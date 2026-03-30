Tealyra Announces Launch of Kosher-Certified Tea Selection

The specialty tea company expands its assortment to better serve customers seeking trusted certification without compromising on taste, quality, or variety.

MONTREAL, Quebec – Tealyra, the specialty tea company known for its wide assortment of premium loose-leaf teas and blends, is proud to announce that it has begun offering Kosher-certified tea as part of its growing product selection. The launch marks an important step in Tealyra’s ongoing commitment to quality, transparency, and accessibility for tea lovers with specific dietary and certification preferences.

Since its founding in 2010, Tealyra has been dedicated to sourcing the finest organic and pure teas from the world’s premier growing regions. From everyday blends to rare, single-estate harvests, the company has consistently prioritized authenticity. The addition of Kosher certification across a wide array of its product offerings is a natural progression of Tealyra’s mission to make world-class tea accessible to all, regardless of dietary or religious requirements.

“At Tealyra, our slogan has always been to help our customers ‘Discover the best Galaxy of Teas,’ and we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy that journey,” said Dmytro Fedosyeyev, Founder and CEO of Tealyra. “Introducing Kosher-certified teas allows us to better serve our diverse, global customer base. We understand that for many of our customers, Kosher certification is not just a religious requirement, but a recognized standard of quality, purity, and rigorous food safety. We are thrilled to offer them the peace of mind that comes with this certification.“

Meeting a Standard of Purity and Excellence

The Kosher certification process requires meticulous inspection and transparency throughout the entire supply chain. For Tealyra, this meant a comprehensive review of its sourcing, blending, and packaging processes to ensure that all certified products meet the strict guidelines set forth by Kosher dietary laws. This includes ensuring that no cross-contamination occurs and that all ingredients – from the pure tea leaves to the natural fruits, herbs, and botanicals used in Tealyra’s popular wellness and flavored blends – are fully compliant.

Consumers today are increasingly conscious of what goes into their food and beverages. By obtaining this certification, Tealyra is not only catering to the Jewish community but also appealing to a broader demographic of health-conscious consumers, vegans, and vegetarians who look to Kosher labels as an extra layer of quality assurance. It reinforces the brand’s promise of delivering a product that is clean, unadulterated, and handled with the utmost care.

Broadening the “Galaxy of Teas”

Tealyra boasts a massive catalog of nearly 350 types of loose-leaf tea, ranging from delicate Japanese matchas and complex Chinese pu-erhs to vibrant fruit tisanes and soothing herbal infusions. The new Kosher-certified lineup features a diverse cross-section of these categories, ensuring that customers have a wide variety of flavors and tea types to choose from without compromising their dietary standards.

Whether customers are seeking the high antioxidant levels of a pure White Silver Needle tea, the comforting richness of a classic black tea blend, or a caffeine-free fruity tisane for the whole family, they will now be able to find exceptional Kosher options tailored to their tastes.

“We didn’t want to limit our Kosher offerings to just a few basic teas,” Fedosyeyev noted. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that some of our most innovative and popular blends have received certification, maintaining the rich, authentic flavors our customers have come to expect. Our team crafts unique blends that reflect our steadfast dedication to quality, and this certification is a testament to that hard work.”

A Commitment to Sustainability and Direct Sourcing

Beyond its new Kosher offerings, Tealyra remains deeply committed to sustainable sourcing and the promotion of loose-leaf tea over traditional tea bags. By focusing on loose-leaf varieties, Tealyra encourages a more sustainable brewing method that reduces packaging waste and delivers a superior, more robust flavor profile. The company’s direct-trade model ensures that tea leaves are sourced straight from plantations, supporting fair practices and ensuring environmental standards are met.

This hands-on approach allows Tealyra to monitor every step of the journey from farm to cup, ensuring that the final product meets the highest possible standards.

Looking to the Future

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with operations reaching customers across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and beyond, Tealyra has evolved from a local retail operation into a leading international e-commerce brand. The launch of its Kosher-certified line is expected to further strengthen its market presence, particularly in metropolitan regions with high demand for certified specialty food products.

As Tealyra continues to grow, it remains rooted in the principles that sparked its creation: a profound passion for tea, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and a deep respect for the diverse cultures and traditions that surround tea drinking.

Kosher-certified teas are now available through www.tealyra.com, where customers can explore Tealyra’s expanding assortment of loose-leaf teas, tea bags, and specialty blends. The company expects the new category to become an important part of its assortment as demand for certified premium tea continues to grow.

About Tealyra Founded in 2010, Tealyra is an independent online tea company dedicated to connecting enthusiasts of all levels in a shared exploration of tea’s rich flavors and traditions. The brand’s name combines “Tea” with “Lyra,” a famous and bright constellation, reflecting its mission to help customers “Discover the best Galaxy of Teas.” Tealyra offers a vast selection of nearly 350 premium loose-leaf teas, innovative blends, and high-quality teaware. With a commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Tealyra serves a global community from its headquarters in Canada.

Media Contact:

Tealyra Public Relations

Email: support@tealyra.com

Phone: 1-844-TEALYRA (832-5972)

Website: www.tealyra.com