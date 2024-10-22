The Future of Software as a Service (SaaS) in India

The Indian SaaS landscape has undoubtedly undergone remarkable growth and transformation in the last few years. Indian SaaS companies raised close to $6 billion of investment in the year 2022, which is 8 times compared to the year 2018. However, with this growth, new venture funding declined sharply in 2023 due to geopolitical tensions and high interest rates. These factors have made investors more cautious in the investment choices they make in the software business space.

Despite this slowdown, the Indian SaaS ecosystem is maturing and continues to see growth across different emerging sectors such as grocery delivery, telehealth, legal compliance, and fintech. Last year’s State of the Cloud report stated that centrality or private SaaS companies achieving more than $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue marked a significant milestone in the cloud landscape. Today, India has 11 centaurs, including names like Postman and GupShup, according to 2023 data. Growth like this has reflected the resilience of the Indian SaaS sector and its increased capacity to thrive even in challenging market conditions.

The Resilient Surge of India’s SaaS Market

The SaaS market in India shows no signs of slowing down. Its exponential growth is supported by compelling statistics:

The global SaaS market is projected to reach $908.21 billion by 2030 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% .

, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of . Expenditure on SaaS is expected to rise by 7% , amounting to $232 billion in 2024 .

, amounting to . The revenue in the SaaS segment is anticipated to hit $344 billion by 2027 , with an annual growth rate of 89% .

, with an annual growth rate of . By 2025, 85% of all business applications are projected to be powered by SaaS, up from 70% in 2023.

These statistics underscore the robust trajectory of the SaaS market, indicating that the best is yet to come.

Trends That Define the Future of SaaS

SaaS continues to grow, with certain trends defining its future. Below are five trends that are poised to shape the SaaS market’s future in India in the years to come:

Artificial Intelligence

AI is transforming the SaaS space. The push into the SaaS sector means there is an increase in products that have AI-driven features to ensure functionality and a better experience for the customer. There are growing market opportunities for Indian SaaS companies to enter Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities via the adoption of SaaS such as digital-only banks or lending platforms that utilize AI technology to do background checks of potential borrowers.

Usercentricity Design

In today’s competitive scenario, providing a personalized customer experience is the need of the hour. SaaS providers understand that customization leads to higher satisfaction and customer retention. The use of data analytics with user feedback can provide customized solutions to suit specific needs, leading to loyalty and revenue. Take, for instance, the Indian wedding market which is a $75 billion industry. The potential for SaaS companies to digitize this space is huge with platforms being built specifically to keep the marriageable audience in mind. These platforms include catering and venue services, registry platforms, budget planners, vendor and logistics management software, and hotel inventory tools to name a few.

Focus on Customer Success

Customer success is equivalent to business success in the new age of SaaS. Companies are increasingly focusing more and more heavily on activities that ensure maximum extraction of value by customers from their products or services. More than 72% of companies believe that customer success is the most important priority, which will continue to gain intensity. With increased investments in this space, the Indian SaaS market has the potential to cater to a large audience eager for personalized solutions that cater to their various needs, given the large and diverse demographic India represents.

Increased Integration of Technology

With the increasing need for interoperability in multiple software solutions that have to work together to ensure a cohesive user experience, the latter will be more prevalent in the future of SaaS. Businesses are increasingly moving to multi-cloud, which is going to create even more pressure to use SaaS solutions integrated with other tools and platforms. This creates several exciting opportunities for Indian SaaS companies in spaces like HR tech.

Improvement in Cybersecurity

With the increasing cyber threat, cybersecurity is proving to be a high-priority concern among SaaS. More businesses are moving towards this cloud-based solution. Securing the appropriate data, which should not fall into the wrong hands, will prove to be a whole lot more challenging. Consequently, more SaaS providers are focusing on investing in higher security technologies and protocols to ensure that their clients are protected from potential breaches. This shift towards cybersecurity alone would stand to secure customers’ data, thus instilling trust and confidence in SaaS solutions.

The Indian SaaS market is at a pivotal moment of growth across multiple sectors including the healthcare, grocery delivery, remote work and fintech industries. With a rising disposable income and increased urbanization and digitization, the younger generation of India has a market potential to adopt SaaS products such as; medical billing platforms, electronic health records, omnichannel retail, remote work collaboration tools that factor cultural and regional differences, employee management and payroll softwares, digital lending tools and so on.

At Fountane, we are building multiple SaaS projects catering to these needs such as Collision Clarity which is a tool designed to manage and streamline the vehicle repair process. It enhances transparency by allowing users to import repair plans, document damage details, and track the entire repair lifecycle.

We are also building ComplyIQ, a tax compliance platform specializing in excise tax. IGENtax, the company behind ComplyIQ, offers tailored solutions for businesses dealing with commodities like fuel, alcohol, tobacco, and environmentally impactful products.

Essential Tips for SaaS Companies

While the future of the SaaS market offers promising prospects, companies will only be able to thrive based on capitalizing on growth. Here are a few quick tips for SaaS businesses to make it to the top:

Stay agile with your product roadmap and keep a pulse on the present and future trends of the industry.

Automate, and adapt to cloud advancements while watching out for emerging technologies to innovate continually.

Put the customer first and deliver a personalized experience to maintain a high rate of customer satisfaction from the early days.

Strengthen the cybersecurity walls to address any concerns about data privacy while building compliance with legal regulations.

In the end, the future of SaaS is at a crossroads for the Indian prospects with tremendous growth and innovation. The geopolitical tensions and economic turbulence notwithstanding, the SaaS ecosystem seems to be displaying resilience and agility. With more companies crossing the ‘centaur’ status and early-stage firms crossing significant revenue thresholds, the space is turning increasingly competitive.

This article is contributed by Aditya Siripragada, founder and CEO of Fountane LLC and a graduate of Carlson School, University Of Minnesota. During his time in college, he leveraged deep resource pools in Asia to build Fountane, a venture studio specializing in incubating technology businesses. Over the last 7 years, he has helped a dozen startups globally build from a napkin idea to million valuations. Through Fountane, Aditya has also invested in and backed multiple technology startups and hopes to scale this effort. He has been mentioned in Bizjournal’s 25 Under 25 Rising Entrepreneurs in Minnesota.