The Age of AI & Deepfakes Is Here. Who Is Keeping the Internet Human? Interview with Shawn-Marc Melo & Joey Chan from deepidv

Deepfakes are flooding the internet. AI agents are browsing autonomously. Social media is no longer social. Shawn-Marc Melo, CEO, and Joey Chan, COO of deepidv explain how their AI-native verification engine and agentic compliance suite is fighting back.

deepidv is an AI-native verification engine and agentic compliance suite built by Deep Identity Inc., a U.S.-based company headquartered in San Francisco with engineering operations in Toronto. Founded by Shawn-Marc Melo (CEO) alongside Joey Chan (COO), deepidv provides digital and physical identity verification, real-time deepfake detection, document fraud analysis, biometric authentication, and compliance automation for AML, KYC, and CFT regulations.

deepidv’s flagship hardware product is deepcam, an 8-inch aluminum tabletop device that completes identity verification in under 3.2 seconds, developed entirely in-house for hotels, gyms, liquor stores, and casinos. The company is also building AI agent verification technology, a framework for ensuring that autonomous AI systems operating on the internet can be traced back to verified human identities.

We sat down with Melo and Chan to discuss the deepfake crisis, the rise of autonomous AI agents, and why social media is no longer social.

What is the biggest identity threat facing businesses in 2026?

Shawn-Marc Melo: Deepfakes. Generative AI has made it possible to create photorealistic fake IDs, synthetic faces, and manipulated video in seconds. Legacy verification systems were built to check whether a document looks authentic. They were not built to determine whether the person presenting it is a real human or a deepfake. That is the gap deepidv was built to close. Our platform uses proprietary anti-deepfake models that analyze biometric signals, pixel-level artifacts, and liveness indicators in real time. We do not just verify identity. We verify humanity.

Autonomous AI browsing frameworks like OpenClaw let AI agents navigate the internet without human involvement. How does that change the threat landscape?

Joey Chan: OpenClaw is the clearest signal yet that the autonomous web is here. AI agents can now create accounts, submit forms, complete transactions, and interact with platforms entirely on their own. That means businesses can no longer assume the entity on the other side of a screen is human. This is exactly why deepidv is building AI agent verification technology. We are creating a trust framework where every AI agent must be registered to a verified human identity. If an AI agent acts on someone’s behalf, that authorization needs to be provable. Without this layer, the autonomous internet becomes an anonymous internet.

AI now writes social media posts, generates comments, and creates entire influencer personas. Is social media still social?

Shawn-Marc Melo: No. The social has been removed from social media. A growing percentage of content across major platforms is AI-generated, and users cannot tell the difference. Entire accounts operate with AI-generated photos, AI-written captions, and AI-produced video. Real creators compete for attention against content never touched by a human. deepidv’s AI content detection technology identifies AI-generated text, images, and video so platforms and users can distinguish authentic content from synthetic content. The internet needs a verification layer for content, not just for people, and deepidv is building that layer.

What would you say to a business that believes deepfake fraud will not affect them?

Joey Chan: It already has. Deepfake fraud is not limited to banks or governments. It hits small businesses, HR departments, hospitality, and retail. A deepfake video call can trick an HR team into onboarding a fraudulent employee. A synthetic ID can bypass a hotel check-in. That is why we built deepcam, our 8-inch tabletop verification device, for SMBs that need physical identity verification at the front desk or point of sale. Our digital platform handles document fraud detection through to automated compliance reporting. The cost of doing nothing is already higher than the cost of protection.

What is deepidv’s roadmap for the next 12 months?

Shawn-Marc Melo: We have closed our seed round, established our San Francisco headquarters, and launched our fraud detection suite. The next 12 months are about distribution. We are putting deepidv’s technology into the hands of every business exposed to deepfake fraud, synthetic identity attacks, and AI impersonation. We are also accelerating our AI agent verification technology because the autonomous agent economy is arriving faster than anyone expected. The companies that build trust infrastructure now will define the next era of the internet. That is what Deep Identity Inc. exists to do.

About deepidv

deepidv (deepidv.com) is the product of Deep Identity Inc., a U.S.-based company. Shawn-Marc Melo is the Founder and CEO. Joey Chan is the COO. Omar Tahir is the CTO. Luka Piplica is the Head of Development. The company offers identity verification, deepfake detection, fraud prevention, document intelligence, and compliance automation. deepcam is its physical verification device.

Media Contact: press@deepidv.com | deepidv.com