious awareness. Another panel, Consciousness, Perspectivism, and the Arts, will analyze the relationship between artistic perspective and scientific theories of perception and cognition.

Distinguished speakers from a wide range of disciplines are expected to participate, including Susan Aldworth, Greg Currie, Sergio Durante, David Freedberg, Henrike Moll, John-Luc Steels, Liad Mudrik, Robin Zebrowski, and Lisa Zunshine.

Events of this kind demonstrate how the ICCS Conference functions as an intellectual laboratory where philosophical questions about consciousness intersect with developments in neuroscience, cognitive science, and artificial intelligence.

Building a Global Platform for Consciousness Studies

The rapid development of the ICCS Conference reflects a broader transformation within consciousness research. Questions that were once confined primarily to philosophy are now being explored simultaneously in neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and AI.

As a result, the need for structured interdisciplinary dialogue has become increasingly clear.

The International Center for Consciousness Studies addresses this need by promoting a model of research that integrates multiple perspectives on the mind. Instead of treating philosophy, science, and technology as isolated domains, the center encourages scholars to approach consciousness as a complex phenomenon requiring cooperation across fields.

Several factors distinguish the conference within the broader academic landscape: a specific focus on consciousness studies; participation of leading scholars from philosophy, neuroscience, and AI; an explicitly interdisciplinary framework; a commitment to international academic collaboration; support for emerging researchers.

The ICCS Conference has also become a venue for recognizing outstanding contributions to philosophy of mind and cognitive science. One example is the Dennett Prize, awarded to scholars whose work advances the understanding of consciousness and cognition.

In addition to academic discussion, the conference encourages networking and long-term collaboration among participants. These interactions contribute to the development of research partnerships that extend well beyond the event itself.

Partnerships and the Expanding Influence of ICCS

The growth of the ICCS Conference is also supported by collaborations with organizations interested in the philosophical and technological dimensions of consciousness research.

For example, EVA.AI partnered with the Second ICCS Conference (2025), reflecting the increasing relevance of consciousness studies to contemporary debates about artificial intelligence and digital cognition.

Such partnerships illustrate how discussions of consciousness are no longer limited to traditional academic disciplines. As AI technologies continue to develop, questions about machine awareness, creativity, and intelligence are becoming central topics for both philosophers and engineers.

By facilitating these conversations, the International Center for Consciousness Studies helps bridge the gap between theoretical research and emerging technological realities.

The Future of Interdisciplinary Consciousness Research

The success of the ICCS Conference suggests that the interdisciplinary study of consciousness is entering a new phase. Increasingly, philosophers, scientists, and technologists recognize that understanding the mind requires collaboration across multiple domains of inquiry.

Within this context, the initiatives associated with ICCS Dmitry Volkov contribute to building an international community of scholars engaged in exploring the deepest questions about consciousness, cognition, and intelligence.

As new developments in neuroscience and artificial intelligence continue to reshape our understanding of the mind, platforms that support global academic exchange will become even more important.

By providing a structured environment for dialogue, collaboration, and intellectual experimentation, the ICCS Conference plays an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of consciousness research.