Tax Season 2026: What to Know Before You File

2026 tax season is here! The IRS began accepting tax returns on January 26, and the deadline is April 15. New tax laws are providing more credits and deductions that will affect prior tax returns. This season is different because the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will be changing how we file taxes for the 2025 tax year. That means even if you have the same income as last year, you will likely have a different return than last year. This guide will help you file taxes confidently, regardless of whether you are a freelancer, employee, business owner, or non-resident.

When the IRS begins accepting tax returns, that is considered tax season, and processing returns begins. For the 2026 tax season, the IRS began processing returns on January 26 and will continue until the deadline on April 15. During this period, we must report the income we earned in 2025; if we owe any taxes, we can pay them, and if we are owed money, we can claim it! The IRS predicts 164 million tax returns to be filed this tax season and 95% of returns to be filed electronically.

Tax Season vs. Tax Year: What Is the Difference?

It can be confusing differentiating between tax season and a tax year. A tax year is a period of twelve months during which a person earns income and incurs deductible expenses. Most individual tax filers have a tax year that occurs from January 1 to December 31. Tax season is the period when people file tax returns and make payments to the IRS. For example, in the 2026 tax season, a person will file a return for the 2025 tax year. Knowing the difference is important because credits, deductions, and contribution limits are all associated with the tax year, not the tax season.

Key Tax Season 2026 Dates and Deadlines

Do your best to stay on top of deadlines this tax season. Here is a list of dates relevant to most filers.

Date Deadline January 15, 2026 Q4 2025 estimated tax payment due January 26, 2026 IRS begins accepting 2025 returns January 31, 2026 Employers must send W-2 and 1099-NEC forms March 16, 2026 Filing deadline for partnerships and S corporations April 15, 2026 Individual and C corp filing deadline, Q1 2026 estimated payment, last day for 2025 IRA/HSA contributions June 15, 2026 Deadline for U.S. citizens living abroad, Q2 2026 estimated payment September 15, 2026 Q3 2026 estimated tax payment due October 15, 2026 Extended filing deadline for individuals and C corps

Filing on time will also prevent delays and the accumulation of penalties and interest for missing tax season deadlines.

What Documents Do You Need This Tax Season?

To minimize the chances of delays and errors, it is best to file early. Also, avoid leaving your documents to the last minute. Some essential documents that will be required include:

Your Social Security number or ITIN (this will be required on all tax returns)

W-2 forms from all your employers

1099 forms for freelance work, interest, and dividends

Your records of estimated tax payments from 2025

Your bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

New deductions from the One Big Beautiful Bill require you to have some documentation. This includes documentation for tip income, overtime pay, car loan interest, and age if claiming the senior deduction. These will all be documented on the new Schedule 1-A.

Major Tax Law Changes for the 2026 Tax Season

Significant changes to the tax code have stemmed from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in July 2025, and, because of retroactive changes, these will take effect in the 2025 tax code that will be filed for the 2026 tax season. Some of the most important changes include:

Deduction Maximum Amount Qualified tip income Up to $25,000 Overtime pay (single / joint) $12,500 / $25,000 Car loan interest (U.S.-assembled vehicles) $10,000 Senior deduction (age 65+) $6,000 Child Tax Credit $2,200 per qualifying child Standard deduction (single / joint) $15,350 / $30,700

All new deductions will be claimed on a new Schedule 1-A form. Since the new changes took effect midyear, most employers did not adjust their withholding tables, leading many filers to receive larger refunds this tax season.

As of September 2025, the IRS has phased out paper refund checks. To receive a tax refund, direct deposit must be used.

How to File Your Taxes During Tax Season 2026

If you have a plan and follow it, filing your taxes should not overly stress you out. Gather your income documents and personal ID. Decide on your filing status as of December 31, 2025. Choose between the standard deduction and itemization. Fill out Form 1040 and the applicable schedules, including Schedule 1-A. Double-check that everything is correct, and send in your Form 1040.

The quickest way to receive your refund remains e-filing with direct deposit. When you file like this, most refunds are given by the IRS within 21 days.

Free Filing Options Available This Tax Season

Taxpayers with $89,000 or lower adjusted gross income are provided an IRS Free File, which acts as a guide and software to file your taxes. Taxpayers, regardless of income, can use IRS Free File Fillable Forms. Free tax filing and preparation done by IRS-certified volunteers is done by the VITA and TCE programs. Active duty, reservist, and qualifying veterans can use MilTax.

A tax filing change this season is the absence of the IRS Direct File tool, which was being piloted in other states. All free filing can be done by using the IRS.gov options listed here.

Tax Season Deductions: Standard vs. Itemized

The standard deduction will most likely benefit you the most, especially with the increase coming in 2025. But with itemized deductions, your total deductions will need to exceed the standard deduction for you to benefit. A significant percentage of itemized deductions consists of mortgage interest, state and local taxes (SALT), charitable donations, and medical costs (only the portion that exceeds 7.5% of your adjusted gross income).

Do your calculations on both before making your decision, because if your total itemized deductions are less than $15,350 (single) or $30,700 (married, filing jointly), the standard deduction is a better option.

Tax Credits You Should Not Miss This Tax Season

Credits are the most powerful tax benefit, and unlike deductions, they reduce your taxes on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Such write-offs for the 2025 tax season that should not be missed include:

Child Tax Credit ($2,200 per qualifying child)

Earned Income Tax Credit ($8,046 for large families)

Additional Child Tax Credit (partially refundable)

Saver’s Credit for retirement contributions

Child and Dependent Care Credit

Education credits, such as the American Opportunity Credit

Review all write-offs before submitting your return to ensure you are not leaving money on the table.

Tax Season Tips for Self-Employed and Gig Workers

The tax filing process is different for self-employed, freelance, or gig workers (including side jobs). All income from side jobs, all money made through payment apps, and all income earned from online marketplace work is taxable. If you made more than $20,000 with over 200 transactions, you should be receiving a tax Form 1099-K from your payment distributor.

Self-employed individuals can deduct home office expenses, business travel, health insurance, SEP-IRA, and Solo 401(k) retirement accounts, and qualified business income deductions under Section 199A. To get the most money back, track expenses throughout the year.

Filing During Tax Season as a Non-Resident or Expat

U.S. citizens and resident aliens get two-month extensions by default. Their new deadline is June 15, 2026. Taxes not paid by this date will continue to accrue interest from April 15. Nonresident aliens with U.S. income must file a 1040-NR by April 15.

EasyFiling does this for you. Non-residents and expats have their U.S. tax obligations simplified through EasyFiling, which gives full support from self-service ITIN applications, registered agent services, and tax-ready EasyBooks bookkeeping.

How to Request a Tax Extension This Tax Season

To request a tax extension, submit Form 4868 prior to April 15. You will be given an automatic extension to October 15, 2026. You will have more time to file, but you will be required to pay taxes owed before April 15 to avoid penalties.

Tax Season Mistakes That Cost You Money

Wrong filing status, no signature, wrong SSN, math errors, income from 1099 forms is missing, and failure to report credits are all mistakes that will cost you money. The risk will be lower if you file electronically. Most tax filing mistakes will be caught by the software before you submit.

How to Track Your Refund This Tax Season

Once you e-file, you can check the status of your refund the next day on Where’s My Refund on IRS.gov, the IRS2Go app, or through your IRS Online Account. It usually takes the IRS less than 21 days to deposit your refund directly into your bank account. However, if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), your refund will not be available until the first week of March if you filed your tax return early.

Tax Season Scams: How to Protect Yourself

Tax season brings a spike in scams targeting filers. The IRS will never contact you by email, text, or social media to request personal or financial information. Common scams include phishing emails posing as the IRS, fake phone calls demanding immediate payment, and fraudulent tax preparers who inflate refunds to charge higher fees. Set up an IRS Online Account and consider getting an Identity Protection PIN to add an extra layer of security to your return.

FAQs About Tax Season 2026

When does tax season 2026 start and end?

Tax season opened January 26, 2026, and the filing deadline is April 15, 2026.

What is different about tax season this year?

The One Big Beautiful Bill introduced new deductions for tips, overtime, car loan interest, and seniors. A new Schedule 1-A is required to claim them.

Can I file for free this tax season?

Yes. IRS Free File, VITA, TCE, and MilTax all offer free options. IRS Direct File is not available this year.

How long does it take to get a refund?

Most e-filed returns with direct deposit receive refunds within 21 days.

What happens if I miss the April 15 deadline?

File Form 4868 before April 15 for an automatic extension to October 15. Taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties.